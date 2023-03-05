‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Moray woman regains independence after double cataracts operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Moray woman regains independence after double cataracts operation

By Lauren Taylor
March 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Marie Rand waited over 13 months for a cataracts operation and is now enjoying being able to see again. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Marie Rand waited over 13 months for a cataracts operation and is now enjoying being able to see again. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A north-east woman has got her spark back after finally getting an operation to save her sight after waiting more than a year.

Marie Rand, who has cerebral palsy, had surgery to remove cataracts from both her eyes after being on the NHS waiting list for over 13 months.

As soon as she left the operating room in Dr Grays Hospital in Elgin, Marie had a big smile on her face as she declared “I can see” to her mum Elaine.

Marie, who lives with her mum in Portsoy, is wheelchair-bound and depends on carers.

After learning she had double cataracts around four years ago, Marie was put on a 12-week waiting list for an operation to remove them in December 2021.

More than a year later, Marie was still waiting to find out when her operation would take place. With her sight worsening, she was unable to use her computer – the only thing she could do independently – meaning she couldn’t even chat to her friends, or go to the Boyndie Centre in Banff.

This prompted her mum to take action by saving more £5,000 from her pension to pay for private surgery.

However, Mrs Rand was left shocked to learn neither the Albyn Hospital nor Optical Express would accept her daughter as a patient due to her specific needs.

The 77-year-old turned to The Press & Journal to share Marie’s story.

According to Mrs Rand the same day the article was published in the paper she received a call from Dr Gray’s asking for Marie to “urgently” come in for a pre-assessment.

Marie then had both her cataracts successfully removed on February 3.

Mrs Rand says life is “much better” now Marie can see again. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘Things are back to normal’

Since her operation, Marie has regained her independence and is enjoying having her sight back.

She is able to use her chin-controlled wheelchair instead of being pushed around by her mum or carer and is on her computer every evening catching up with friends and her two nieces.

Marie loves clothes shopping and has been enjoying picking her colourful outfits again as well as watching the latest drama unfolding on Emmerdale and Coronation Street each night.

She has even started going back to the Boyndie Centre.

“She couldn’t see anything the day before her operation,” Mrs Rand explained. “But, now she can see perfectly.

“It’s been a really lovely experience since she had her operation, and it’s all systems go again. She’s back pointing out things she can see again.

“I’m catching her smiling at things, like photographs, she hasn’t been able to see for ages.

“Things are back to normal. She did have good eyesight before, but it just went away, but since she’s had them done it’s been nothing short of a miracle.”

Marie can now see things she hasn’t been able to see properly for years. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mrs Rand said it’s been “lovely” watching Marie be able to do things by herself again and described the wait for the operation as the “worst experience” her daughter has had.

She admitted: “It’s been a really anxious time and trying to find something to occupy her was really difficult. She was so depressed, she couldn’t even see the television properly.

“I can’t explain how much better life is now because she can see.”

Looking forward to a ‘nice break’

Mrs Rand says she is hoping to put the money she had saved for Marie’s operation towards getting her a whirlpool-style bath installed in their home.

“There’s always something,” Mrs Rand laughed. “Everybody’s the same, aren’t they? But, Marie’s always asking for it.

“We’ve just got a shower and for her, it’s so nice just to get in the bath and lie back.”

Sanctuary Housing has now agreed to Mrs Rand installing a bath for Marie.

The mother and daughter are both looking forward to the Portsoy Boat Festival returning to the village because Marie will be able to see everything that is going on again.

Mrs Rand and Marie are now both looking forward to a holiday together. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

They weren’t able to go on holiday while she was saving for the operation, so they are looking forward to getting away for a few days too.

She added: “I think if we do go away this year, it’ll be somewhere like Crathie, it’s a lovely place to go to.

There are bungalows there that are all adapted so you don’t have to take anything. It’ll just be a nice break for us.”

