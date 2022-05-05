Readers’ letters: Embarrassing dearth of taxis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Readers’ letters: Embarrassing dearth of taxis

By EE readers
May 5, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 5, 2022, 5:05 pm
Aberdeen International Airport, Dyce. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Aberdeen International Airport, Dyce. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

It’s May and TUI have commenced their summer timetable.

The Tenerife flight was due to land just before 1am on Monday. Unfortunately the flight was delayed due to a technical fault and didn’t land until 3.20am.

The passengers were cold, tired and just wanted home but – yes, you’ve guessed – no taxis.

Okay, the flight was late but with modern technology it is very simple for airport taxis to check flight arrival times.

There must have been about 70 people in the taxi queue, some elderly with walking sticks. Luckily I and several passengers caught the 4.30am bus into town. However, during my 30 minutes in the taxi queue there couldn’t have been more than six taxis arrived.

I believe the airport had informed airport taxis of the late arrival of this flight.

Hopefully this experience won’t have to be repeated with every late flight.

It’s an embarrassment for Aberdeen city and Aberdeen International Airport.

JP, Aberdeen.

Scrap the elections?

I note with some interest that there are three wards in Scotland, Shetland, Moray and Highland where there is no contest, allowing a walkover of the candidates in today’s local elections.

I would question if the standard of the service provided is any worse than in these wards by comparison to those that are hotly contended by all parties.

We should perhaps consider scrapping Scottish local authority elections and replace them with recruited candidates prepared to work hard for real improvements in their area.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn

