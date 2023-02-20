Readers’ letters: Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy and the future of the SNP

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – I quote part of the departing first minister of Scotland’s epilogue: “The blocking of a referendum as the accepted, constitutional route to independence is a democratic outrage”.

Nicola Sturgeon’s embedded grievance rhetoric is undiminished right to the very end.

The real democratic outrage in my view has been Nicola’s inability to accept the outcome of the last referendum.

Almost instantly blanking and denying the “fair and democratic” terms of the Edinburgh Agreement, of which she was both a contributor and co-signatory!

We have seen nine years of concentrated political effort aimed at building support in Scotland for another referendum. This was sadly to the exclusion of competent, attentive government.

Had the SNP taken the route of demonstrating to the Scottish electorate they were capable of good trustworthy democratic management, then there is a good chance many No voters would have been swayed and a clear case for the viability and success of independence perhaps made.

The truth is, that instead and because of the distracting Indy obsession, there followed a catalogue of grievance, gesture politics, virtue signalling, risky industry interventions and disguised vote buying initiatives all launched with razzamatazz. Almost all fell very far short of demonstrating effective government.

Whatever claims are made about potential majorities on Yes and No sides, the truth is, there appears to be no significant margin for either side that is likely to deliver a decisive outcome for the people of Scotland.

Therefore the unhealthy division and bitterness generated by both Nationalist and Unionist sides will sadly persist.

The next Scottish FM needs to be a unifier not a divider, to bring out the very best in my beloved Scotland.

I live in hope!

William Morgan. Midstocket, Aberdeen.

Everyone liked and respected Nicola

Sir, – After the unexpected resignation of Nicola Sturgeon it’s interesting to see just how many people respected her, even those in opposition to her and against independence. She is truly well liked and respected.

Perhaps now people will realise what we have lost in Nicola, a stateswoman for whom the people of Scotland and our country always came first.

Why is it so hard for some people to believe that Scotland would flourish as an independent country?

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 To all the people of Scotland – whether you voted for me or not – please know that being your First Minister has been the privilege of my life. Nothing – absolutely nothing – I do in future will ever come close. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. https://t.co/ZbmmkzyHwK — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 15, 2023

Are we the only country in the world that can’t manage itself when other countries of similar size with less assets regularly outperform the UK?

Could it be that they are worried about England surviving as an independent country?

I don’t think it would be in either country’s interests if that were the case.

Discussions will need to take place after the vote to leave the Union so as not to leave England without our support, but they will have to have a long hard look at their affairs, start putting the people first, and put forward a progressive tax system and cut out tax havens. Independence for Scotland could prove to be beneficial for the people of England too.

For Scotland, the difference would be we would have control of our tax take and be able to put it where Scotland’s priorities lie. Nothing will change after independence only the power to change everything.

Herbert Petrie. Parkhill, Dyce.

Not much of a success

Sir, – So Adele Merson considers the AWPR an SNP success! As I recall it was Jack McConnel’s government which gave the go ahead, the delays were due to silly objections.

She also considers the funding for North East rail a success. £165,000 over four years? Not much, methinks, compared to the promised millions unspent on upgrading the rail links with the Central Belt. Not much of a success there.

City Deals? Are these not a UK initiative?

If these are taken out of the success equation there isn’t much left.

Goodby Nicola, see you in the UN or the EU perhaps?

Mike Salter. Banchory.

Broaden the core of leadership

Sir, – Am I alone in thinking that perhaps many of the SNP’s recent problems could ultimately be traced to the fact that having such a tight cabal of people directing the party tends to lead to a lack of accountability?

Winston Churchill said “never waste a good crisis”. If the SNP are serious about doing things for the good of the people of Scotland they should use this moment to broaden their organisational core and in doing so introduce more transparency and accountability.

B Hill. Inverugie.

Nationhood will be Sturgeon’s legacy

Sir, – Although surprised and saddened by Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation, I remain resolute in my belief that renewed unity of purpose for independence must be continued.

As Scotland’s longest serving first minister, she dealt with five Tory prime ministers and is without doubt, recognised as the pre-eminent political leader of her generation. She also continued to keep Scotland on the world map.

The idea of actually giving up power voluntarily is novel in public life. Interesting that it is two women who have done so, writes Catherine Deveney.https://t.co/CaIeyg3x6o pic.twitter.com/jZ3Wl6S3xC — P&J Opinion (@PJOpinion) February 17, 2023

Irrespective of all other issues, the relentless evil of social media has taken its toll on Nicola, much like her New Zealand counterpart. In fact, the troubled start to the 21st Century has been marred by an endless vindictive personalised hatred, directed at all prominent politicians.

However, in the near future, Nicola’s legacy will be assured, when Scotland regains her nationhood within Europe and around the world.

Grant Frazer. Newtonmore.

Rid of divisiveness of nationalism

Sir, – Following the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon it is surely time to clear out the complete “parcel of rogues” from the SNP government as all of them must take their share of the blame for the disastrous economic legacy of the FM – notwithstanding her appalling record on public services, ranging from education to drug deaths.

Soon the attention will switch to Peter Murrell to resign as his position has become untenable as CEO of the SNP due to the scandal surrounding SNP funds. It is a position he should never held with his wife as FM – North Korea springs to mind.

To say the SNP hierarchy is short of talent would be a gross understatement; proof of this is perhaps best explained by Alex Salmond (following the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon), when he said: “There is no clear strategy for independence” which is a damming indictment of the FM after eight years in power and the sole reason for voting SNP.

The chances are now high that support for the SNP’s “big independence lie” will continue to fall and may even drop to around 30% with Scottish Labour the clear beneficiaries and the Scottish Conservatives in second place.

As far as I am concerned the familiar battleground of the right, middle and left vying to get into power to represent the best interests of the Scottish voters would be most welcome rather than the divisiveness of nationalism, which we have been subjected to since “Oor Oil” became the rallying call of the SNP back in the 70s.

“Those days are past now, And in the past they must remain” as we look forward once again to working together in the Union, maximising the amazing potential of our small island.

Ian Lakin. Milltimber.

Timing good for Scottish Labour

Sir, – The political scene in Scotland is rapidly changing.

Last week’s resignation of Nicola Sturgeon leaves a void in the Scottish National Party, which is now divided and wounded with a left versus right battle for its future under way.

Keir Starmer has said the tide is turning agains the SNP and against the Tories. To secure a majority Labour needs to win again in Scotland. The resignation of Sturgeon provides Labour with an opportunity to gain back seats.https://t.co/mbcsayn1gt — Labour Future (@LabourfutureUK) February 20, 2023

The Scottish Labour leadership is now in a good position to take advantage of this weakness and gather support from disillusioned SNP supporters who have had quite enough of the party’s Marxist policies they don’t support.

With the next elections being due just more than a year away, the timing is good for Scottish Labour to make real progress towards winning back the traditional Labour vote.

Dennis Forbes Grattan. Aberdeen