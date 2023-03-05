David Knight: Will Aberdeen cruise ships be a gravy train for the city?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Knight: Will Aberdeen cruise ships be a gravy train for the city?

By David Knight
March 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Around 25 cruises are expected to stop off in Aberdeen this year (Image: Denis Belitsky/Shutterstock)
Around 25 cruises are expected to stop off in Aberdeen this year (Image: Denis Belitsky/Shutterstock)

Cruise ships might put Aberdeen firmly on the world travel map, writes David Knight, but how much money will visitors actually spend in the Granite City?

A tannoy crackled into life as the skipper greeted us in his usual urbane fashion while preparing to guide our ship out of port towards the next cruise destination. Even though there was a Russian warship behind us.

But that didn’t fluster him, as we reversed out of Corfu harbour, edging past it gingerly. We stared at its guns; I wonder how we would have greeted it these days.

Our captain would often end his morning update with a cheery: “Light airs everybody, light airs.” It was, indeed, quite calm as we bobbed about the Mediterranean and Adriatic in late summer.

I wondered if “light airs” was just his idiosyncratic expression. But I discovered it really was a thing, indicating low wind speed and if a spinnaker was required to be run up to chivvy a sailboat along. We had great big engines, so it really didn’t matter.

Yes, I’m just a landlubber; I don’t know what I am talking about.

Like the time I cornered our skipper after he announced, in a rather matter-of-fact manner for my taste, that he was switching our engines off. We were ahead of schedule, so we would just drift through the night.

I didn’t like this at all, as I still broke into a sweat whenever thinking about the horrors of learning The Rime of the Ancient Mariner at school.

Our captain looked slightly ruffled in the finery of his naval dress uniform as I interrogated him about the procedure at a cocktail party. He reassured me soothingly, even though I didn’t understand a word he said; it was all very nautical.

Where would we be these days without a nautical expression or two from centuries ago? Batten down the hatches, allowing leeway, on the right or wrong tack, in the offing…

Is Aberdeen a magnetic attraction for visitors?

We might be lucky to see cruise ships starting to arrive at Aberdeen’s new south dock in a few weeks. I saw a P&J report with official predictions of around 25 cruise visits this year.

It puts Aberdeen firmly on the world travel map, but the development provoked a wave of debate over how much money cruise visitors would actually spend in the Granite City. Official figures claimed £134 a head, but some were sceptical that the figure would be that high.

I think it’s fair to say that some passengers might mooch around the streets, but most will go on fancy excursions. So, how much will end up in city traders’ pockets, when passengers are expected to sail past, as it were, and go elsewhere in the north-east: Balmoral, whisky trail, castles, golfing and so on?

All good stuff for the regional economy, but is Aberdeen a magnetic attraction for foreign visitors? It should be, of course, with its striking architecture and history.

The newly refurbished Union Terrace Gardens should be a draw for tourists (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

A jewel in the crown used to be the grand thoroughfare that is Union Street. Now, a sad shadow of past grandeur; a tarnished piece of silver.

An excursion won’t stop there, unless they want a coffee or lager, to buy a burger or help a beggar.

Union Terrace Gardens – refurbished at a cost of £30 million – stretches out nearby, or maybe languishes in the doldrums, if you think it was a waste of public money. Would travellers return home like Marco Polo from Mongolia and tell extraordinary tales of the wonders of UTG?

Aberdeen on the navigational charts as a cruise gateway is a status symbol; surely better to have than not?

I think that was the original ambition behind Sir Ian Wood’s visionary idea years ago, which was unceremoniously dumped and replaced by the city council, despite winning majority public approval. Now it resembles the most expensive municipal play park in the UK.

We have to hope it beds in and is put to good use, but, in the meantime, it’s best to view the gardens at night, bathed in soft lights and shadow.

The Granite City deserves to be explored

Aberdeen on the navigational charts as a cruise gateway is a status symbol; surely better to have than not? Tourist bosses reckon that most passengers go on excursions, but about a third stay on board.

In my limited, two-cruise experience, I agree that it felt as though 75% went off on coaches and left the port behind. But, as a couple, we always made a point of exploring on our own and seeking out lunch in local streets. I hope more do that in Aberdeen.

I did once stay on board for several days, but only to hide from the ship’s doctor, who was thinking of flying me off with a thigh injury. I had fallen over while escaping the friendly but overzealous clutches of street traders in Tangier.

