Kirstin Innes: We need to get better at talking about miscarriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Kirstin Innes: We need to get better at talking about miscarriage

By Kirstin Innes
March 8, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 8, 2023, 5:51 pm
Too many women and couples who go through miscarriage don't know how to talk to their friends about it - and their friends don't know how to respond (Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Too many women and couples who go through miscarriage don't know how to talk to their friends about it - and their friends don't know how to respond (Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)

Society isn’t equipped for conversations around miscarriage, grief and loss – we have to make a change, writes Kirstin Innes.

Must be March. Like clockwork, my email inbox – having shaken off the LAST MINUTE VALENTINE’S DAY DEALS (romance: still not quite dead, folks) – turns its attention to Mother’s Day.

But, first of all, seemingly every company I’ve ever shopped with online (including quite a few I’m pretty sure I unsubscribed from years ago) would like me to know that they understand Mother’s Day can be a difficult time of year for some people – would I like to temporarily opt out of their Mother’s Day communications?

I’ve had 17 emails with something approximating this subject line since February 15: “Mother’s Day, Mother’s Day, Mother’s Day. Would you like to opt out?”

These days, I just delete them, which means I’ve also had 24 emails pushing possible Mother’s Day gifts appear in the last week. However, there was a period when the regular appearance of these messages in my inbox would have caused me quite a bit of upset.

Not just the Mother’s Day emails, but the faux-anxious marketeer concern pre-empting it. Companies want to appear to be doing the right thing, and the people writing these emails have probably all attended the same sensitivity training sessions; but they’re all still behaving as though their corporate communications exist in a vacuum, not understanding the cumulative effect.

For those lucky enough not to have considered this, people who might not want to see “Mother’s Day” pop up repeatedly in their inbox or phone notifications might include those grieving the loss of their own mother, or those struggling to become a mother. For a long time, I was in the latter category.

Isolating and alienating

My partner and I spent five years trying to overcome infertility – three rounds of IVF and two miscarriages before our eldest son was born. It’s difficult to explain to people who haven’t been there how isolating and alienating this time can be – rightly or wrongly, I often felt as though I was in a losing battle with my own body.

There are very few avenues for respite from this sort of ongoing bodily trauma, and I remember all too well how my concentration during a working day could be derailed by something as tiny as a Mother’s Day email pinging up at the wrong time.

Something as innocuous as a baby scan picture on social media could lead to crying sessions in the office toilets, particularly after I’d miscarried

I developed a sixth sense for friends’ pregnancies and began to steel myself for the announcement well before they were ready to make it, sometimes even drifting away from the friendship as a self-preservation tactic. Something as innocuous as a baby scan picture on social media could lead to crying sessions in the office toilets, particularly after I’d miscarried and that image had a different connotation for me.

Recently I got a “like” on Facebook from a woman I haven’t seen since we left school in the late 1990s, and who I hadn’t heard from in some time. I realised I’d muted her 10 years ago, when she marked each day of the month before her third child’s due date with a daily countdown post: “14 days ’til I meet my baby! 13 days ’til I meet my baby!”

We have to break the silence

As a society, we have created a strange convention that pregnancies are to be kept secret until after a successful 12-week scan. On one level, this fulfils a practical function in minimising the amount of painful conversations grieving parents need to have. However, it has also managed to create an eerie culture of silence around miscarriage.

At the time of my first miscarriage, I felt as though I couldn’t talk to anyone about it. Pop culture had prepared me well for all the other Big Moments: I’d consumed hundreds of films and books that dealt with falling in love, getting married, moving in with a partner, actually having a baby. But this? I had no reference points for it whatsoever. And, because of that culture of silence, I didn’t think I knew anyone who’d gone through it either.

That silence also functioned to choke the few friends I told about it, in various ways. They didn’t know how to respond – again, because we lack cultural pointers for what is and isn’t appropriate in this situation.

