Readers’ letters: Sadly, MP pay rise is no joke

Our MPs say they worked harder during Covid, but despite the lockdowns for the plebs, MPs and Lords necked 15,000 pints plus spirits in Parliament and Lords’ watering holes.

The worst scenario was foreign-branded beers were the top choice!

Now on April 1st, us plebs, who have also worked just as hard if not more, will see MPs trouser a pay increase of £2,212 to their £81,932 salary.

April will also see a “tsunami” of increases in national insurance tax, council tax, energy prices, petrol/diesel, food and workers facing higher taxes.

Honest MPs should reject this rise because skint voters will detest being taken for April Fools.

Pleb once again!

T Shirron, Davidson drive, Aberdeen.

No cash to splurge

May I reply to Ann Bowes’ letter (Evening Express, March 15).

She is of course entitled to believe in the SNP but, really, her final paragraph where she mentioned that Scotland leave the Union ensuring Scottish money is spent here beggars belief.

What money? Without Westminster’s money over the past few years, Scotland would be in dire straits.

We have become a sick, unproductive country.

JW, Aberdeen.