Cruises are making a big comeback. Hardly a day goes by without Saga badgering me to go on a Rhine river cruise. It was Tuesday, but they said I had to book by Friday for a £300 discount. Not much leeway there.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

UK courts have so far resisted attempts to change assisted dying laws. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Should we have the right to die?
Matt Hancock feels 'betrayed' by his ghost writer (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: At least you had a better week than Matt Hancock
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session about the Windsor Framework at Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.
What a week: A Windsor Framework for Brexit but no Windsor cottage for Harry…
Worlds certainly collided for Michael Gove when Moreen met Betty (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Worlds collided when I met Betty Boothroyd
Which mod cons would you have in your ideal car? (Image: Freeograph/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: Car designers, listen up – I have some suggestions
Actor Sean Connery (left) with James Bond creator, Ian Fleming, pictured in 1962 (Image: Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Let writers’ words do the talking and let readers choose for themselves
Members of the Scottish press interview First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Don't indulge the fantasy that Scottish media thwarted SNP
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Figures suggest Scotland’s 1,125 estates cover around 57% of the country's rural land (Image: EyesTravelling/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Northern Ireland (Image: Liam McBurney/AP/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: The people must profit from Northern Ireland's post-Brexit investment

Most Read

1
Big Noise Torry
Scottish Government steps in and restores Big Noise Torry’s funding
2
Ellon Primary School deputy headteacher, Jill Cooper, with Shrek the tortoise. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Pet tortoise arrives at Aberdeenshire primary school
3
Nicky Butt worked for the Manchester United youth academy for nine years. Image: PA.
Manchester United legend Nicky Butt reveals he was interviewed for the Aberdeen job
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
5
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
6
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
7
CR0041425 Reporter Name - Andrew Morton Location - Palm Court Hotel Aberdeen Story: - ] Karen's Diner is a pop-up restaurant in which staff are rude to customers. The chain is in Aberdeen for the weekend, and the P&J's F&D team is getting involved. Andy is eating at the restaurant, and Karla is to be one of the staff. Looking for pics of: - The restaurant and the staff - Andy and table eating food - Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress and shouting at people - The food on offer - Any Karen-like happenings Picture Shows - Karla Sinclair Friday 3rd March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
I was a ‘Karen’ at the Palm Court Hotel’s Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
8
Get stuck in with delicious local produce, found at Forest Farm in Aberdeenshire. Image by Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Talk of the town: Newburgh Inn’s new owners, Granite City distilled gin and fresh…
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug courier Jason Hawe jailed Picture shows; Drug courier Jason Hawe dob 11/12/1976. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug courier caught with £93,000 of crack cocaine was doing it to buy Christmas…
10
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause ‘forced demolition’ of historic Union Street…
2

More from Press and Journal

Chocolate profiterole pudding. Image: Munchy Seeds
Sweet treats: This chocolate profiterole pudding is a crowd-pleaser
Heidi Talbot is coming to Aberdeen later this month. Image: Heidi Talbot.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Heidi Talbot on staying grounded while going global
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey hopes for competition between the posts with India Marwaha arrival
Drum Castle Daffodil Bulbs 1991-09-22 (C)AJL Used P&J 23.09.1991 "Keeping a watchful eye on some of the youngsters planting daffodil bulbs yesterday at Drum Castle, Drumoak, is head gardener Ms Diana Morrison. Her temporary assistants are, from left. Susanne Anderson (7), Drumoak, David Cumming (5), Aberdeen, Mhairi Shanks (2), Newtonhill, Tom Cumming (3), Aberdeen, and Niall Shanks (5), Newtonhill.
Gallery: From school trips to bulb-planting season – Drum Castle through the years
Post Thumbnail
Oaty, Marty and Handsome Jack are on the hunt for new homes – can…
Girls on Hills encourages women to build self-confidence Image: Girls on Hills.
'We all have an internal desire for adventure': Girls on Hills guided running group…
Post Thumbnail
Gallery: Saying cheers to March days
Proposals for Gibraltar Street in Oban town centre.
Council 'wasted' £40,000 on architects for Oban town centre plan - which is too…
The Moniack Mhor centre near Inverness. Image: Nancy MacDonald.
Highland Book Prize announces upcoming event lineup
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Drug driver stopped on Quay Street Picture shows; Quay Street Ullapool. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man who lives in layby banned from the roads after drug-driving

Editor's Picks

Most Commented