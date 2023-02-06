Inverness Floral Hall to Botanic Gardens: Name may have changed but it’s still blooming marvellous after 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Inverness Floral Hall to Botanic Gardens: Name may have changed but it’s still blooming marvellous after 30 years

By Susy Macaulay
February 6, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 12:21 pm
Using the name Floral Hall may give away your age - but Inverness Botanic Gardens are blooming good no matter what they are called.
Using the name Floral Hall may give away your age - but Inverness Botanic Gardens are blooming good no matter what they are called.

It’s 30 years since the Inverness Floral Hall opened on the west bank of the River Ness.

A scented oasis of warmth and beauty – and at one point, somewhere you could get up close and personal with butterflies, snakes, millipedes and even giant hissing cockroaches.

The glasshouse rose from the grounds of Bught House, an 18th Century stately home pulled down in the 1960s to make way for a new ice rink, among other ambitions.

The Bught lands have an ancient history, including the request of 18th Century owner Duncan Grant that his estate should be sold to the town at a nominal price, with a restriction on the area that could be built over, the remainder to be used for sport and recreation.

The construction of Inverness Floral Hall under way in 1990. Image: The Highland Council courtesy of Am Baile

It’s not known whether he had a Floral Hall in mind, but in any case, his request wasn’t granted until 1923, when the estate was in the ownership of  Col Alexander Redmond Bewley Warrand of the Seaforth Highlanders.

Inverness Floral Hall attracted 80,000 visitors a year

Unmarried and with no children, he followed up Duncan Grant’s earlier request by selling the Bught estate to the people of Inverness for £11,250 (around £870,000 today) as Common Good Land.

The Floral Hall now nestles in the former walled garden of the old Bught House.

Inverness Floral Hall nearing completion in 1990. Image: DCT

The Highland Council facility cost £500,000 and was opened in 1993 by Prince Edward on May 14, 1993.

It immediately attracted 80,000 visitors a year.

But when entry charges were introduced three years later, not even the award-winning cactus house and steamy tropical section could persuade people to cough up.

Numbers plummeted to 13,000, forcing the city fathers to think again.

They’d been trying to balance the books with offers like having your wedding photo taken there for £17.50, but it wasn’t making much of a dent in the overspend of more than £260k.

The opening in May 1993. Inverness Provost William Fraser and guests admire Floral Hall’s hi-tech structure, with auto-screening and ventilation. Image:DCT

Charges wouldn’t be dropped until 2013.

Watch those fingers around the carnivorous plants

At its heart is the steamy tropical house, mimicking rainforest conditions.

Here you can spot large healthy versions of your own possibly lacklustre houseplants.

Watch your fingers, kids, around the carnivorous plants such as sundew, Venus flytrap and pitcher plants.

The feature waterfall and fountain are popular backdrops for weddings and events.

Violet Johnstone, who donated the cactus collection in memory of her late husband, John, a former council maintenance man. She’s with director of leisure services, Alan Jones on opening day, May 14 1993. Image: DCT

The resident Koi carp seem unperturbed by the constant flow of humans.

If it gets too steamy, it’s only a quick step through to the arid cactus house.

Inverness joined other major cities with botanic gardens

There are hundreds of different specimens from all over the world arranged in 75 tons of rock and sand.

In 2003 one of the succulents made an escape bid, reaching for the skies and forcing staff to remove a glass pane.

Reaching for the skies: Alex Howie of the Inverness Floral Hall with the agave succulent which took off through the roof in 2003. Image: Sandy McCook/DCT

As the 14ft agave plant was 12 years old, it was perhaps a fit of teenage rebellion.

To call it the Floral Hall these days betrays your age.

In 2014 it underwent a £110,000 revamp and operator High Life Highland renamed it Inverness Botanic Gardens.

This meant that Inverness joined other Scottish cities, including Edinburgh and Glasgow, in boasting botanic gardens.

