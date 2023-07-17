On This Day 1983: ‘Not a lot of crime so we can save money on policing’; a forgotten Spitfire emerges from the sand; and Fergie and Joe are at loggerheads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

On This Day 1983: ‘Not a lot of crime so we can save money on policing’; a forgotten Spitfire emerges from the sand; and Fergie and Joe are at loggerheads

We might as well have been on another planet- local government finances were actually healthy in the north-east, partly ascribed to the lack of crime. Susy Macaulay reports.

Susy Macaulay
In some respects, we might as well have been on another planet in 1983.
The P&J on July 18, 1983 ran a story which would be astonishing now.

Actual praise for their ‘good housekeeping’ for Grampian Region, the local government at the time.

The region was the second lowest spender of all Scotland’s nine regions, with the lowest administration and management costs.

Not mention its £5million surplus.

Grampian Region was created in 1975, and would be disbanded in 1996 to become the Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray councils we know today.

Aberdeen City now has the third biggest shortfall in Scotland (£53m) behind Glasgow and Edinburgh, and Aberdeenshire has a £67m black hole to plug.

By way of an explanation, Grampian Region’s finance director Tom Carter said the region enjoyed some ‘special advantages’.

“There is not a lot of crime, so we can save money on policing,” he pointed out.

What a difference 40 years makes.

A lost Spitfire sparks panic

In north-west Sutherland an eyewitness came forward to help in the search for a lost aircraft.

Holiday makers had spotted part of a plane sticking out of the sand on Sandwood beach near Cape Wrath.

Cape Wrath. Image: Sandy McCook

This set off anxious hares among RAF personnel at Alness, Kinloss and Pitreavie, until one Donald Morrison came forward and solved the mystery.

He told investigators it was a wartime Spitfire he’d seen landing there in 1941, when he was working as a shepherd at Strathy.

The Spitfire was one of two he’d spotted flying over Cape Wrath, when the engine of one of them sputtered and cut out.

The strong wind at the time helped the pilot glide onto beach and escape safely.

Four decades later, the incident was still vivid in Mr Morrison’s mind.

He had taken the pilot back to his house in Strathy and was sent extra rations for his pains.

The RAF had tried to pull the aircraft off the beach, but failed, so they removed the ammo and left it there.

Fergie and Joe kick off for charity

Fergie was in the headlines of course, this time in the main pages.

He had skippered a match with a difference that weekend.

“Former Dons hero Joe Harper was sensationally sent off on Saturday- much to the delight of Aberdeen manager Alex Ferguson.

“Harper was pulled up for persistent use of the professional foul of sticking the ball up his jersey, and was promptly shown the red card by referee Alex Collie, Aberdeen’s Lord Provost.”

Joe was skippering the other side in the finals of a seven-a-side football tournament for charity at the university playing fields at Balgownie, Aberdeen.

Big Yin becomes Big Scruff

Tailoring company Mr Harry may have had a point when branding the big Yin the Big Scruff. Image: Shutterstock

Billy Connolly was dubbed the Big Scruff by a tailoring company, Mr Harry, who judged the comedian to be one of Britain’s scruffiest public figures.

They drew up a Scruffy Seven which included astronomer Patrick Moore, funny man Willie Rushton, cricketer Ian Botham, entertainer Harry Secombe, comic Jim Davidson, and writer Clive James.

Mr Harry said witheringly: “Connolly’s dress sense, like his humour, has lots of shock appeal, but unlike his jokes, there was no colour or style co-ordination.”

And parents were having to think about school uniforms again.

It was quite a chunk of the family budget, with girls’ uniforms coming in at just under £35, and boys’ at £37.39, the equivalent of around £150 and £180 in today’s money.

But such prices would be music to the ears of the parents and carers of today’s children, who now have to fork out an average of £422 for secondary school pupils around £287 for primary school uniforms, according to research by The Children’s Society.

More like this:

On This Day: What was the P and J reporting on July 3, 1950?

On This Day, 1963: When underage King Charles got caught drinking brandy in Stornoway, and other fascinating P&J headlines

 

