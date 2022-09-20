Readers’ letters: King Charles III, Celtic Football Club and wind turbines threatening Scottish landscapes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – David Knight’s excellent article (Press and Journal, September 19) got me thinking. John Swinney’s assurance to us IndyFearties that King Charles would be indy Scotland’s head of state shows they think it’s the easiest “must have” to deliver in a list including the pound, no border and economic prosperity. As one commentator (Scott Chrichton-Stile in The National) put it, he’d be kind of a “teddy bear” to be with us on our journey to their promised land.

Two of their exemplar small countries, New Zealand and Ireland – English-speaking former colonies to boot – would disagree.

Ireland is a republic and New Zealand prime minister, Jacinta Ahearn, told Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday that her country will likely become a republic in her lifetime.

If Scotland voted overwhelmingly for Scexit, I’d probably stay, but feel I was living in a country now foreign to the UK. So why have a foreign country’s king?

And anyway, why would King Charles want to be head of state with less constitutional power than before, in a country that rejected him and will, in all probability, be run by a political class that spent its whole life railing against his country’s system of government and perceived repression, and would no doubt continue to blame them for their failures and all our ills?

What’s even worse to consider, however, is what alternative would a cronyist, unimaginative Scottish republic (judging by their last 15 years in power) define and appoint? A glorified lord provost of Scotland? A constitutional makar?

Or how about setting up a new monarchy like post-Franco Spain?

We could invite the living heir to Bonnie Prince Charlie, Warsaw art historian Peter Pininski, to be king. Or how about one of Robert the Bruce’s many descendants?

According to the FindMyPast website, they include the governor of Edinburgh Castle, Major General Alastair Bruce of Crionaich (probably the most sensible choice), actress Tilda Swinson, and, believe it or not, Meghan Markle.

This opens the way for her son Archie to take the throne, with a nod to the Scots language movement, as King Erchie the Furst. There are no easy answers!

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven.

Celtic getting away with a hate crime

Sir, – Does anyone know why Celtic Football Club is allowed to get away with its supporters displaying hateful banners and chanting at football matches?

The latest manifestation has been the hoisting of a banner, during a minute’s applause for our late Queen, which read: “If you hate the royal family clap your hands.”

I doubt this is illegal – although perhaps Humza Yousaf’s hate crime bill would extend to this kind of thing – and I appreciate that we must accept freedom of speech, however offensive.

But the question that remains is: why does the Scottish Football Association allow this manifestation of hatred to continue without penalising the club? Is it not ashamed of this kind of behaviour?

Jill Stephenson, Corstorphine, Edinburgh.

Dons’ poor record speaks volumes

Sir, – AFC SPFL record to date under Mr Goodwin: played 18, won 5, drawn 5, lost 8. Goals for 23, against 22.

Is this really an improvement?

This season may prove to be a huge letdown and it is time some closer scrutiny was paid to AFC performances rather than listening to assertions that things are better when the record speaks volumes.

Bob Mackay, Silverburn Road, Aberdeen.

EU gives lesson in democracy to UK

Sir, – Joe Moir seems to question the democratic legitimacy of EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Letters, September 16).

She was, in fact, appointed by a joint decision of the EU Council of Ministers (i.e. the democratically elected governments of the 27 member states) and of the European Parliament (i.e. the directly elected representatives of the 440 million or so citizens of the EU).

The most recent prime minister of the UK was “elected” by 57% of the members of one political party. Despite living in an open and democratic society that party has yet to publish the exact figures but there seems to be agreement that membership of the party in question is about 160,000.

I know which decision I find the more democratic. As Mr Moir might say – “res ipsa loquitur”

Grant Lawrence, Inchmarlo, Banchory.

Real costs behind rising energy bills

Sir, – The present energy crisis resulting in huge increases in our gas and electricity has revealed that very few people realised that their bills included green taxes. Some time ago my supplier SSE showed a pie chart showing “the costs that makeup energy bills”.

