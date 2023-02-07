Readers’ letters: Rising electric vehicle charging costs, Barry Robson as Dons interim manager and unexploded bombs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Problem is a culture of corrupt privilege, not state handouts

Sir, – I wish to respond to your correspondent Ivan Reid regarding his letter (February 1) warning us of allowing a culture of state handouts to continue.

Ivan practically dismisses the recent Tory sleaze headlines such as Nadhim Zahawi’s tax “error” and Boris Johnson’s loan from the person he then appoints as head of the BBC as of “little importance” and “small beer” in the grand scheme of things.

I would beg to differ as it’s apathy like his to this corruption that has helped fuel the UK national debt, as more and more money is squandered by this Tory government, given to companies who deliver nothing but, surprisingly, have some association with Tory friends or supporters.

I am also sure that a great many people have no wish to live a life dependent on state handouts as Ivor suggests.

But this is not the land that Ivor remembers in his youth. There are no longer the opportunities of endless jobs – Margaret Thatcher saw to that.

Unlike what the right-wing press would have you believe there aren’t enough jobs to offer everyone full employment.

What does Ivor suggest we do with those that can’t find suitable employment – whether that be due to a mental or physical handicap, intellectual or social impairment, or simply darned bad luck?

To quote Mahatma Gandhi, “a true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members”.

In the last 50 years I have only seen the measure of our society continually decline.

That decline would have been even worse had it not been for some of the measures put in place by the present Scottish Government administration.

Douglas Black, Kingsford, Alford.

Shocking true cost of EV ownership

Sir, – In The P&J of February 1 there was comment that the cost of using the Highland Council-provided electric vehicle charging points will likely be raised to ensure there is a maintenance element built into the cost of the charging fee.

I see some councillors suggested that if it is raised it might deter people from buying electric cars.

So what? Why should I and the vast majority of the voters living in the Highland Council area subsidise electric car owners?

I see no offer coming forth from the council to pay my diesel bill.

Maybe we could have lots more free public transport running 24/7 so we could benefit from free bus passes?

Once the honeymoon period of electric car purchase and ownership dies off and the true costs become more evident, the majority should not be expected to support the minority.

Indeed, why not increase the charging costs and plough any profits into highway repairs?

Alastair Armitstead, Achiltibuie.

How many UXBs are still out there?

Sir, – A treasure hunter got more than he bargained for when he unearthed an unexploded bomb, as reported in The P&J of February 2.

Luckily no one was injured or hurt.

It makes you wonder how many unexploded bombs there are out there ready to be found.

Allan D Goodwin, Glebe Road, Nairn.

Tune in to signals unit history appeal

Sir, – I’m preparing a short history of the RAF’s 112 Signals Unit, RAF Stornoway, which opened in 1960 and closed in 1983.

So far, I’ve no pictures of this small but essential unit with which to illustrate my project, and so I’d be grateful if any of your readers were able to send me photos or drawings, exterior or interior, of any of the following, please:

l the original 112 SU building;

l the unit’s rooftop aerial arrays;

l the Maybury transmitter site;

l the TACAN site;

l the CADF site;

l the garage;

l the building to which the unit moved in the 1970s (sometimes known as “personnel housing” or “PH”);

l the 600-foot aerial erected at RAF Aird Uig in the late 1960s or early 1970s;

l the R10 building.

Pictures of any of these would be very gratefully received, even if they only show the objects of my interest in the background. I’ll acknowledge the donors of all pictures used in the published history.

Also, it’s possible that the main rooftop aerial array, which ended its operational life as an intriguing “gate guardian” outside PH, may still exist. If so, I’d love to have news of it.

Contributions can be emailed to me at 112suproject@gmail.com

Malcolm Newton, No 112 Signals Unit, RAF Stornoway.

North Sea windfall tax harming sector

A recent report from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has revealed that the tax on North Sea oil and gas companies has “backfired’’ after it emerged receipts were 25% lower than expected.

It would appear that these figures from the OBR come amid warnings of the impact the tax would have on the sector – the warnings were given from prominent energy experts.

There’s already a clear indication from Harbour Energy (the largest producer in the sector), that the energy profit levy (EPL) or windfall tax is taking funds away which would be used for offshore investment, and Harbour Energy are now facing up to cut jobs.

Ryan Crighton, director of policy and marketing at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said the “plan to raise extra cash from oil companies was putting investment in greener energy at risk’’.

He also said that the “chancellor had ignored repeated warnings from some of the North Sea’s most experienced figures that a tax rate of 75% will force them to invest elsewhere’’.

There are 200,000 people engaged in the energy sector and any loss would have a dreadful effect on the Scottish economy.

The chancellor needs to promptly rethink the whole EPL and reduce the burden on energy companies, for at present he is assisting the SNP/Green government to rid the North Sea of oil and gas extraction which would be harmful to the future of the Scottish economy.

Do it soon.

Ken Watmough, Aberdeen.

Budget managers get sums wrong

Sir, – I remain mystified that, though Scotland receives the highest-level per capita block grant in the UK from Westminster, our Holyrood administration has to further increase the personal income tax gulf between non-Scots taxpayers and the real contributors to the Scottish economy.

Perhaps the decline in Scottish educational standards over the past 15 years of SNP oversight is manifesting itself in the administration’s budget managers’ (at all levels) inability to do accurate sums.

D B Wallace, Drayton House, Alves, Moray.

