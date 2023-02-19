Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan enter leadership race as SNP members urged to ‘grow up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan enter leadership race as SNP members urged to 'grow up'

By Andy Philip and Justin Bowie
February 19, 2023, 9:20 am Updated: February 19, 2023, 4:47 pm
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest.

SNP health secretary Humza Yousaf has entered the race to take over from Nicola Sturgeon.

The 37-year-old announced he’d been through a “rollercoaster of emotions” as he put his name forward to be the next first minister of Scotland.

He will contest the place against Ash Regan, the SNP minister who quit government in opposition to Ms Sturgeon’s controversial gender reform laws.

In a video message posted on social media, Mr Yousaf claimed he has the experience to take on the top job.

However, his opponents have hounded him in Holyrood demanding his resignation from the health job.

Hospital performance has struggled badly with record lows for months.

Humza Yousaf ‘failing upward’

Labour’s health spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie, called him the worst ever health secretary and claimed he is “failing upward”.

He has also been transport secretary and justice secretary in Ms Sturgeon’s administration.

Earlier this month, he and wife Nadia El-Nakla dropped legal action against Little Scholars Day Nursery in Broughty Ferry for £30,000 after an allegation it unfairly discriminated against her daughter.

Humza Yousaf, his wife Nadia El-Nakla and daughter Amal. Image supplied.

Mr Yousaf said: “I have been trusted by Nicola Sturgeon with some of the toughest jobs in government.”

Talking to the independence movement, he added: “I believe independence is needed now more than ever before.”

Mr Yousaf said there is too much “division” in politics and society and promised to bridge those gaps.

He was elected in 2011, becoming the youngest MSP then the first Scottish Asian and Muslim to hold a government post.

He moved to transport in 2015, then justice in 2018, followed by health.

The Glasgow Pollok MSP lives with his family in Dundee.

Candidates have until Friday to receive nominations

Ms Regan, who also announced her intention to stand, said: “The electorate expect the Scottish Government to focus on things that are important to them.

“That means the NHS which is still struggling to get back on its feet after the pandemic.”

She is MSP for Edinburgh Eastern.

Ash Regan during a visit to Aberdeen Scottish Fire & Rescue Service station when she was community safety minister. Image: Kenny Elrick

Other candidates are yet to formally enter the race.

Angus Robertson, Mairi McAllan and Kate Forbes are among those being touted by supporters as potential candidates.

The party’s deputy leader Keith Brown, tipped as a possible contender, ruled himself out on Sunday afternoon.

Candidates have until Friday to receive more than the threshold of 100 nominations from at least 20 local branches.

If more than one candidate passes that mark, an election will be triggered, culminating on March 27.

Jeane Freeman says ‘grow up’

While the contest got going, former Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman called for her party to “grow up”.

Ms Freeman, who was an SNP MSP from 2016 until she stood down in 2021, hit out at colleagues in the party engaged in “infighting”.

Flashpoints included stances on same-sex marriage and abortion, as well as gender reform.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Ms Freeman said: “The first thing I’d say is to my colleagues in the SNP, and I’d say to them: could you grow up?

“It’s not about you, it’s about the job that you were elected to do or the job that your party asks you to do.

“You will convince nobody, you will persuade nobody, you will achieve nothing by taking lumps out of each other.”

