Euan McColm: A comedian has restored my faith in politics, people and perseverance

If you find yourself at maximum scunneration with the election campaign, there's a political comedian you need to listen to.

Matt Forde (right) with fellow comedian, podcaster and friend, Jon Richardson, pictured in 2021. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
By Euan McColm

Nobody would blame you if, just three weeks into the current general election campaign, you’d become completely cynical about the entire business of politics.

The past 21 days have seen countless displays of stupidity and self-interest from those who would lead us. Surely, we’re firmly in “a plague on all their houses” territory, by now?

But cynicism corrodes the soul. Even when leaders and candidates test our faith in democracy, we must fight the instinct to dismiss our damaged politics as unfixable.

If you find yourself at maximum scunneration with the election campaign, let me point you in the direction of one of several podcasts hosted by my pal, Matt Forde.

Matt’s a brilliant stand-up comedian, impressionist, and full-blown politics nerd. Before carving a successful career making jokes about the powerful, he worked as an organiser for the Labour Party, and he’s never lost his enthusiasm for the political.

Matt still believes completely in the potential for change through debate, and he retains faith that most of those who stand for election do so for good and honourable reasons. This is why he has set himself the task of interviewing a candidate from each of the UK’s 650 constituencies for his Political Party podcast before polling day on July 4.

As I write, Matt has posted nine of these special episodes, featuring a total of 31 interviews. Will he make it to the full 650 in time? Unlikely. But, still, he ploughs on, bringing the best out of first-time candidates – many of whom have never been interviewed before – and eliciting indiscretions from experienced players, lulled by his genuine passion for their business.

I find Matt’s enthusiasm for this ridiculous project inspiring. The fact he is able to try to complete it is humbling.

Last October, Matt underwent major – we’re talking 13 hours – surgery, after doctors discovered a cancerous tumour at the base of his spine. What he had thought was sciatica turned out to be something far more serious.

The operation was a success, but it left Matt’s body changed. He has spent months in physio, building up his strength, learning how to walk again (he’s been through the crutches phase and is now onto sticks, with the occasional “solo flight”. If you were to strategically arrange your furniture, he could make it across your living room, largely unaided, like a giant toddler), and he’s thrown himself back into work.

On top of his Political Party episodes, he’s been recording his Great British Scandal podcast with Alice Levine, and his Down the Dog one with best mate and fellow stand-up Jon Richardson. And he’s back on stage, too, working up material for a new hour-long show he’ll take to the Edinburgh Fringe in August.

He has made something positive out of something terrible

I dearly wish that Matt, his wife, his family and everyone who loves him had not had go through the difficulties of the past nine months. But, I have to admit, I’ve benefitted from observing the way in which he has dealt with such remarkable challenges.

By nature, I’m a duvet-over-the-head sort. I confront adversity with my eyes fixed on the ground and my hands over my ears. But whenever I think about Matt, I’m encouraged. He has made something positive out of something terrible.

Matt’s instinct is to use his situation to help others, to talk about his experiences and offer hope that even serious illness need not mean the end to a life lived to the fullest. His openness has been astonishing. For example, he is now an unofficial spokesman for the “stoma community“, joking about – and, in the process, making less frightening – getting used to such major physical changes.

Sometimes I wonder if negativity – not depression, let me be clear – is a choice. Am I guilty of enjoying wallowing in my own misery when I could be addressing (and, who knows, even overcoming) whatever challenges I have decided stand in the way of my perfect life?

But there is no perfect life. There is just the one we’ve got and, cliché though it might be, it’s down to each and every one of us to make the best of things.

I’ve long been grateful for Matt’s friendship. Now, I’m also grateful for the example he sets me

I’ve long been grateful for Matt’s friendship. Now, I’m also grateful for the example he sets me. He’s taken on greater challenges than I can imagine, and he’s still laughing; still seeing the good in people.

I predict Matt Forde will fail in his quest to interview 650 election candidates. But I love that he retains the enthusiasm to try.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

