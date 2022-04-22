Three boys, 12, reported after 28 windows smashed at Sport Aberdeen venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Three boys, 12, reported after 28 windows smashed at Sport Aberdeen venue

By Lauren Robertson
April 22, 2022, 6:06 pm Updated: April 22, 2022, 6:09 pm
Rocks were allegedly thrown through the pavilion windows.
Three 12-year-old boys have been reported to the police’s youth justice management team following vandalism at an Aberdeen pavilion.

Rocks were reportedly thrown at all 28 windows at the Northfield bowling green pavilion at around 10pm on Friday night, leaving them smashed.

Photos from inside the pavilion show glass shattered across the floor and large rocks that have been left inside.

A police spokeswoman said: “Three 12-year-old boys have been reported to Police Scotland’s youth justice management team for their consideration with regard to the alleged vandalisms at Northfield Bowling Green and Pavilion on Friday April 15 2022.”

External wooden planters and bins were also damaged last week and the bowling greens had to be repaired last month after young people allegedly cycled over them.

Glass shattered on the floor of Northfield Bowling Green Pavilion

Though the pavilion has since been made safe and regular users have been able to use it again, the damage meant costly repairs for the charity.

David Selkirk, director of community leisure operations, explained: “We are extremely disappointed by these acts of malicious vandalism.

“It’s disheartening that such acts would take place at a venue which is frequently used by bowling clubs in the local community.

“The reckless damage has led to a costly repair for Sport Aberdeen.”

Rocks that were found inside the pavilion.

Sport Aberdeen is having to pay for a number of damages caused by “malicious” vandalism across some of its other venues too.

The grass playing fields at Sheddocksley were damaged on Tuesday by motorcyclists riding across them.

Saltire Energy Caledonia Youth Cup finals day is due to be hosted there on May 1 in partnership with Scottish Rugby, so repairs need to be made promptly.

Damage to planters and bins outside the pavilion.

The charity has urged anyone with further information about any vandalism at its venues to contact them by calling 01224 507744.