The silence around miscarriage can be deafening, despite how many people go through it. Image: fizkes/Shutterstock

Three separate people patted me awkwardly and said: “At least you know you can get pregnant now.” I couldn’t begin to explain to them that I had invested all my years of trying in that pregnancy, that particular one, and needed the time to grieve that baby who wasn’t going to be.

Because I’m one of the lucky ones who made it through to the other side, I feel it’s important to speak up about this wherever possible, to contribute to breaking through that silence.

So, as this Mother’s Day approaches, even if you aren’t negatively affected by the concept, please take a few moments to consider those who are. And, if you work in marketing, maybe offer your customers the option to opt out at the point of signing up?

Kirstin Innes is the author of the novels Scabby Queen and Fishnet, and co-author of non-fiction book Brickwork: A Biography of the Arches

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

I grew up in an age of Miss World, Sam Fox on Page Three and Lager Lovelies but I'm pleased to say we are now living in a very different world. Image: DC Thomson design team/ Picturebank/ Shutterstock/ Elliot Moore / Flicker
Kerry Hudson: Time's up on domineering boyfriends and Lager Lovelies this International Women's Day
Surprises from Kate Forbes and Prince Harry have left me scratching my bonce.
Iain Maciver: One Way Or Another I'm surprised by Sunday Girl Kate Forbes and…
The dress is (obviously) black and blue but are the arguements over Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages so clear cut?
James Millar: Like the famous dress, politics isn't blue and black (or white and…
To go with story by Carol Ann Mackenzie Browne. To go with Scott Begbie Opinion piece Picture shows; Big Noise Torry and Opinion logo. N/A. Supplied by DCT design team Date; 06/03/2023
Scott Begbie: Aberdeen City Council needs to change its tune after cack-handed and damaging…
Kate Forbes may only be 32 but the youngest prime minister was 24.
Chris Deerin: If you’re good enough, you’re old enough for the top job -…
2
Big Noise Torry, which gives music tuition to underprivileged children, has been saved from funding cuts via intervention from Nicola Sturgeon (Image: Alan Richardson)
Len Ironside: Protect the arts and sporting worlds that nurture our young people
Around 25 cruises are expected to stop off in Aberdeen this year (Image: Denis Belitsky/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Will Aberdeen cruise ships be a gravy train for the city?
6
UK courts have so far resisted attempts to change assisted dying laws. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Should we have the right to die?
Matt Hancock feels 'betrayed' by his ghost writer (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: At least you had a better week than Matt Hancock
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session about the Windsor Framework at Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.
What a week: A Windsor Framework for Brexit but no Windsor cottage for Harry…

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Iona Fyfe is performing at Aberdeen's Lemon Tree on March 4.
Big Interview: Iona Fyfe talks about Doric, being trolled on Twitter and returning to…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
4
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
5
An action group will be formed after a packed public meeting about the future of Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
‘You’ve underestimated Bucksburn – and you WON’T be closing this pool’: Hundreds attend meeting…
2
6
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
8
Dr Brenda Page and Dr Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson were divorced in 1977. Image: Newsline Media.
Brenda Page jury urged to convict ex-husband of murder as trial nears its conclusion
9
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
10
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot
Grant Gilchrist (centre) will miss Scotland's last two games of the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Scots 'frustrated' by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland
Luke Emmett, left, in action for Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee sign defender Luke Emmett from Keith
Ellon could soon be getting a McDonald's Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Ellon in line to get famous Golden Arches - as McDonald's targets town
Revolución de Cuba. Image: Ben hendry/ DCT Media.
Revolución de Cuba to give away free cocktails to commemorate Caribbean's only ever snowfall
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare 'snow devil' while out feeding his sheep
Fordoun incident
Emergency services at the scene of incident near Aberdeenshire village
Cornhill Library is set to close. Image: Emma Speirs / DC Thomson.
Petition started to save 'vital community resource' Cornhill Library from closure
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by…
The first set of works on the Uig ferry terminal in Skye has been delayed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Immensely frustrating': Highland Council delays Uig terminal reopening causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented