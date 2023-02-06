The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on a Canadian ice hockey podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on a Canadian ice hockey podcast

By Stuart Findlay
February 6, 2023, 5:00 pm
Steve Dangle, right, had a terrifying experience on the A82. Image: DC Thomson/Youtube
Steve Dangle, right, had a terrifying experience on the A82. Image: DC Thomson/Youtube

The A82 got a surprise mention on a popular Canadian podcast, but the quotes will not be adorning a VisitScotland billboard anytime soon.

The Steve Dangle podcast is usually focused on the Toronto Maple Leafs, professional ice hockey in the NHL and life in Canada in general.

But to the surprise of anyone listening from the north of Scotland, a bit of shade was thrown at the road around Loch Ness in a recent episode.

It’s probably deserved shade, in fairness. The A82’s accident record has regularly seen it dubbed the most dangerous in Scotland.

And it is particularly bad during the tourist season when the stretch between Inverness and Drumnadrochit is jammed with tour buses, lorries travelling at 40mph and blind bends aplenty.

What was said about the A82?

The comments followed a discussion about an ice hockey player laughably being nicknamed “the seaweed man”.

It moved to deciding whether or not the Loch Ness Monster would be a better fit, and if Nessie is friendly or not.

Steve Dangle, who has 198,000 subscribers on Youtube and more than 54 million video views, said: “The most dangerous thing about Loch Ness is the roads.

“It’s the first place I ever saw a car flip over live. The roads are wild, absolutely wild.

“It’s full of locals going ‘ah, speed up’. And because it’s like three feet wide, you get flipped.

“I saw a guy climbing out of his window [after an accident].

“You just keep looking at the water.”

Podcast co-hosts Adam Wylde and Jesse Blake are no experts on the area either. Asking Dangle if he had “been to the town of Loch Ness” gave that away.

But it’s a good representation of how driving on the A82 must feel to people not familiar with it.

Particularly if you’re coming from North America, where many roads are absurdly big by comparison.

The hard facts about the A82

Between 2016 and 2020, there were 387 accidents on the A82. And between 2010 and 2020, 50 people lost their lives on the route.

It also seems to be either it or the A9 being dubbed the most dangerous in Scotland.

But unlike the A9, the A82 does not have an obvious solution in the pipeline.

Dualling will not prevent every accident, but it will make things safer.

The geography of the A82 makes that less practical, though campaigners have asked for Transport Scotland to explore adding more overtaking lanes.

