Readers’ letters: Embarrassing dearth of taxis

It’s May and TUI have commenced their summer timetable.

The Tenerife flight was due to land just before 1am on Monday. Unfortunately the flight was delayed due to a technical fault and didn’t land until 3.20am.

The passengers were cold, tired and just wanted home but – yes, you’ve guessed – no taxis.

Okay, the flight was late but with modern technology it is very simple for airport taxis to check flight arrival times.

There must have been about 70 people in the taxi queue, some elderly with walking sticks. Luckily I and several passengers caught the 4.30am bus into town. However, during my 30 minutes in the taxi queue there couldn’t have been more than six taxis arrived.

I believe the airport had informed airport taxis of the late arrival of this flight.

Hopefully this experience won’t have to be repeated with every late flight.

It’s an embarrassment for Aberdeen city and Aberdeen International Airport.

JP, Aberdeen.

Scrap the elections?

I note with some interest that there are three wards in Scotland, Shetland, Moray and Highland where there is no contest, allowing a walkover of the candidates in today’s local elections.

I would question if the standard of the service provided is any worse than in these wards by comparison to those that are hotly contended by all parties.

We should perhaps consider scrapping Scottish local authority elections and replace them with recruited candidates prepared to work hard for real improvements in their area.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn