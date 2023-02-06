Readers’ Letters: Highland tourism tax, fishing after Brexit and parking in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Readers of the Press & Journal and the Evening Express discuss the issues that matter to them the most including the proposed Highland tourism tax, fishing after Brexit and parking in Aberdeen.

Tourist tax will bring benefits

Sir, – The £10 million a year tourist tax is a much-needed boost to the Highlands and will bring in much-needed tourism to Inverness, Culloden, Gairloch, and other surrounding areas of the Highlands.

Well done the Scottish Government.

Places like Plockton, Nairn, Ullapool and Lochinver will benefit too, alongside Loch Ness.

Allan D Goodwin, Glebe Road, Nairn.

Sunak’s view on fishing industry post-Brexit concerning

Sir, – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s insistence the fishing industry has benefited from Brexit, while Mike Park, chief executive of the Scottish white fish producers, exposes the reality of the absolute shambles of dysfunction and expense Brexit has delivered to our industry, is concerning.

It seems to be an ever-growing trend among nation leaders that they can stand in Parliament and mislead its members so coldly.

To be a thriving manufacturing nation you need easy access to a motivated workforce, competitive access to energy, seamless connectivity and strong working relationships

with your trading partners. This government’s policies have undermined all of these and Brexit definitely damaged our successful trading operations.

One area which our prime minister might be proud of is the army of highly paid civil servants who are draining our manufacturing industry of vital capital by needlessly charging hundreds of millions of pounds in senseless and needless paperwork.

On that point I would agree with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that Brexit has been a huge success.

Andrew Charles, Golfview Road, Aberdeen.

Denying the will of Scottish voters

Sir, – How sad that British Nationalists like Pauline Eggermont feel it is right to defend the UK’s unnecessary use of bullying force to pursue their right-wing ideologies, overturning our Parliament’s cross-party majority for a much-debated piece of devolved legislation.

We have to trust our elected representatives to do what is right and for her to use women and children’s safety as an excuse is disingenuous and insulting. This was the most scrutinised and debated bill to pass through Holyrood and many amendments by MSPs of all parties made it fit for purpose by all accounts.

This letter is really just an angry and rather bitter diatribe against our country’s leader and offers no considered content or value to serious readers. As the waves of sleaze and corruption roll out daily from the UK Tories, we can see no benefit, only harm from being held captive by UK.

According to the IMF, the UK is finally world-leading – in its failure to have a growing economy. Yesterday’s third anniversary of Brexit has shown beyond all doubt that, as Scotland suffered disproportionately, so the Highlands and islands have taken the worst hammering – from fishing to tourism to cost of living and more.

I will try to be kind here and offer some advice to Ms Eggermont – Scottish people will continue to demand self-determination and we will fight until we get it. After that with a new “Scottish” Conservative Party detached from the clown show down south, if you have the best policies – bingo, you’re in government.

Peter E Smith, Aigas, Beauly.

Making passengers pay for rail delays

Sir, – So I travel to Aberdeen on Wednesday on business from Fife.

My return train was meant to arrive in Dundee at 19.47 but arrives at 20.02.

The connecting train to Fife and Edinburgh leaves 20.03.

I’m first off train and first to get to said connecting train less than 100 yards away. Train still at platform. But… toot toot it leaves with a grin.

A French guy from the same train from Aberdeen beside me is in the same situation. I then ask to speak to platform manager. “Oh no you’re having a laugh, not at this time”.

I remonstrate to a “degree” and point out we are all suffering because they are on strike all the time and they want us to have sympathy etc or do they have they no pride in their job etc. Response? “We can have you removed from this station at any time.”

Where are we going with this drive to take people off the roads and encourage them to take the train? I could go on.

So do I wait 45 minutes in the cold or pay £50 for a taxi or wait for a connecting service. Sadly the latter.

How difficult would it have been for them to hold the “connecting” train for 45 seconds to one minute and to provide a “service” and look after their customers when ultimately it was down to delay in their own service? Rant over.

Mark Fleming, Baltilly House, Ceres, Fife.

Homeless figure sign of failure

Sir, – Homelessness in Scotland has increased by 11% to 28,944, which is the highest it has ever been since figures were first recorded.

These figures combined with the highest child and family poverty ever seen in Scotland are a measure of the failure of the Scottish Government to tackle our basic social problems, making Scotland seem like a third world country.

It is a stark reminder of why the Scottish electorate in 2014 voted strongly against separation with the fear and uncertainty of an SNP party that couldn’t cope with devolved powers in Scotland.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Parking tickets are out of order

Sir, – I had need to use on-street parking in the area of Hardgate/Hollybank Place on February 1.

On attempting to purchase a parking ticket from a street machine, I was presented with a notice stating “machine out of order” and directed to find another machine. Two further machines displayed the same instructions.

They did have signs offering the facility to pay by phone. However, many people – perhaps due to age, some medical issue or lack of a phone/incapable of using the technology – find this either too complicated, or inconvenient.

There is also the fear of additional/hidden charges.

Why, then, are city traffic wardens, issuing fixed penalty notices to vehicles whose drivers were unable to purchase a parking ticket due to ACC’s failure to service or repair these machines?

Another rip-off, cash generating mechanism, by ACC.

Alan Edwards, Kingswells.

Free bus travel cut-off

Sir-, Just hearing about another disturbance in the city centre with a crowd of teens fighting.

Do the parents ever get to hear about it I wonder? I also wonder if the increase in gatherings in town is connected with the free bus travel.

Perhaps it should have a 6pm cut-off time and we may just see less of it. It’s very scary.

Lesley Towns, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.

