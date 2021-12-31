Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: New holiday in store for staff

By EE readers
December 31, 2021, 5:01 pm
Nine years ago, online delivery drivers spent both Christmas Eve and Boxing Day helping out on the shop floor to make up hours.

While the idea of drivers being any help on the shop floor on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day was quickly dropped, for the last eight years online drivers, apart from four drivers sorting out redeliveries, have had the three days off.

This year all store staff have been off on Boxing Day with the store closed on both December 25 and 26, which I think it is actually good business sense with refreshed staff ready to go again after a challenging 18 months.

If it is a chemical plant, NHS facility, adult social care or even hospitality trying to recoup losses you can understand, but you have to wonder if giving retail staff the day off on Boxing Day could become the new normal the way giving staff Christmas Day off became after the 1950s.

Peter Ovenstone.

Council just not listening

Once again our council has not listened to the disabled or the elderly citizens of this city.

Union Street is a dead zone with no shops for us to go to, only phone shops and charity shops.

Please, please open Union Street now so that we can at least get to the Bon Accord Centre, instead of having to walk to it.

Pensioner, 82, Castleton Court, Aberdeen.

Prize guys

I would like to thank all the readers who send in their Prize Shot pictures daily in the Evening Express.

I cut them out and make a book of them for my grandchildren, and I enjoy them too. Thanks to you all.

R Fraser, Aberdeen.

