Stop the presses! Former Aberdeen printers to become flats after years-long saga

A former printworks on Aberdeen’s Maberly Street is to be demolished to make way for a block of flats, bringing years of discussion over the site’s future to an end.

Plans for the former Scottaspress building on Maberly Street were put in front of the local authority no fewer than four times before finally being approved at the end of August.

Hillcrest Homes will partner with developer Cater Group to build 17 flats over four storeys.

End of a long road for Maberly Street

Proposals were first lodged to turn the industrial premises just off George Street into accommodation in 2019.

That application, for 16 flats over four storeys, was later replaced by another, for 10 flats built on three floors.

However, the second application was also withdrawn later that year.

A third submission was lodged in 2020, but it too was thrown out after a number of objections about the size of the development and the loss of granite from the existing building.

The latest incarnation of the plans appeared in spring last year, and was recommended for conditional approval by councillors in February.

But a final decision was delayed by the intervention of Sepa, who called for more work to be done to establish the risk of flooding from the culverted Gilcomstoun Burn.

Reports were produced in March, and the council’s Flood and Coastal Team announced they were satisfied the following month.

Announcement met with relief

The granting of planning permission, with a number of conditions, was met with relief by Glen Smith of Cater Group.

He said: “After a very long wait, we are delighted to finally receive full planning permission on our Maberly Street development.

“This project will see new affordable housing built in the city centre.”

He added: “When we bought the site several years ago, we were excited by the opportunity to breathe life back into this dis-used building.

“We are looking forward to working with Hillcrest on our first development in Aberdeen.”

Earlier this week, Cater Group also received planning permission to convert 181 Union Street, above the Coral betting shop, into 15 flats.

The business will also be turning 173 Union Street into 17 flats.