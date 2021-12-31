Readers’ letters: New holiday in store for staff

Nine years ago, online delivery drivers spent both Christmas Eve and Boxing Day helping out on the shop floor to make up hours.

While the idea of drivers being any help on the shop floor on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day was quickly dropped, for the last eight years online drivers, apart from four drivers sorting out redeliveries, have had the three days off.

This year all store staff have been off on Boxing Day with the store closed on both December 25 and 26, which I think it is actually good business sense with refreshed staff ready to go again after a challenging 18 months.

If it is a chemical plant, NHS facility, adult social care or even hospitality trying to recoup losses you can understand, but you have to wonder if giving retail staff the day off on Boxing Day could become the new normal the way giving staff Christmas Day off became after the 1950s.

Peter Ovenstone.

Council just not listening

Once again our council has not listened to the disabled or the elderly citizens of this city.

Union Street is a dead zone with no shops for us to go to, only phone shops and charity shops.

Please, please open Union Street now so that we can at least get to the Bon Accord Centre, instead of having to walk to it.

Pensioner, 82, Castleton Court, Aberdeen.

Prize guys

I would like to thank all the readers who send in their Prize Shot pictures daily in the Evening Express.

I cut them out and make a book of them for my grandchildren, and I enjoy them too. Thanks to you all.

R Fraser, Aberdeen.