Peter Kelly watering a bromeliad tree in the newly-opened Floral Hall in 1993. Image:DCT

You might enjoy:

Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici brought The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who and Eric Clapton to the north

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Women cross country running in the north-east
Gallery: Ready... Set... Go! 16 photos of Cross country running in the north-east
Box 117 War - National Registration 1940-02-17 (C) AJL Pictured is the National registration 23's register at Aberdeen Ministry of Labour. Picture taken 17 February 1940.
Gallery: February in the north-east through the decades - War-time ID cards, snow storms…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Feature image for piece on 30th anniversary of Moray band Sold on Soul Picture shows; Colin Henderson with members of Sold on Soul. various. Supplied by Henderson Family Date; Unknown
Sold on Soul: Moray band has made musical memories and raised more than £200,000…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image Picture shows; P/O Bill Livock. England. Supplied by Ann and Neils Kraunsoe/Shutterstock Date; 01/02/2023
Can you solve mystery of what happened to remains of Mosquito plane pulled from…
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Fetternear House Picture shows; First pic: detail of the Clan Leslie armorial panel above the original entrance to Fetternear House. Second pic: a wide shot of the approach to Fetternear House in the winter sunshine, January 2023. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/Kirstie Waterston Date; Unknown
The mysterious fire that completely destroyed Fetternear House in just three hours
Storm damage to Gardenstown in 1st Feb 1953 AJL ARCHIVE
Great Storm of 1953 brought death and destruction to Aberdeenshire as houses were swept…
Inverurie Academy had its own 'Brandon Lee' incident in 1991 when it was revealed that a 21-year-old woman posed as a schoolgirl in a bid to become enrolled at the school.
Bogus schoolgirl was Inverurie Academy’s own ‘Brandon Lee’
Bowls Aberdeen Indoor Summerhill 1981-04-24 ©AJL 24 April 1981 "Aberdeen skip Joseph Greig (front, centre) and team-mates (left to right) Alex Morrison, Colin Craig, Alan Hake and George Dawson with the McKay Cup after they had won the men's club league at the Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club's gala night." Used: P&J 25/04/1981
Gallery: Do you recognise anyone from these archive pictures of the Aberdeen Indoor Bowling…
A boy with his head and arms poking through holes scrunches up his face as he is pelted with wet sponges
Gallery: Having fun and making memories at Kaimhill School
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. John Low died in the Somme in WW1 leaving behind Ada, his heart-broken sweetheart. Picture shows; 2Lt John Low from Turrif. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
'His memory is all I have to love now': Moving tale of Turriff war…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The A82 got a surprise mention on a popular Canadian podcast, but the quotes will not be adorning a Visit Scotland billboard anytime soon. Picture shows; The A82 near Loch Ness and Canadian podcast host Steve Dangle. n/a. Supplied by Steve Dangle podcast/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on…
2
Post Thumbnail
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
3
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Three men arrested following death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead
4
Sarah Craig attacked refugees outside the Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Racist jailed for unprovoked assault on vulnerable refugees on Aberdeen street
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate Andrew Innes guilty of murder of mum and toddler
6
Adrian Pearson made foul-mouthed threats to photographers as he was led away to prison. Image: DC Thomson.
Foul-mouthed Aberdeen man faked seizure in front of funeral mourners
7
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock applauds the fans after the 3-1 win against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Mattie Pollock goal for Aberdeen v Motherwell should have stood, with obvious…
8
8
The opening of the Inn at Port nan Gael and a new campsite will help to put Pennygahel on the remote Ross of Mull back on the map.
Putting Pennyghael back on the map with inn and campsite
9
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
10
Allan Thompson, also known as Bates, as he looked when he was convicted of rape and now. Image: Northumbria Police/ Facebook.
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
The video was played on a billboard in Times Square, New York. Image: Scott Anderson.
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
Post Thumbnail
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Aberdeen University graduate…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay insists display against Rangers can boost team for steady…
Green Party member steps in to help residents save 60ft Beech tree from their fear-stricken neighbour's incessant felling plot. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Moray councillor backs bid to save 100-year-old Beech tree in Nairn
Barrhead Travel has released its list of Summer holiday destinations for Aberdonians. A view of the beach at Camp de Mar on the island of Mallorca. Image: Shutterstock
Top 10 holiday destination for Aberdonians revealed - is this where you have booked…
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell on her pride at making 100 competitive appearances for…
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Prof David Worthington published his new book on the Maverick Minister Rev James Fraser Picture shows; Prof David Worthington. Dingwall. Supplied by UHI Date; Unknown
Maverick minister proves you can live a 'significant' life in the Highlands
Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie; award-winning fiddle player Duncan Chisholm and Highland Industrial Supplies director Garry MacKintosh following the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup draw at Urquhart Castle. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Urquhart Castle is venue as Sutherland Cup draw opens up path through to…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen's game changer in No. 6 role, says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented