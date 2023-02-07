No Moray Council money available to reopen Cloddach bridge to motorists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

No Moray Council money available to reopen Cloddach bridge to motorists

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 7, 2023, 5:00 pm
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
Moray Council has no money to reopen Cloddach bridge to cars, vans and lorries. Image: Moray Council

Moray Council has no money available to look at options to reinstate a road bridge seen as a vital link for communities.

Cloddach bridge near Birnie to the south of Elgin has been closed to motor vehicles since February 2022.

However it can be used by pedestrians and cyclists.

Members of the economic development and infrastructure committee were asked to make a decision on the future of the bridge this week.

‘Where’s the £30k coming from?’

That decision was deferred from September last year so discussions could be held with community groups.

All councillors agreed to keep the span open to walkers and cyclists, but not to reopen it to cars and vans.

Inspections on the safety of the bridge will continue.

SNP concillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Shona Morrison put forward a motion to spend £30,370 looking at potential options to open the span to vehicles up to three tonnes.

Cloddach bridge has been closed to vehicles since February 2022. Image: Moray Council

Ms Morrison said there was a “real plea” from residents for the council to support their efforts to find external funding for improvements.

However members voted by eight to five against that.

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe said: “Where’s the £30,000 coming from?”

Committee chairman Marc Macrae gave a verbal commitment to continue to explore other funding sources for the bridge that did not impact on officer time.

Chairman of the economic development and infrastructure committee Marc Macrae. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However his amendment to not spend any council money on it was passed.

Also, if the bridge is deemed to be unsafe it will be closed and demolished.

That would cost £333,500.

Moray Council has to find £28 million over the next two years to balance the budget.

Closure of the bridge has caused difficulties for residents.

These include increased journey times for pupils going to school in Elgin, and those travelling to and from work.

£3m needed to replace Cloddach bridge

There are also fears it will cause problems for police, ambulance and fire services getting to emergency situations, and increase traffic congestion in Elgin.

It would take almost £3 million to replace the bridge.

Repairing it so it is suitable for cars and lorries would be around £2.34 million.

Reopening the span to vehicles would bring an economic benefit of £74,000 a year to the area.

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Shona Morrison. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

 

The bridge is seen as low priority for repair as the maximum diversion for people getting to Elgin from Birnie is six miles.

Also the road is not designated as a critical route as there were fewer then 7,000 vehicle movements on it a day.

The condition of Cloddach bridge has deteriorated over the last two decades.

In 2001 a 7.5 tonne weight restriction was applied. That was lowered to three tonnes in 2019.

A two metre height restriction was put in about 18 months ago to stop non-compliant vehicles from crossing the bridge.

But it was repeatedly hit by drivers in the months before it was closed to motorists.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

A legal challenge has been launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Portessie woodland legal challenge: Wildlife campaigner's appeal over housing development heard at Court of…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scotia Homes annual results Picture shows; l-r Scotia Homes' top team of Richard Begbie, joint managing director; Gary Gerrard, chairman and Graham Reid, joint managing director. don't know. Supplied by Liberty One Date; Unknown
Scotia Homes upbeat about prospects despite cost-of-living woes
Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove will visit Moray to give feedback on the council's failed £18m funding bid. Image: DC Thomson
Michael Gove will visit Moray to give feedback on failed £18m Levelling Up bid
Police at the scene of an accident on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Road signs and markings to be reviewed on A96 at Brodie amid safety concerns
The Moray coastal town of Cullen will once again host the Cullen Skink World Championships, and reigning champ Margaret Macrae is all set to return.
Cullen Skink World Championships returns to Moray for the first time in three years…
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: ALEXANDER NUJANT
Drunk man wandered into wrong house at 3am and told neighbour: 'You're dead'
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: DAVID MCKENZIE
Drink-driving serviceman had to be restrained after trying to flee scene
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up

Most Read

1
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
2
Police at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Raiders make off with pocket watches from Aberdeen jewellery shop McCalls
3
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
4
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
5
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
6
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen man named as person who died in Peterhead incident with two due in…
7
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson reveals advice which got Bojan Miovski back on the…
8
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
9
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
3
10
Historians refuse to give up hope that a missing Peterhead painting could be found
Mystery continues over missing Peterhead masterpiece with ‘no useful information’ unearthed one year on

More from Press and Journal

Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Staff at Aberdeen Art Gallery have taken part in sensory first aid training and are ready to welcome all visitors. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Aberdeen Art Gallery introduces relaxed visitor sessions on Mondays
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
Erin and Abbie Laing with their dog Buck competing at Crufts next month. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Deeside flyers: The Aboyne sisters battling for top flyball honours at Crufts
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the A92 this evening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Rush hour delays on A92 following crash near Charlestown flyover
The 23-year-old's blue Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from a private car park in Aberdeen. Image: Beth Morison.
Have you seen this car? Aberdeen woman appealing for help to find vehicle stolen…
Ella Clarke outside Culture Cafe and Deli, whihch opened recently in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Zen party: A first look at Culture, the 'only 100%-plant-based cafe' in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. Emergency services are in attendance at Castle Terrace, Invergordon after an unexploded ordnance was found. A cordon has been put in place and EOD have been contacted. Castle Avenue, resulting in a portion of the road between the junctions of Gordon Terrace and Academy Road being closed. Davidson Drive is also shut, with no vehicular or pedestrian traffic permitted. Invergordon Academy (School) will be closed until this incident concludes. Members of the public are requested to stay away from the area in the meantime. Picture shows; Ryan Junor . Invergordon . Paul Campbell Date; 01/02/2023
Readers’ letters: Rising electric vehicle charging costs, Barry Robson as Dons interim manager and…
To go with story by David McPhee. Woman assaulted friend's mother with bottle of prosecco Picture shows; Amber Bruce admitted striking her friend's mum across the head with a glass bottle.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 07/02/2023
Woman attacked friend's mum with prosecco bottle at afternoon drinks event

Editor's Picks

Most Commented