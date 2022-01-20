Readers’ letters: Sentencing has to get tougher

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We know that the NHS is struggling with the current situation, but it would appear that the judicial system is also struggling.

We are all being asked to report incidents, which, in some instances, are of a most serious nature or a major issue.

However, recently there have been many instances when the accused are caught, found guilty and sentences they receive are either community payback, supervision or an unpaid work order.

Some are repeat offenders, so their original sentences obviously didn’t work.

It must be so soul destroying for the people involved – victims, informants, families, prosecutors and the police – that after they have done all they are asked to do, a sheriff hands the accused a “get out of jail” card for the things we are being encouraged to report.

So what is the point?

DAC.

We’ve been here before

I cannot believe ex-councillor Willie Young regarding so-called improvements to Union Street.

Wasn’t this person present at the council meeting in 2012 in which a masterplan for Union Street was adopted?

I presume ex-councillor Young voted for the motion.

In essence we have been here before – absolutely nothing achieved, nothing done, only ruination of George Street and Bridge Street.

Nothing done and council tax payers lied to over so-called masterplans.

Sorry Mr Young, we have been duped many times before.

We have no confidence that anything this time will change.

James Noel, Leggart Terrace, Aberdeen.