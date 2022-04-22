Three boys, 12, reported after 28 windows smashed at Sport Aberdeen venue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three 12-year-old boys have been reported to the police’s youth justice management team following vandalism at an Aberdeen pavilion.

Rocks were reportedly thrown at all 28 windows at the Northfield bowling green pavilion at around 10pm on Friday night, leaving them smashed.

Photos from inside the pavilion show glass shattered across the floor and large rocks that have been left inside.

A police spokeswoman said: “Three 12-year-old boys have been reported to Police Scotland’s youth justice management team for their consideration with regard to the alleged vandalisms at Northfield Bowling Green and Pavilion on Friday April 15 2022.”

External wooden planters and bins were also damaged last week and the bowling greens had to be repaired last month after young people allegedly cycled over them.

Though the pavilion has since been made safe and regular users have been able to use it again, the damage meant costly repairs for the charity.

David Selkirk, director of community leisure operations, explained: “We are extremely disappointed by these acts of malicious vandalism.

“It’s disheartening that such acts would take place at a venue which is frequently used by bowling clubs in the local community.

“The reckless damage has led to a costly repair for Sport Aberdeen.”

Sport Aberdeen is having to pay for a number of damages caused by “malicious” vandalism across some of its other venues too.

The grass playing fields at Sheddocksley were damaged on Tuesday by motorcyclists riding across them.

Saltire Energy Caledonia Youth Cup finals day is due to be hosted there on May 1 in partnership with Scottish Rugby, so repairs need to be made promptly.

The charity has urged anyone with further information about any vandalism at its venues to contact them by calling 01224 507744.