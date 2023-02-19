Gallery: Which Aberdeen school is the best? Well, that’s up for debate! By Reporter February 19, 2023, 6:00 am 0 comments Debating 1989-10-02 Schools Debating Competition ©AJL 2 October 1989 "Seen at last night's debate of The Press and Journal Schools Debating Competition, held in Gordons College, Aberdeen, are (from left): Back - Philip Bond and Gavin Bostock, Cults Academy; John Leader and Wayne Snubbs, Robert Gordon's College; middle - Shona Riach and Richard Payne, Mackie Academy; Elaine Kearns and Caroline Plowman, Portlethen Academy; front - Wendy Thomson and Dianne Millen, Albyn School for Girls; Ewan Lacey and Nathalie Christie, Peterhead Academy." Used: P&J 03/10/1989 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdonian debate Gallery Picture gallery The Aberdonian Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save Most Read 1 Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans 2 Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car 3 Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick 4 Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances? 5 Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre 6 Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again 7 Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the… 8 Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job 6 9 Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into… 10 Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race… 3 More from Press and Journal Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume 26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue' One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale 6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head Editor's Picks Councillors back ‘much-needed’ 10% taxi fare increase across Aberdeenshire ‘Shaken baby’ abuser jailed after toddler suffered extremely severe head injuries Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans Inverness Castle time capsule – what would your school put inside? WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Rothes v Forres Mechanics and Brechin City v Inverurie Locos Fundraiser reaches £8,000 in memory of Glen Coe hill walker Most Commented 1 Fiona Rintoul: Nicola Sturgeon did a great deal for Scotland but it’s time to move up a gear 2 Council to pocket extra £620,000 a year from parking charge hike 3 POLL: Four years on from full AWPR opening, was it worth it? 4 Fishers blast Holyrood for 'scandalous' marine policy tantamount to 'greenwashing' 5 Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job 6 Nicola Sturgeon resigns as Scotland's first minister 7 Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan emerges as new favourite for the Aberdeen job 8 Ryanair's 'bigger than ever' summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar 9 Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform 'not priority' as she enters race to replace Nicola Sturgeon 10 Euan McColm: Nicola Sturgeon has deftly jumped before she was pushed
Conversation