Gender bill support a matter of opinion

Sir, – I cannot support the Gender Recognition Reform Bill as it is currently drafted, for good reasons.

According to the first minister I am “transphobic, homophobic, misogynistic and possibly racist”.

That’s me told.

Mike Salter, Glassel, Banchory.

There’s no shortcut for rejoining the EU

Sir, – A gentleman mentioned in your letters pages a few days ago that through independence Scotland would be in the EU and have open borders and we could travel through it without restrictions.

The gentleman doesn’t seem to realise that Scotland under independence would have to apply to join the EU and go through the full process of joining under the Copenhagen Criteria. The EU have already told us there would be no easy ride.

Montenegro applied for membership in 2007, its canditure was accepted in 2008 and they are expected to be accepted in 2025 – that’s 18 years.

So if Yes had won in 2014, we still wouldn’t be in EU yet.

Ian Gray, Mosstowie, Elgin.

Focus on pressing north-east issues

Sir, – I have been purchasing The Press and Journal for more than 50 years and always enjoy the letters page which is a forum for discussion and debate on the relevant topical issues.

While the current debate around the Scottish independence issue and possible need for another referendum is an extremely important and divisive topic, I feel the letters page has included too much correspondence regarding this issue.

I have no particular preferences either way regarding separation from the rest of the UK as it will never materialise in my lifetime.

If Brexit seemed protracted it is a walk in the park compared to the issues and problems regarding currency, defence, national debt, etc, separation would involve.

Please reduce the tit-for-tat letters and focus on other pressing issues concerning the north-east.

Norman Cameron, Buchan Road, Fraserburgh.

Who’s kidding who on independence?

Sir, – Herbert Petrie responds to my letter in which I asked why, in seeking so-called independence to make its own laws, Scotland would then apply to join the EU and have to conform to its rules?

He says that “most people can see the difference” and then goes on to extol the advantages of free movement and trade with Europe, neglecting to mention that we would lose those same benefits with our biggest trading partner – the UK.

He believes that we “don’t have a voice in Westminster” with 59 out of 650 MPs (9%) and would have a bigger voice in the EU whose member countries with a similar population to Scotland have around 14 MEPs out of more than 700 (only 2%).

Maybe that tiny representation in the EU is what prompted him to write that “within the EU we would have a veto”.

I can just picture a petulant Nicola Sturgeon stamping her feet and saying “if Scotland can’t get what it wants, none of youse will get your laws passed”.

Coincidentally, in the same edition the SNP’s Steven Flynn MP, commenting on the fishing industry’s disappointment three years on from Brexit, says that it was based on “snake oil” promises, adding “it has cost billions, reduced trade, squeezed growth, hammered household incomes and provided none of the so-called benefits we were promised”.

It is easy to imagine the same words being used three years after Scexit except that, unlike the Cameron government – who campaigned against Brexit – it will have been the SNP government who sold us the snake oil.

Mr Petrie and the SNP paint a rosy picture of post-separation Scotland, but as we have seen with Brexit, and for countries joining the EU, it is not the leavers or the joiners who dictate the terms – and the outcomes are unpredictable.

Mr Petrie ends his letter with the words “we won’t know until we are independent”.

Too late. If Scotland’s voters want a UK Government that they voted for then they could try voting for a party that has a real prospect of achieving a majority in Westminster – instead of wasting it on the SNP.

Mark Openshaw, Earlswells Road, Cults, Aberdeen.

More accountability from local authority

Sir, – Aberdeenshire Council is not on strike, but one could be forgiven for thinking that the roads department is.

Since early January, the street lighting on Belmont Brae in Stonehaven – a fairly busy thoroughfare – has not been working. Last year, the potholes in nearby Robert Street were filled in, but are rapidly reappearing.

These episodes are eloquent testimony to the lack of attention given to such matters.

Looking on the bright side, if you will excuse the pun, lighter days will soon be with us and the Belmont Brae issue can be shelved.

In 2018 I sent a “to be signed for” letter to Jim Savage, the chief executive, because the roads department had failed to respond to a letter and a reminder. I am waiting even for an acknowledgment. To be fair, Royal Mail have been on strike.

The Public Services Ombudsman will not dictate priorities to a local authority and so, in effect, it can act, or rather fail to, without any accountability.

Douglas J. Cusine, Gurney Street, Stonehaven.

Positive start to new regime

Sir, – A new manager, a new captain, new players and a chairman who’s been made to think again. All exciting stuff.

On Wednesday last, you could sense the energy the team showed when they emerged from the tunnel prior to kick-off.

I won’t comment about the officials on the night.

All during the game the team showed commitment – however, it wasn’t going to be.

In my eyes, it was a positive start to a new regime.

At the weekend, against Motherwell, Dons fans did attend to show commitment to the team and they were well rewarded.

Gladly, they didn’t let Wednesday’s result influence their decision on whether to attend.

The energy on the park is there so it’s our turn to show the same energy from the stands.

Robert Adie (Snr).

Interim boss lacking in experience

Sir, – With regards to article “Robson proud as 10-man Dons go down”.

When is it going to stop? Nothing against interim manager Barry Robson, but he does not have the experience yet as a manager for a team like AFC.

Dave Cormack needs to act now and get someone in who knows the game inside out.

This was a dismal display from the players yet again on the park and it’s getting too much for the fans who pay good money at the gate.

Relegation is but a drop away and it will come.

Joseph Durno, Cummings Park Circle, Aberdeen.

