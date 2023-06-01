Euan McColm: No reasonable excuse for leaving dangerous A9 road as it is

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euan McColm: No reasonable excuse for leaving dangerous A9 road as it is

It’s difficult to remember a time when politicians were not promising to dual the A9, yet nothing is ever done.

The Scottish Government recently said that its planned completion date of 2025 for the dualling of the A9 route was not achievable (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm

On the off chance anyone driving the A9 doesn’t realise how dangerous it can be, the route is marked with helpful and heartbreaking reminders.

Flowers lie by the roadside, marking the places where travellers have lost their lives. Each year sees the creation of new, makeshift memorials to those who’ve died.

The section of the A9 from Perth to Inverness – on which 13 people lost their lives in 2022 – is regularly rated the most dangerous road in the country. It’s difficult to remember a time when it didn’t deserve this status.

It’s difficult, too, to remember a time when politicians were not promising to do something about the problem. The Conservatives, Labour and the SNP have all – over the past four decades – pledged to completely dual the A9, replacing dangerous miles of single-carriageway with a new road, fit for purpose.

Most recently, the Nats said they’d finish the job by 2025. Of course, they now admit, this will not happen.

Projects to partially dual the road have come and gone but, still, huge sections of the A9 remain narrow and dangerous. The family of an 18-year-old man who lost his life in the road’s most recent fatal accident last Friday morning know this only too well.

And so, here’s to former rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing who, as a backbencher, has become a sharp thorn in the Scottish Government’s side.

There must, he says, be “no more excuses” about the failure to complete the dualling project. The lack of progress is costing lives; matters could not be more serious.

A timetable should be perfectly possible

Ewing’s demands are far from unreasonable. It should be perfectly possible for the Scottish Government to set out a timetable for when this work will be completed.

Ewing suggests that the SNP’s partners in government, the Greens, may be hindering progress. Their antipathy to new road projects is hardly a secret, after all.

It would be a scandal if this were so. The priority here is not environmental concern but the need to save lives.

The dualling of the A9 has now been delayed many times (Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson)

There is something typically, self-defeatingly Scottish about the failure to sort this problem. What other country which depends so heavily on tourism would expect visitors who wished to venture north of the Central Belt to, you know, the properly breathtaking bits to travel along this death-trap road?

The next time a Scottish Government minister pops up to explain why the dualling project has been further delayed, it may be useful to conduct the following thought experiment: if a road in Scotland’s Central Belt was so dangerous that dozens had died on it over the years, would the government have failed to fix the problem?

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

