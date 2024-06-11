Scott Begbie: North-east locals can’t park their cars for good until public transport gets on the right track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: North-east locals can’t park their cars for good until public transport gets on the right track

People are being left with no choice but to use cars for short journeys across the north-east because trains aren't up to scratch.

Are train cancellations and an inadequate timetable holding public transport back in the north-east? Image: Michael715/Shutterstock
By Scott Begbie

Ah, ScotRail. I want to love you, I really do. But you just don’t make it easy, do you?

I mean, on the face it, why on earth would I use my car to get in and out of Aberdeen from my home in the paradise that is Stonehaven?

Eight-minute walk to the train station from my house, 15-minute easy hurl on the choo-choo, enjoying one of the most stunning coastal views in the country – plus a Brucie Bonus of the stunning Nuart Hera mural that now grabs the attention of anyone arriving from the south by rail – and you’re at Union Square. From there, the Granite City is your lobster.

Repeat for the return trip. Simple, yes?

Except for the wee problem with not being able to rely on your train to show up on time – or show up at all.

Take Friday evening past as an example. I was out in town and was heading for a train at just after 8pm. But it was cancelled, so I cut short my pint sipping and took one about 45 minutes earlier, just to be sure I could get home at a reasonable hour.

Problem was, my other half was also in town on a girly night out, and taking a later train home. Being a chivalrous cove, my plan was to resume my curtailed pint sipping at the Station Hotel in Stoney and wait to walk her home.

I gave her a heads up about the 8.05pm being goosed, just in case she was thinking of it. Nope, all good, she and and a chum were heading for the 8.37pm one. Perfect timing for me to have a swift one or two until she arrived.

Then came the message that they had all just been turfed off that service, cancelled as passengers were sitting there waiting to go. No driver, apparently.

It was a good hour later before they arrived back. So, two trains out of action, one after the other, on a Friday night? One night out cut short, the other one frustratingly prolonged. Good one.

Sadly, it wasn’t a surprise. Happens all the time.

I was left with no choice but to drive

And never mind reliability, what about meeting the needs of the travelling public? Now, I have long been aware that the last train to Stonehaven on a Friday night is at 10.24pm – hardly conducive to a night on the town. I’ve had the odd sprint from curtain down at HMT to the station.

But I had no idea the first train into Aberdeen on a Sunday morning wasn’t until 11.25am.

Aberdeen’s LEZ and bus gates are intended to encourage the public to leave their cars at home – but what if they have no other option? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

I only found this out because I wanted to get into Aberdeen for 10am last Sunday, and had no chance unless I chose to drive in – and the powers that be frown on that these days.

So, if we are all supposed to use public transport – you know, trains and stuff – why are the rail operators making it so awkward, unreliable, and did I mention expensive? Time to get on the right track, lads.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

