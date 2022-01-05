Readers’ letters: Eyesores are a blot on the city

An error occurred. Please try again.

The SNP’s decision to give the five 1960s tower blocks in Aberdeen City A-listed status – putting them on the same rating as Edinburgh Castle – is absolutely ridiculous.

Aberdeen City Council has lost its appeal against this and has great concerns as to how it can possibly maintain them with their A-rated status.

These eyesore buildings have been a blot on the Aberdeen landscape, with a huge range of damp and maintenance problems leaving individual flats failing to gain mortgage status for purchase loans.

This underlines the SNP as being out of touch with local communities and failing to listen to local authorities who have to maintain such buildings.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Tutu intrigue

It was of some interest to me to read that Archbishop Tutu was to be “aquamated” – this process being considered environmentally-friendly and straightforward.

Whatever is involved in his process, I am not too sure about, but something tells me we may well hear more about this procedure with so many Greens around nowadays.

I, like many others, have a built-in fear of the word cremation, but this aquamation procedure doesn’t sound so bad – how do others feel about it?

TF.

Is he serious?

Here we go again – all the promises from Pittodrie!

Striker Christian Ramirez – a great player – has warned Aberdeen’s Premiership rivals (that would be Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Motherwell and Hibs) that Pittodrie is going to become a “fortress” in 2022.

Is he really serious?

I hope the drawbridge of his fortress will not be left down and Christian proves me wrong.

CFR, Dyce, Aberdeen.