Readers’ letters: Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy and the future of the SNP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy and the future of the SNP

By P&J and EE readers
February 20, 2023, 5:00 pm
Nicola Sturgeon has stepped down as First Minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon has stepped down as First Minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Sir, – I quote part of the departing first minister of Scotland’s epilogue: “The blocking of a referendum as the accepted, constitutional route to independence is a democratic outrage”.

Nicola Sturgeon’s embedded grievance rhetoric is undiminished right to the very end.

The real democratic outrage in my view has been Nicola’s inability to accept the outcome of the last referendum.

Almost instantly blanking and denying the “fair and democratic” terms of the Edinburgh Agreement, of which she was both a contributor and co-signatory!

We have seen nine years of concentrated political effort aimed at building support in Scotland for another referendum. This was sadly to the exclusion of competent, attentive government.

Had the SNP taken the route of demonstrating to the Scottish electorate they were capable of good trustworthy democratic management, then there is a good chance many No voters would have been swayed and a clear case for the viability and success of independence perhaps made.

The truth is, that instead and because of the distracting Indy obsession, there followed a catalogue of grievance, gesture politics, virtue signalling, risky industry interventions and disguised vote buying initiatives all launched with razzamatazz. Almost all fell very far short of demonstrating effective government.

Whatever claims are made about potential majorities on Yes and No sides, the truth is, there appears to be no significant margin for either side that is likely to deliver a decisive outcome for the people of Scotland.

Therefore the unhealthy division and bitterness generated by both Nationalist and Unionist sides will sadly persist.

The next Scottish FM needs to be a unifier not a divider, to bring out the very best in my beloved Scotland.

I live in hope!

William Morgan. Midstocket, Aberdeen.

Everyone liked and respected Nicola

Sir, – After the unexpected resignation of Nicola Sturgeon it’s interesting to see just how many people respected her, even those in opposition to her and against independence. She is truly well liked and respected.

Perhaps now people will realise what we have lost in Nicola, a stateswoman for whom the people of Scotland and our country always came first.

Why is it so hard for some people to believe that Scotland would flourish as an independent country?

Are we the only country in the world that can’t manage itself when other countries of similar size with less assets regularly outperform the UK?

Could it be that they are worried about England surviving as an independent country?

I don’t think it would be in either country’s interests if that were the case.

Discussions will need to take place after the vote to leave the Union so as not to leave England without our support, but they will have to have a long hard look at their affairs, start putting the people first, and put forward a progressive tax system and cut out tax havens. Independence for Scotland could prove to be beneficial for the people of England too.

For Scotland, the difference would be we would have control of our tax take and be able to put it where Scotland’s priorities lie. Nothing will change after independence only the power to change everything.

Herbert Petrie. Parkhill, Dyce.

Not much of a success

The Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) as it crosses the River Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson, February 2023.

Sir, – So Adele Merson considers the AWPR an SNP success! As I recall it was Jack McConnel’s government which gave the go ahead, the delays were due to silly objections.

She also considers the funding for North East rail a success. £165,000 over four years? Not much, methinks, compared to the promised millions unspent on upgrading the rail links with the Central Belt. Not much of a success there.

City Deals? Are these not a UK initiative?

If these are taken out of the success equation there isn’t much left.

Goodby Nicola, see you in the UN or the EU perhaps?

Mike Salter. Banchory.

Broaden the core of leadership

Sir, – Am I alone in thinking that perhaps many of the SNP’s recent problems could ultimately be traced to the fact that having such a tight cabal of people directing the party tends to lead to a lack of accountability?

Winston Churchill said “never waste a good crisis”. If the SNP are serious about doing things for the good of the people of Scotland they should use this moment to broaden their organisational core and in doing so introduce more transparency and accountability.

B Hill. Inverugie.

Nationhood will be Sturgeon’s legacy

Sir, – Although surprised and saddened by Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation, I remain resolute in my belief that renewed unity of purpose for independence must be continued.

As Scotland’s longest serving first minister, she dealt with five Tory prime ministers and is without doubt, recognised as the pre-eminent political leader of her generation. She also continued to keep Scotland on the world map.

Irrespective of all other issues, the relentless evil of social media has taken its toll on Nicola, much like her New Zealand counterpart. In fact, the troubled start to the 21st Century has been marred by an endless vindictive personalised hatred, directed at all prominent politicians.

However, in the near future, Nicola’s legacy will be assured, when Scotland regains her nationhood within Europe and around the world.

Grant Frazer. Newtonmore.

Rid of divisiveness of nationalism

Sir, – Following the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon it is surely time to clear out the complete “parcel of rogues” from the SNP government as all of them must take their share of the blame for the disastrous economic legacy of the FM – notwithstanding her appalling record on public services, ranging from education to drug deaths.

Soon the attention will switch to Peter Murrell to resign as his position has become untenable as CEO of the SNP due to the scandal surrounding SNP funds. It is a position he should never held with his wife as FM – North Korea springs to mind.

Peter Murrell. Image: Photo: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock

To say the SNP hierarchy is short of talent would be a gross understatement; proof of this is perhaps best explained by Alex Salmond (following the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon), when he said: “There is no clear strategy for independence” which is a damming indictment of the FM after eight years in power and the sole reason for voting SNP.

The chances are now high that support for the SNP’s “big independence lie” will continue to fall and may even drop to around 30% with Scottish Labour the clear beneficiaries and the Scottish Conservatives in second place.

As far as I am concerned the familiar battleground of the right, middle and left vying to get into power to represent the best interests of the Scottish voters would be most welcome rather than the divisiveness of nationalism, which we have been subjected to since “Oor Oil” became the rallying call of the SNP back in the 70s.

“Those days are past now, And in the past they must remain” as we look forward once again to working together in the Union, maximising the amazing potential of our small island.

Ian Lakin. Milltimber.

Timing good for Scottish Labour

Sir, – The political scene in Scotland is rapidly changing.

Last week’s resignation of Nicola Sturgeon leaves a void in the Scottish National Party, which is now divided and wounded with a left versus right battle for its future under way.

The Scottish Labour leadership is now in a good position to take advantage of this weakness and gather support from disillusioned SNP supporters who have had quite enough of the party’s Marxist policies they don’t support.

With the next elections being due just more than a year away, the timing is good for Scottish Labour to make real progress towards winning back the traditional Labour vote.

Dennis Forbes Grattan. Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Letters

Reader's letter from Drew Hendtry MP. Sir, In 2016 I set up the Gigabit City Steering Group, made up of the council, chambers of commerce and businesses with a challenge to make Inverness one of the UKs best-connected cities. Today I am delighted that after 4 years of build, and a £24.5m investment from CityFibre, we have reached that goal. The Gigabit City Steering Group was clear in our intention to bring together commercial and public interests to ensure that the people and businesses of our city, and the region beyond, would be able to benefit from a truly future-proofed digital infrastructure platform. From increased productivity and innovation to better-served public services, including schools and health centres, full fibre is the gold standard of connectivity but its more than just better, faster and more reliable broadband. Full fibre is the foundation for growth and success that the people and businesses of Inverness can build upon for generations to come. Now the network build has been succ
Readers' Letters: An MP writes in to discuss what full fibre means for Inverness
CR0041147 Reporter Name - Allister Thomas Location - New Port ofAberdeen Story - A huge oil rig, sporting legs more than 200 metres in height, has become the largest ever vessel to visit the Port of Aberdeen. The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig arrived at the Granite City’s new multi-million pound South Harbour today, ahead of beginning work for BP (LON: BP) later this year. Picture Shows - The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig Saturday the 12th February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Readers' Letters: Roads in Caithness, Aberdeen Airport drop-off charges and hands off our Torry!
Scotch whisky pic Embargoed to 0001 Wednesday April 1 File photo dated 02/12/11 of a staff member holding a glass of whisky at the Scotch Whisky Experience in Edinburgh, as new figures show exports of Scotch whisky dropped 7% last year amid weaker economic conditions and political volatility.
Readers' letters: Are we heading for prohibition?
aberdeen airport
Readers' letters: Wind turbines, airport drop-off charges and charity spending
To go with story by Alex Watson. Lindsay Bruce column Picture shows; A food bank worker prepares emergency food parcels as demand increases in the run-up to Christmas. London, UK. Supplied by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Date; 08/12/2021
Readers’ letters: Ferries bosses, decline in Tory support and trans rights
Fish farm salmon round nets. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Salmon farming and aquaculture industry heads can go fish
Post Thumbnail
Readers' Letters: 'Waste of money' Gaelic signs, 'arrogant' oil polluters and women's security
13/01/2023 - SCOTLAND - Rishi Sunak visits Cromarty Firth Port Authority in Invergordon, Scotland. Rishi Sunak has said he is concerned about the potential impact of Scotland's new gender reforms on other areas of the UK. The prime minister said the government was taking advice on the implications of the reforms "as is completely standard practice". But he did not say whether Westminster would seek to block the legislation. Scotland is the first country in the UK to approve a self-identification system for people who want to change gender. The controversial reforms, which are expected to come into force later this year, lower the age that people can apply for a gender recognition certificate (GRC) from 18 to 16. They also remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, with applicants only needing to have lived as their acquired gender for three months rather than two years - or six months if they are aged 16 or 17. PICTURE: No10/UNPIXS 13/01/2023
Readers' letters: Freeports 'green' no more, Canadian concerns over salmon and plea to restore…
To go with story by Emma Grady. Emergency services are in attendance at Castle Terrace, Invergordon after an unexploded ordnance was found. A cordon has been put in place and EOD have been contacted. Castle Avenue, resulting in a portion of the road between the junctions of Gordon Terrace and Academy Road being closed. Davidson Drive is also shut, with no vehicular or pedestrian traffic permitted. Invergordon Academy (School) will be closed until this incident concludes. Members of the public are requested to stay away from the area in the meantime. Picture shows; Ryan Junor . Invergordon . Paul Campbell Date; 01/02/2023
Readers’ letters: Rising electric vehicle charging costs, Barry Robson as Dons interim manager and…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 26th July '22 Cruise business returns to Invergordon and Inverness following the two years of Covid. Inverness city centre including the High Street, Bridge Street and the Ness Bridge all very busy with tourists, many taking photographs as they visit the city from their cruise ships in Invergordon.
Readers' Letters: Highland tourism tax, fishing after Brexit and parking in Aberdeen

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
David Groves leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rosemary Fitzgerald known as McCready
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Leah and Ryan Stott will run the Edinburgh Marathon in May. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds, the new managers of The New Arc wildlife rescue centre near Ellon, first moved to the north-east in late December to take charge of the facility. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race. Image: Andrew Cowan.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Rebecca Rennie was last seen yesterday. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Sale leader at 30,000gns was Harestone Sandiego from the Harestone family,
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Grant MacFarlane leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head

Editor's Picks

Most Commented