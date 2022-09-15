Plans for giant 820ft-tall wind farm in Aberdeenshire spark controversy By Ryan Duff and Simon Warburton September 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 15, 2022, 10:24 am 0 Proposed 850ft turbines. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Popular Hebridean restaurant with spectacular castle view on the market 0 Video: ‘She truly cared’ - oil chaplain offers poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth 0 We need help now - north firm's plea as inflation remains close to 40-year… 0 Scottish bus entrepreneur invests in European e-bikes 0 Multi-millionaire Tory Party donor helps Deltic raise £15m for North Sea exploration Aberdeen firm Euro Energy Services wins contracts worth more than £800,000 0 Aberdeen marketing agency doubles turnover and brings new staff on board 0 West Highland laird to 'outsource' himself and sever ties with Serco 0 UK winning majority of onshore decommissioning work, figures reveal Sovereign Grooming scoops Scotland's best barbershop award 0 More from Press and Journal WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky 0 The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights 0 Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins… Editor's Picks WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release What are your rights if you want time off work for the Queen’s funeral? Commercial property: Agent reports keen interest in £3m tree nursery up for grabs in Moray Popular Hebridean restaurant with spectacular castle view on the market Speeding lorry driver lost control of trailer on Wellington Road