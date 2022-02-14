Readers’ letters: UK ideally suited to take renewable energy lead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – I read your letters page every day and am reminded of the mythical frog in the pan of water. I hear them shouting: “Hot? So what? Switch up the gas.”

Three major storms in two months in Aberdeenshire. Whole woodlands flattened. Major power cuts. Did your correspondents miss this?

Renewables include hydro electric, tidal, grid storage systems, as well as wind and solar. The UK is amazingly well situated for tidal schemes given our tidal flows which all peak at different times. Investment in this area could provide a reliable base load.

The number one cause of climate change is the extraction and burning of fossil fuels and all we can say is: “So what? Switch up the gas.”

Lesley Ellis, Reekitlane, Tarland, Aberdeenshire.

Deer stalking is a necessary ‘evil’

Sir, – Finlay Greig’s article on deer stalking is in many respects a balanced piece and there is need for constant reminding about why and how we have to manage our deer.

However, many stalkers who go about their work diligently, using a wealth of knowledge, to the highest standards and holding our deer in their highest respect, will take offence at what they do as an “evil”, albeit a necessary one.

It would surely be more evil of us as deer managers to ignore our responsibilities and allow deer numbers to escalate, promoting sickness, disease, hardship and starvation in our herd rather than adopting the only humane method possible which is to cull the sick, the elderly and those that may be unlikely to survive the winter.

Necessary? Yes. Evil? No. Mr Greig is of course entitled to his view but the alternative would be less responsible and, arguably, a far greater evil overall.

Tom Turnbull, Association of Deer Management Groups chairman.

Will next PM make Scots No 1 priority?

Sir, – David Philip is extremely charitable towards the UK prime minister in attributing to him any virtues at all.

There is no need for further character assassination of the man who wanted to be king of the world but who is destined to be remembered instead as a clown prince.

A very important point is raised however. When this charlatan is replaced, is it possible his successor will have Scotland’s interests first and foremost?

No, we will get what the English Tories want because of the UK electoral system.

The Westminster set-up doesn’t work for Scotland and is incapable of self-reform.

It is fact that there are a lot of Conservative-leaning Scots and it is reasonable to assume they will have a large part to play in running an independent Scotland.

Time for Ross and Co to start setting out their new-look stall perhaps?

Peter E Smith, Aigas, Beauly.

Scotland needs its nuclear deterrent

Sir, – Ken Reid is long on rhetoric but short on ideas.

He might feel able to criticise Dr Richard Marsh about warning us of Russia’s threat but where is his answer to any independent Scotland’s defence?

He seems to think that by leaving the UK, Scotland can build a more secure country. Who is he fooling ?

Come on, Mr Reid; let’s hear how Scotland can afford to defend itself against any external threat.

No nuclear deterrent under an SNP government, no income to pay for an army or navy, air force bases moved south, which amounts to a country exposed to any foreign power that wants to walk into Holyrood. Being naive is one thing but being unprotected is another.

Let’s not fool ourselves. The advantage of being part of the UK makes us militarily strong and having the nuclear deterrent gives us a serious advantage.

Let’s keep it that way.

Andrew Dingwall-Fordyce, Garlogie House, Westhill.