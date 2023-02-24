Readers’ letters: Call to can deposit return scheme, poor crowd control at Spectra and GP shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Readers’ letters: Call to can deposit return scheme, poor crowd control at Spectra and GP shortage

By P&J and EE readers
February 24, 2023, 5:00 pm
The deposit return scheme has caused a mixed reaction. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The deposit return scheme has caused a mixed reaction. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Sir, – I am somewhat amazed at the most incredible scheme that the Scottish Government is bringing on line on August 16 this year regarding the return of empty bottles and cans with a deposit of 20p per bottle or can.

This means that if anyone purchases a multipack of soft drinks or beers the cost price will go up.

For example a multipack of six would cost £1.20 more, a multipack of 12 £2.40 more.

Who in their right mind will pay this extortionate price? Very few I think, for the vast majority of people go to recycle bins or council skip sites to responsibly drop off their empty bottles and cans at no extra cost.

If the scheme did go ahead where are the machines that will give you back your deposits and where would the retailer store the bottles and cans ?

This is an ill-conceived idea from the SNP Government, aided by the Greens. I can foresee many manufacturers going out of business due to this deposit burden that they don’t need.

I am all for recycling without a cost but this is another step too far that will upset many people.

Perhaps it is best for the Scottish government to start fitting ashtrays to motorbikes, or finding realistic ways to find fossil fuels to generate power and give us fuel for our cars.

Gavin Elder, Prunier Drive, Peterhead.

Recycling scheme may prove to be unlawful

Sir, – The amount of controversial media information regarding the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) reveals the SNP/Green Party have once again disregarded valuable legal advice prior to announce that the scheme will be starting this year on August 16.

For the scheme to work, all “single-use’’ processors must be registered this year by March 1, which, according to many of them, is impossible. Compiling a report on behalf of Scottish distillers Aidan O’Neill KC warned the Scottish Government that the scheme would create an “unlawful trade barrier’’ with the rest of the UK.

It is understood that the UK-wide scheme is to start in 2025. But, as ever, the SNP/Greens need to be ahead of the UK as part of their usual vanity approach.

Willie Rennie MSP, last December in Holyrood, appealed to have the scheme taken back for reconsideration. To no avail.

Thankfully Fergus Ewing has come out and branded it as a “disaster and a catastrophe’’. How right he is. Yet it was announced last week in Aberdeen that Biffa, a company that specialises in recycling, is investing £7.7 million to transform a former engineering depot into a recycling centre, creating 60 new jobs.

Biffa’s DRS director Gavin Money revealed that working closely with Circularity Scotland, the scheme administrator, was progressing well, and he looked forward to new recycling infrastructure being developed across the country. This is once again just another SNP/Green costly dead-end disaster, wasting valuable Scottish taxpayers’ money.

Ken Watmough, Broomhill Terrace, Aberdeen.

Great show, poor control of crowds

Queues in Marischal Square which stretch down from Union Terrace Gardens during this year’s Spectra. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.

Sir, – Full marks to the Spectra exhibitors and to the throngs of Aberdonians patiently queuing to see their interesting and colourful work.

Zero marks to Aberdeen City Council for the inadequate and amateur efforts to manage the large crowds. Unfortunately this organisation has again proven that in many people’s opinion they don’t seem to have a clue when it comes to organisational and operational detail.

On Friday there were huge lines as thousands of eager and patient folk waited many hours to get into the gardens, or the other sites used.

As a previous exhibitor I, and everybody at ACC and their contractors knew, it would be exceptionally busy that night. So why then not introduce a colour coded/ time-banded admission system? This method has been used at numerous other light festivals and walk-through events I’ve attended, to control the numbers viewing the exhibits.

It allows a much better flow, shorter lines and a better “customer experience”. It’s relatively easy to organise online.

Also, using some street performers to entertain those in line works well.

Were any of our senior council officers or their production management in attendance to monitor the situation?

They are employed by us to do a job, and the councillors are our representatives to oversee this process.

This doesn’t appear to be a political issue, it’s one of ability, competence and experience. Aberdeen deserves so much better.

Sandy McRobbie, Union Grove, Aberdeen.

Let the candidates debate in public

Sir, – While many may regard the departure of Nicola Sturgeon as first minister as good news – and I am one – it strikes me as being a moment when the democracy that the SNP constantly reminds us is lacking in Britain should be transparent in the choice of her successor.

I would welcome an open contest for a new leader of our country not an arranged “shoo-in” as happened when Ms Sturgeon was elected.

As the new leader of the SNP is to become first minister – at least until the next Holyrood election – I also think it would be appropriate for the candidates to have open debates in regional venues so the electorate can see who their new first minister might be.

Much will be written about the legacy of Ms Sturgeon, but in her leaving, I hope she can encourage those she leaves behind and who come after her to be allowed an open and honest debate about Scottish politics without the past restrictions and apparent manipulations of the SNP machine.

Democracy must be seen to work within the nationalist movement if they are ever going to convince voters they deserve it elsewhere.

Andrew Dingwall-Fordyce, Westhill.

The dangers this coalition presents

Sir, – Brilliant article by Derek Tucker encapsulating the current malaise affecting the SNP, their Green “partners”, with the bizarre Gender Recognition Reform Bill being the start of a drift away by many disaffected SNP supporters, unhappy about the lack of safeguarding and age limits within that legislation.

The seeming abandonment of North Sea oil during the current energy crisis shows no economic or political sense and, given the current energy crisis, hasn’t helped in key SNP support areas of the Highlands, Islands, north-east and Fife – all to appease the Greens.

Finally, the senseless Deposit Return Scheme perceived by many as a costly, stupid piece of virtue-signalling which the public or businesses don’t want or need, despite Lorna Slater turning a deaf ear to common sense.

Derek Tucker summed up the mire the relationship with the Greens has meant for the SNP.

Nicola Sturgeon knew she misjudged these issues and there was no way back, so has bowed out.

Let’s hope her successor recognises the danger this “coalition” presents.

Harry Corbett, Portmahomack, Easter Ross.

Cure shortage of city doctors

Image: Shutterstock 

It’s sad news that doctors have to carry the burden of refusing new patients in their surgeries in Aberdeen.

Doctors are human like anyone else, but have been put in this position by the Scottish Government which is saying Scotland has a record number of GPs with more per head than the rest of the UK.

Well it’s not enough and yet promises of attracting more doctors does not seem to be working.

So it looks to me as though the Scottish Government needs to rethink its strategy about how to attract new doctors to Aberdeen and Scotland, before serious medical issues arise and patients suffer.

Also, why would families, people, etc, come to a city where they can’t receive any medical assistance?

Joseph Durno, Cummings Park Circle, Aberdeen.

