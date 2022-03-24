The 7 must-visit Indian restaurants in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Want to know where the best Indian restaurants in Aberdeen are?

Then, you’ve come to the right place. We will help you find the cream of the korma and the best of the balti in the city’s vibrant Indian restaurant scene.

So, get ready to order your sag aloo with confidence as we give you the insider angle on what’s what.

Whether it’s a full curry night blowout or a dose of dosa, we unveil the restaurants that rate maximum on our flav-o-meters.

Wild Ginger Restaurant

Head down Wild Ginger’s stairs on Union Street and you are transported to a world of spice and flavour.

The restaurant is a firm favourite in the city – and with good reason.

Its varied menu features both traditional Indian staples and a few regional specialities.

Try the Wild Ginger passmeshali special for something a bit different.

Address: 367 Union Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1AB

Namaste Delhi

Attempting to bring authentic India street food to Aberdeen, Namaste Delhi has a tapas-style ethos that allows guests to try numerous dishes in one sitting.

The restaurant, on Bridge Street, also looks to replicate the social aspect of Indian eating that puts the focus on sharing plates with friends and family.

A true city gem.

Address: Ground Floor, 64 Bridge Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6JN

Monsoona

Opened in 2010, Monsoona has been offering a more healthy option for Aberdeen’s Indian food scene for more than a decade now.

Its dishes use about 80% less oil that in more traditional places and the emphasis is on low fat yoghurt and coconut milk instead of cream.

The style leans more towards a Bangladesh flavour thanks to co-owner and head chef Mohammed Hossan’s roots in the country.

Try the thali, tapas-style of dish served in a homemade samosa.

Address: 20 Bridge Street, Aberdeen AB11 6JJ

8848 Restaurant

This is more a Nepalese restaurant than Indian, but Nepal’s food has a lot in common with that of its neighbour, mixed in with Chinese influences from the east.

With that in mind, don’t miss out on 8848’s momos, a bao-style dumpling in a delicious soup.

Address: 347 Union Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6BT

Light of Bengal

For more than 40 years, the Light of Bengal has served curries to the people of Aberdeen.

As with many long-standing Indian restaurants in the UK, the Bengal offers the full range of favourites such as tikka masala, tandoori and mango lassi.

What’s more, it does them to a very high standard.

Address: 13 Rose Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1TX

Jewel in the Crown

Another Aberdeen staple, Jewel in the Crown knows exactly what the typical Aberdeen curry fiend wants.

It combines the best of India’s regional cooking while offering a few specialities of its own.

Give the lamb biriyani a go to sample one of the menu’s standout dishes.

Address: 145 Crown Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6HP

Travancore

Kerala is one of India’s most beautiful states, full of languorous back waters and tropical beaches.

The food is pretty good, too, so be sure to pay Travancore – which specialises in Kerala cooking – a visit in the near future.

Taking influences from Malabar, France and Arabia, Kerala cuisine is unique to India and a true journey into flavour.

Try the Kappe Meen curry to sample Kerala’s culinary fusions.

Address: 11 Holburn Street, Aberdeen, AB10 6BS