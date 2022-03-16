Readers’ letters: Tories on form over oil and gas production rise call

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SIR, – Douglas Ross’s insistence that oil and gas production in UK waters should be increased is true to Tory form.

Aside from its total ignorance of the recent IPCC’s reports on the world’s climate catastrophe and the small matter of Scotland hosting COP26 his attitude reeks of continuing the same dangerous status quo which got all of Scotland into this energy mess in the first place.

If Scotland was substantially further down the road from the current 70-plus per cent reliance on fossil fuels, as noted by the former OGUK, maybe we’d have a more affordable, more energy efficient network which could eradicate the fuel poverty suffered by so many – a fuel poverty only exacerbated by the Tories and their austerity measures and their anti-Scots attitude.

With potential for wind, wave, hydro, ground and air source heat pumps and solar coupled with Scandinavian levels of insulation and glazing for the housing stock, Scotland could and should have been far, far removed from the situation it now finds itself in.

And who do we all have to thank for that? Primarily the Scottish and English Tories and their vested interests in oil.

Ian Beattie, Rosemount, Aberdeen

Humanity matters more than money

SIR, – In her letter Christine McLennan is quick to lambast Nicola Sturgeon for her humanitarian response that the UK Government should offer immediate practical assistance to the Ukrainian refugees of Putin’s war by offering unconditional asylum to those wishing to join friends and family in the UK.

Christine’s argument is that we do not have the organisation nor infrastructure to support a large influx of desperate people, and our response should be proportional to other countries (whatever that means).

I would ask Christine (as she must obviously know) whether Poland had spare capacity in housing, medical aid, schooling, etc just waiting for the off-chance that 1.2 million refugees would cross their border? Or Hungary for 200,000? Or Slovakia for 150,000?

The UK Government needs to start putting human lives before pound signs!

Douglas Black, Kingsford, Alford

Act of kindness a ray of sunshine

SIR, – I would like to thank the lady who helped me with a parking ticket machine in Rosemount, Aberdeen on March 8. I did not get your name but only know that you are a community nurse in Inverurie, drive a black Mini and we both had an appointment at the same dentist.

It was blowing a strong wind and was cold but you stayed with me throughout the arduous process of setting up a parking account on my mobile phone as the ticket machine kept throwing out my parking fee.

Very many thanks are due to you for your kindness and patience – such badly-needed qualities brought a ray of sunshine and hope for the future!

Vanessa Cochrane, Insch

Standing charges must be abolished

SIR, – I was pleased to see that the surreptitious 50% increase by EDF of its standing charge was recently raised in the House of Commons.

Scottish Hydro has increased my daily standing charge by 82% to 50.14p and indeed by 239% since 2013.

This charge, particularly for those struggling with the increases, means however frugal they try to be with energy consumption, there is nothing they can do to protect themselves with regard to this element of their bill. Abolish these daily standing charges.

Douglas Tait, St Columbas, Lonmay.