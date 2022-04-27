Readers’ letters: First Minister face mask error is no party lie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Readers’ letters: First Minister face mask error is no party lie

By EE readers
April 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Nicola Sturgeon puts on her face mask. Picture by Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Letter writer Muriel Dickson is of the opinion that forgetting for a few seconds to put on a face mask is the same as having several parties during lockdown.

I have actually forgotten on the odd occasion to put on my face mask for a few seconds. This has happened when I was in a restaurant sitting down and then got up to go to the counter for something – and I have several friends who say they have done the same thing.

The police said they were not taking any further action against the FM.

They said they were taking a proportionate approach to it, as they have tried to do during the whole pandemic.

To my mind, there is a vast difference between momentarily forgetting to put on a face mask and attending a party that obviously lasted more than just a few seconds.

The worst part is that Boris Johnson lied about there being any parties.

I would have thought more of him if he had just held his hands up and apologised straight away.

Maybe the writer is not aware that it is not only SNP supporters who think it is wrong what the prime minister did – it is all the other parties and even some of his own MPs are now beginning to speak out saying he was wrong.

Mrs I Wood, Altonrea Gardens, Dyce, Aberdeen.

Shame on the vandals

It was an absolute disgrace to read about three youngsters causing all the damage at Northfield Bowling Club.

My friend was a volunteer there for many years and took great pride in making the surroundings look nice for players and members.

He made all the wooden tubs for plants around the greens and the wishing well out front — all to be destroyed.

I honestly can’t imagine how he’s feeling seeing those pictures.

Shame on you!

Graeme Benzie.

