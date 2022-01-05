Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Eyesores are a blot on the city

By EE readers
January 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Pictured is a locator of Seamount Court, Gallowgate, Aberdeen.
Pictured is a locator of Seamount Court, Gallowgate, Aberdeen.

The SNP’s decision to give the five 1960s tower blocks in Aberdeen City A-listed status – putting them on the same rating as Edinburgh Castle – is absolutely ridiculous.

Aberdeen City Council has lost its appeal against this and has great concerns as to how it can possibly maintain them with their A-rated status.

These eyesore buildings have been a blot on the Aberdeen landscape, with a huge range of damp and maintenance problems leaving individual flats failing to gain mortgage status for purchase loans.

This underlines the SNP as being out of touch with local communities and failing to listen to local authorities who have to maintain such buildings.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Tutu intrigue

It was of some interest to me to read that Archbishop Tutu was to be “aquamated” – this process being considered environmentally-friendly and straightforward.

Whatever is involved in his process, I am not too sure about, but something tells me we may well hear more about this procedure with so many Greens around nowadays.

I, like many others, have a built-in fear of the word cremation, but this aquamation procedure doesn’t sound so bad – how do others feel about it?

TF.

Is he serious?

Here we go again – all the promises from Pittodrie!

Striker Christian Ramirez – a great player – has warned Aberdeen’s Premiership rivals (that would be Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Motherwell and Hibs) that Pittodrie is going to become a “fortress” in 2022.

Is he really serious?

I hope the drawbridge of his fortress will not be left down and Christian proves me wrong.

CFR, Dyce, Aberdeen.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]