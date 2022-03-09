Readers’ Letters: In the market for memories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The pictures from the New Market in the Evening Express on March 7, above, brought back great memories.

My first job after leaving school was at Harrison and Reeve in Stirling Street, which was a fruit and vegetable supplier. As “the loon”, my job was to run up with barrowloads of fruit and veg to shops in what was then the “old market”.

As a 15-year-old, I was in awe of the old men and groups chatting at the market.

We also had to supply the vendors at the Green on Fridays and Saturdays. Again, this area was full of characters.

My mum gave me orders for what she wanted. “Come out the back of Woolies, get boiling fowl from stall to left, get oatcakes from Barracks stall…” This area, along with Castlegate, were buzzing places in the 1960s and 1970s.

Let’s hope the New Market follows suit and revives this area.

Michael North, Lang Stracht, Aberdeen.

Look to the future

I hope the person who is encouraging young folk to vote for pedestrianisation of Union Street – which means reduced access for the infirm and elderly – remembers that one day they will be elderly themselves. How will they feel when they are unable to access parts of the city they wish or need to visit because there are no vehicles allowed?

CS.

Nightmare

Regarding the letter from CS, March 5, I agree with everything this person writes.

I also think Union Street should be reopened – it is gridlock on Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street with the thoroughfare closed.

For elderly and disabled people it is a nightmare travelling by bus into town – as it’s too far for a lot of folk to walk.

Marion Shepherd, Mastrick, Aberdeen.