Readers’ letters: Get consensus on street plan

It’s disappointing that yet another property company has decided to get their views known over the future of Union Street and, not surprisingly, have jumped on the bandwagon by stating that the street should be turned over to residential use.

May I suggest to these companies that they have provided little evidence of how the general population would access the city centre without any public transport provision

These companies, in conjunction with Aberdeen Inspired, should fund a qualified town planner to produce a plan that the residents and business can agree on without the dead hand of the council making it political.

James Noel, Leggart Terrace, Aberdeen.

Take the bus

I think it would be great if all the councillors that voted to close Union Street should be made to take the bus for a year instead of taking their car and see if they like sitting in traffic, and Mr Crockett should have to use the bus for his duty.

Eric Robertson.

Be warned

The debate rages on regarding the difference in isolation times for Covid between England and Scotland as a direct consequence of devolution which underlines the ridiculous consequences of devolution.

The UK is a relatively small island country and yet finds itself in a frustrating conflict with devolved powers creating unworkable borders and confusion which serves as a warning that Scottish independence would be 10 times worse.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Aberdeen.