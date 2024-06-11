Scott Begbie: North-east locals can’t park their cars for good until public transport gets on the right track

Ah, ScotRail. I want to love you, I really do. But you just don’t make it easy, do you?

I mean, on the face it, why on earth would I use my car to get in and out of Aberdeen from my home in the paradise that is Stonehaven?

Eight-minute walk to the train station from my house, 15-minute easy hurl on the choo-choo, enjoying one of the most stunning coastal views in the country – plus a Brucie Bonus of the stunning Nuart Hera mural that now grabs the attention of anyone arriving from the south by rail – and you’re at Union Square. From there, the Granite City is your lobster.

Repeat for the return trip. Simple, yes?

Except for the wee problem with not being able to rely on your train to show up on time – or show up at all.

Take Friday evening past as an example. I was out in town and was heading for a train at just after 8pm. But it was cancelled, so I cut short my pint sipping and took one about 45 minutes earlier, just to be sure I could get home at a reasonable hour.

Problem was, my other half was also in town on a girly night out, and taking a later train home. Being a chivalrous cove, my plan was to resume my curtailed pint sipping at the Station Hotel in Stoney and wait to walk her home.

I gave her a heads up about the 8.05pm being goosed, just in case she was thinking of it. Nope, all good, she and and a chum were heading for the 8.37pm one. Perfect timing for me to have a swift one or two until she arrived.

Then came the message that they had all just been turfed off that service, cancelled as passengers were sitting there waiting to go. No driver, apparently.

It was a good hour later before they arrived back. So, two trains out of action, one after the other, on a Friday night? One night out cut short, the other one frustratingly prolonged. Good one.

Sadly, it wasn’t a surprise. Happens all the time.

I was left with no choice but to drive

And never mind reliability, what about meeting the needs of the travelling public? Now, I have long been aware that the last train to Stonehaven on a Friday night is at 10.24pm – hardly conducive to a night on the town. I’ve had the odd sprint from curtain down at HMT to the station.

But I had no idea the first train into Aberdeen on a Sunday morning wasn’t until 11.25am.

I only found this out because I wanted to get into Aberdeen for 10am last Sunday, and had no chance unless I chose to drive in – and the powers that be frown on that these days.

So, if we are all supposed to use public transport – you know, trains and stuff – why are the rail operators making it so awkward, unreliable, and did I mention expensive? Time to get on the right track, lads.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired