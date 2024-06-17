Chris Deerin: Strengthening Scotland’s US links would be an economic win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Chris Deerin: Strengthening Scotland’s US links would be an economic win

Scotland doesn’t do badly when it comes to American investment, but we’re nowhere near the Irish scale.

Scottish politicians visit New York City for Tartan Day, but it isn't celebrated by the average citizen. Image: Jimin Kim/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Scottish politicians visit New York City for Tartan Day, but it isn't celebrated by the average citizen. Image: Jimin Kim/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
By Chris Deerin

This odd existence of mine has its occasional eccentric moments, and so it was I recently found myself cruising around the Scottish islands, talking to a group of American tourists about independence.

The sun unexpectedly blazed and the seas were disturbingly calm. My audience was mostly elderly, and largely made up of retired US government officials and academics. They were a bright, highly educated bunch, which didn’t make me any less anxious about the lectures.

What to do? Well, I sang to them. I was describing how Scotland’s sense of identity is, in part, shaped by its long and often snippy relationship with England. There seemed no way out of giving them a blast of Flower of Scotland – even our national anthem is a dig at the English – and so I took a deep breath and launched into it.

Now, if I were an American tourist who had forked out many thousands of pounds to go on an international cruise, I’m not sure I’d have been delighted that the entertainment amounted to Chris Deerin screeching at me mournfully, a capella and mildly off-key, at 9.30 in the morning. But, much to my surprise, they seemed to dig it – I even got a round of applause. Perhaps their hearing aids were turned off.

They were fascinated by Scotland, both its history and its current state of being. They gasped at the misty spookiness of Iona and beamed at the beauty of Skye. Those from Texas wanted to know about our oil industry and our increasingly uneasy relationship with it.

There was fascination with the SNP’s opposition to nuclear power and weapons – one old chap told me he had been dispatched “by the state department” in 1980 to meet nationalist leaders and discuss the future of the Holy Loch, where the US kept many of its submarines, in the event of independence. Definitely CIA.

And some asked about why Scotland didn’t make more of its American diaspora. I was glad they did, because that was on my mind, too.

Tartan Day, and its parade through New York, has become a key date in the calendar for our politicians. But few of the tourists had heard of it. They were all aware of St Patrick’s Day and the strong links between Ireland and its foreign descendants.

Irish-American, Italian-American and other composite identities are commonplace in the States, but Scots-American seems to have much less of a profile. We certainly don’t talk about it often on this side of the Atlantic.

There are an estimated 25 million people in America of Scottish descent – around five times the population of Scotland itself. Some of them feel the pull of the old land very strongly. They come in their droves every summer.

There are hundreds of annual Highland games held across the US every year. One retired biologist told me he now made his living touring those events, where he played Gaelic airs on his harp. Scottish descendants were among the Founding Fathers, and helped author the US constitution.

Cruise ship Magellan at anchor off Portree on Skye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

This should be what you might call a captive audience. Today, as in the past, there are Americans of Scottish descent in positions of authority and success across that great country. Do we know who they are? Do we hassle them, politely? The Irish certainly know their equivalents, and milk those links for all they’re worth.

It’s not just about sentiment and emotion, it’s also about economics. Experts estimate that US assets in Ireland amount to $2 trillion, over four times the value of US assets in China. In 2020, research and development spending in Ireland by US affiliates reached $4 billion. These companies employ more than 200,000 people.

Much of this will, of course, be due to Ireland’s favourable tax climate. But the close personal links, and the strenuous efforts that go into maintaining them, don’t hurt.

Re-energise our low-energy, low-impact approach

Scotland doesn’t do badly when it comes to American investment – our universities have particularly tight bonds – but we’re nowhere near the Irish scale. And we really haven’t got our outreach efforts right.

You may have heard of the GlobalScot programme. It was set up in 2001, and is meant to help our businesses and entrepreneurs benefit from “the highly valuable connections and friends Scotland has around the world”.

I know quite a few of those who have been appointed GlobalScots – the equivalent of business ambassadors – and I’ve yet to meet one who finds the thing worthwhile. It doesn’t help that the programme is civil service-led and run, which ensures that it is entangled in the usual bureaucracy. Not exactly a great shop window.

We certainly have the business chops, and the charismatic and innovative individuals, to pull it off

We could replace this low-energy, low-impact approach with something much more dynamic, and that is driven by the private sector. This would be closer to the Irish model, where business speaks to business more directly.

As we look for ways to grow our creaking economy, it’s definitely worth exploring. We certainly have the business chops, and the charismatic and innovative individuals, to pull it off.

America loves Scotland, but could love it more. Let’s help them do so – and, if necessary, I’m ready to sing.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

More from Columnists

An idea of what the Belmont Cinema lobby might look like after its renovation. Image: Tinto Architecture
Scott Begbie: Film fans, every penny counts towards bringing our beautiful Belmont Cinema back
The controversial Aberdeen bus gate experiment will now roll into July. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
David Knight: Feels like Aberdeen council is shutting the gate on democracy by ignoring…
9
Busy periods, such as before and after school, could become hectic on narrow streets once pavement parking is not allowed. Image: ako photography/Shutterstock
Moreen Simpson: Enforcing Aberdeen pavement parking ban won't be easy
6
Matt Forde (right) with fellow comedian, podcaster and friend, Jon Richardson, pictured in 2021. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Euan McColm: A comedian has restored my faith in politics, people and perseverance
The Harris phone box is in a much better condition than this KX100 in Fort William. Image: Joe Dunckley/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Campaign to save all-important 'ugly' Harris phone box is underway
Are train cancellations and an inadequate timetable holding public transport back in the north-east? Image: Michael715/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: North-east locals can't park their cars for good until public transport gets…
5
Current Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross will step down after four years. But what happens next? Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Chris Deerin: Douglas Ross is leaving his successor in a sticky situation
Is it okay for boozy celebrations to take place on trains and planes, or should we draw a line? Image: nrqemi/Shutterstock
David Knight: Troublesome public transport passengers should be held accountable
Taylor Swift brings her Eras Tour to Scotland this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Jacqueline Wake Young: I've just dodged a Taylor Swift ticket scam for Murrayfield
From left to right, John Gummer, Alex Salmond and Ed Miliband were all captured in press photos that came back to haunt them
Campbell Gunn: General election candidates, here's how to protect your dignity

Conversation