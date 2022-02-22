Readers’ letters: Dons following Paisley pattern

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Atlanta Glass project failed wasting months for AFC and the fans – and now the Paisley project has been recommenced with Goodwin following in the footsteps of Ferguson and Miller to bring success back to the Dons.

Was Cormack too quick to get rid of McInnes? Did he give enough time to Glass, his protege?

Only time will tell! Disturbed at Goodwin’s quote after Saturdays game, “…disappointed to concede the equaliser…it was a poor goal”. Echoes of Glass in similar post-match quotes.

Hope AFC get a lot of ‘good wins’ under Goodwin!

T. Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Help shops to reopen

Our town is a ghost town now and it needs buses and cars once again into Union Street to get people in it, and even then it will be quite difficult to light the spark that was, because most of the shops are gone.

We should help the shops to return, as there are many young folks who survived this pandemic with small businesses and possibly able to supply something to attract people into our walk the mat and carpet once again.

Grannie Annie.