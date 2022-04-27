Readers’ letters: First Minister face mask error is no party lie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Letter writer Muriel Dickson is of the opinion that forgetting for a few seconds to put on a face mask is the same as having several parties during lockdown.

I have actually forgotten on the odd occasion to put on my face mask for a few seconds. This has happened when I was in a restaurant sitting down and then got up to go to the counter for something – and I have several friends who say they have done the same thing.

The police said they were not taking any further action against the FM.

They said they were taking a proportionate approach to it, as they have tried to do during the whole pandemic.

To my mind, there is a vast difference between momentarily forgetting to put on a face mask and attending a party that obviously lasted more than just a few seconds.

The worst part is that Boris Johnson lied about there being any parties.

I would have thought more of him if he had just held his hands up and apologised straight away.

Maybe the writer is not aware that it is not only SNP supporters who think it is wrong what the prime minister did – it is all the other parties and even some of his own MPs are now beginning to speak out saying he was wrong.

Mrs I Wood, Altonrea Gardens, Dyce, Aberdeen.

Shame on the vandals

It was an absolute disgrace to read about three youngsters causing all the damage at Northfield Bowling Club.

My friend was a volunteer there for many years and took great pride in making the surroundings look nice for players and members.

He made all the wooden tubs for plants around the greens and the wishing well out front — all to be destroyed.

I honestly can’t imagine how he’s feeling seeing those pictures.

Shame on you!

Graeme Benzie.