Part of the chart showed “government environmental and social schemes 12%”. However, that was removed about a year ago. As of October 1 2022, the average energy bill for a three-bedroom house will be £2,500 so green taxes would be £300 and then VAT of 5% is added. The question must be asked whether the government ordered the energy companies to remove this pie chart and, please forgive the pun, keep us in the dark.

Clark Cross, Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

Turbines threaten Scottish landscape

Sir, – An estimated four billion viewers from all over the world tuned in to watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

As the royal cortege departed from Balmoral, the aerial views beamed across the world showed the true magnificence of our glorious Deeside.

It is therefore simply too awful to contemplate the damage another array of giant, industrial wind turbines on the Hill of Fare will inflict on Royal Deeside.

The true horror of what is proposed was graphically depicted in the Press and Journal (September 15). These 840ft machines, almost as high as the Eiffel Tower, are effectively offshore machines being sneaked onshore to satisfy the insatiable greed of the wind industry.

The farcical industry claims that larger turbines are more efficient could not be further from the truth. Current turbine blades have been tweaked, over many years, to the Nth degree, but the inexorable laws of physics demand that all that can now be done is to make the turbines even larger, even more damaging, even more space consuming, even more unsightly and, with blades that travel in excess of 200mph, even more lethal to wildlife.

This is simply another load of whoppers from the wind industry!

It must be asked what sort of supremely idiotic politicians actually support the destruction of what must be the jewel in the crown of all Scottish landscapes?

Yours, aghast at the proposed destruction,

George Herraghty, Lhanbryde, Elgin.

Politicians ignore community needs

Sir, – The imminent decision regarding the future of St Fittick’s Park and Doonies Farm will probably highlight once again how intellectually deficient politicians, the council and government still are when matters of community and green space relate to Torry and, in wider terms, all of Aberdeen’s communities.

If, as I suspect they will, the council do as they’ve done in the recent past, which some misguidedly think is the ancient past, with all the controversies attached to those abominations of projects, and ignore the many voices against these dim-witted developments, I can foresee a very real need for Torry to defend St Fittick’s in a manner not akin to William Wallace’s words on how Scotland should be defended.

It will also prove to me, and countless other citizens, that nothing has been learned at all since all things Union Terrace Gardens. Furthermore, it will prove that the politicians and quangos care nothing for any of the electorate and have not a single viable brain cell amongst them.

Ian Beattie, Baker Street, Aberdeen.

Marie Curie offers sympathetic ear

Sir, – With so many people across the nation surprised at their reactions following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we want your readers to know Marie Curie is here to listen.

There is no rule about how you should feel at this time, just as there is no right or wrong way to grieve.

During this period of mourning, you may find yourself feeling unexpectedly upset even if you may not have known the Queen personally.

Her lengthy and significant presence in public life can make it feel as if something fundamental about the world has shifted forever, which is completely normal.

The death of someone in the public eye can also remind us of our own losses and bereavements, bringing those feelings back into focus. This may be an especially difficult time for anyone who has experienced a bereavement recently or some time ago, or anticipating a bereavement soon.

Not everyone will be affected in the same way or feel the same way about Her Majesty and her death and if this is a difficult time for you, Marie Curie is here to help. Call our Support Line on 0800 090 2309 from 10am to 4pm today to speak to a trained member of the team, or book to speak to someone.

Matt Williams, Head of Information and Support, Marie Curie.

Speeding drivers

Sir, – I’ve got to agree with Brian Sinclair from Peterhead.

My wife and I were on our way home on Saturday night (17th).

We were on Riverside Drive near Duthie Park when all of a sudden a person in a white Corsa overtook us and was out of sight even before we got to the bridge.

May I remind the person that the speed limit is 30mph, at any time, no matter what time of day it is.

Gordon Morris, Inverbervie.

Service is one never to forget

Sir, – Yesterday’s service at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral was one we will never forget for its wonderful show of dignity and respect for a Queen we will never forget.

The armed forces excelled themselves with precision marching and timing and the choirs in the abbey made it hard not to shed a tear in pure admiration of the entire service, and I may add some superb atmospheric camera work by the BBC.

It is not surprising that such a magnificent service was seen by millions of people throughout the entire world.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn.