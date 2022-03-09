Readers’ Letters: In the market for memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ Letters: In the market for memories

By EE readers
March 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Inside the Aberdeen Market. Photo: David Copeland
Inside the Aberdeen Market. Photo: David Copeland

The pictures from the New Market in the Evening Express on March 7, above, brought back great memories.

My first job after leaving school was at Harrison and Reeve in Stirling Street, which was a fruit and vegetable supplier. As “the loon”, my job was to run up with barrowloads of fruit and veg to shops in what was then the “old market”.

As a 15-year-old, I was in awe of the old men and groups chatting at the market.

We also had to supply the vendors at the Green on Fridays and Saturdays. Again, this area was full of characters.

My mum gave me orders for what she wanted. “Come out the back of Woolies, get boiling fowl from stall to left, get oatcakes from Barracks stall…” This area, along with Castlegate, were buzzing places in the 1960s and 1970s.

Let’s hope the New Market follows suit and revives this area.

Michael North, Lang Stracht, Aberdeen.

Look to the future

I hope the person who is encouraging young folk to vote for pedestrianisation of Union Street – which means reduced access for the infirm and elderly – remembers that one day they will be elderly themselves. How will they feel when they are unable to access parts of the city they wish or need to visit because there are no vehicles allowed?

CS.

Nightmare

Regarding the letter from CS, March 5, I agree with everything this person writes.

I also think Union Street should be reopened – it is gridlock on Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street with the thoroughfare closed.

For elderly and disabled people it is a nightmare travelling by bus into town – as it’s too far for a lot of folk to walk.

Marion Shepherd, Mastrick, Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]