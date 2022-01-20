Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Sentencing has to get tougher

By EE readers
January 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
We know that the NHS is struggling with the current situation, but it would appear that the judicial system is also struggling.

We are all being asked to report incidents, which, in some instances, are of a most serious nature or a major issue.

However, recently there have been many instances when the accused are caught, found guilty and sentences they receive are either community payback, supervision or an unpaid work order.

Some are repeat offenders, so their original sentences obviously didn’t work.

It must be so soul destroying for the people involved – victims, informants, families, prosecutors and the police – that after they have done all they are asked to do, a sheriff hands the accused a “get out of jail” card for the things we are being encouraged to report.

So what is the point?

DAC.

We’ve been here before

I cannot believe ex-councillor Willie Young regarding so-called improvements to Union Street.

Wasn’t this person present at the council meeting in 2012 in which a masterplan for Union Street was adopted?

I presume ex-councillor Young voted for the motion.

In essence we have been here before – absolutely nothing achieved, nothing done, only ruination of George Street and Bridge Street.

Nothing done and council tax payers lied to over so-called masterplans.

Sorry Mr Young, we have been duped many times before.

We have no confidence that anything this time will change.

James Noel, Leggart Terrace, Aberdeen.

