Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Get consensus on street plan

By EE readers
December 30, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 31, 2021, 4:01 pm
Post Thumbnail

It’s disappointing that yet another property company has decided to get their views known over the future of Union Street and, not surprisingly, have jumped on the bandwagon by stating that the street should be turned over to residential use.

May I suggest to these companies that they have provided little evidence of how the general population would access the city centre without any public transport provision

These companies, in conjunction with Aberdeen Inspired, should fund a qualified town planner to produce a plan that the residents and business can agree on without the dead hand of the council making it political.

James Noel, Leggart Terrace, Aberdeen.

Take the bus

I think it would be great if all the councillors that voted to close Union Street should be made to take the bus for a year instead of taking their car and see if they like sitting in traffic, and Mr Crockett should have to use the bus for his duty.

Eric Robertson.

Be warned

The debate rages on regarding the difference in isolation times for Covid between England and Scotland as a direct consequence of devolution which underlines the ridiculous consequences of devolution.

The UK is a relatively small island country and yet finds itself in a frustrating conflict with devolved powers creating unworkable borders and confusion which serves as a warning that Scottish independence would be 10 times worse.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal