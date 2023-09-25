On This Day 1973: Double murderer escape bid from HMP Peterhead, Busy Lizzie mysteriously gassed, and the idea of an Equalities Commission makes Enoch Powell laugh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

On This Day 1973: Double murderer escape bid from HMP Peterhead, Busy Lizzie mysteriously gassed, and the idea of an Equalities Commission makes Enoch Powell laugh

Join me for a look back at the headlines of yesteryear, featuring a tale of derring-do from HMP Peterhead, the tragic demise of a prize Busy Lizzie is attributed to a gas leak and Enoch Powell dissing the idea of commission to deal with discrimination on grounds of gender. Susy Macaulay reports.
Susy Macaulay
Bust-out at Peterhead Prison, a Busy Lizzie mystery and Enoch Powell was being inflammatory again. On This Day, Evening Express Sept 25, 1973. Image: DCT Design/ Shutterstock
Bust-out at Peterhead Prison, a Busy Lizzie mystery and Enoch Powell was being inflammatory again. On This Day, Evening Express Sept 25, 1973. Image: DCT Design/ Shutterstock

Almost half a century before the row over the audacious escape of Daniel Khalife from Wandsworth prison, Peterhead prison was having a similar moment.

Convicted double murderer Donald ‘Ginger’ Forbes had escaped from HMP Peterhead for the second time in two years, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

Police warned: “This man is dangerous. If you see him do NOT approach him.”

As the EE reported the previous day: “Forbes had already twice made legal history by becoming the first man in Scotland to marry while awaiting the gallows [this was in 1958, prior to the abolition of the death penalty for murder in 1969] and years later—after a dramatic reprieve—by killing yet again while on parole.”

To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Riddle of hacksaw escape bid Picture shows; headline. n/a. Supplied by DCT/EE Date; 14/09/2023

Forbes’ first break for freedom lasted five days before he was caught in Edinburgh, only yards from the scene of his first murder.

This time, it appeared he had possibly sawn through the lock of his cell with a hacksaw.

He didn’t get very far and was later apprehended hiding in the grounds of the prison.

Prison officers repeated their call for a ‘secure establishment’ for high-risk prisoners like Donald Forbes, saying they were still awaiting implementation of the 1966 Mountbatten report that a special high-risk jail be built.

To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Double murderer Donald Forbes broke our of Peterhead twice Picture shows; Donald ‘Ginger’ Forbes. unknown. Supplied by DCT/EE Date; Unknown

In the event, Scotland’s high-risk jail, HMP Shotts, would not open until 1978, upgraded in 2012.

Prized houseplants at the heart of a mysterious whodunnit…

 

From the dangerous to the simply ditsy—a Fraserburgh housewife convinced that her prize ‘Busy Lizzie’ plant had been gassed to death, in her all-electric house.

According to the EE, Lena Strachan return home to find her beloved plant ‘mysteriously withered’.

“And with a strong smell of gas around the house her husband Bill came to the conclusion that the plant had been gassed.

“But that was impossible Lena thought, for their home at 68 School Street was ALL ELECTRIC.”

In those days, Busy Lizzies were so important that secretaries were photographed staring at them.  Image: Bush/ANL/Shutterstock </p> <p>

The Gas Board was called and eventually a leak was found, from a broken pipe about 30 yards from the house.

Call me cynical, but perhaps there was a clue as to the hapless plant’s actual fate, when Mrs Strachan told the EE: “We were away for a few days and we left the plant in the lobby. I have had it for a few years and was really disappointed when I came back and found it had withered,” she added.

That’s what happens when you go away and forget to water plants.

A fuss was definitely not made about how dangerous the leaking pipe could have been to the entire neighbourhood.

Gender in the headlines

Politician Enoch Powell won the Gold Joker award for giving cartoonists their best inspiration. Image: Ronald Spencer/ANL/Shutterstock</p> <p>

Gender equality was getting short shrift from the outspoken and often inflammatory MP Enoch Powell. 

He described proposals to set up an Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) banning discrimination on grounds of sex as “a huge piece of idiocy”.

He said proposals to set up such a commission and legislate to ban discrimination would meet with ‘a hearty gust of incredulous bell-laughter from one end of the kingdom to the other.’

Fortunately no-one important listened and the EOC was set up two years later.

A potato peeler problem was addressed

Meanwhile, First World problems beset the EEs’ readers on this day in 1973.

So this is a Duchess potato peeler? No wonder our reader was lost without it!

“The hosepipe of my automatic Duchess potato peeler has perished,” lamented one reader to the EE’s consumer column, Counter. ” Can you tell me where to buy a replacement?”

Another reader begged for a musical alarm clock to wake him up in the mornings as he found the bell ‘a bit jarring’ first thing.

Yet another offended all known realms of taste by asking where she could get a wall bracket for plastic waste paper bags.  (It was the 70s after all).

And what do you make of this advert for Knowles & Sons fruit shop in Market Street and Union Street?  Pleasant plums indeed!

More from our On This Day series:

 

 

Tags

Conversation

More from Past Times

Bust-out at Peterhead Prison, a Busy Lizzie mystery and Enoch Powell was being inflammatory again. On This Day, Evening Express Sept 25, 1973. Image: DCT Design/ Shutterstock
Gallery: When hit TV show It's a Knockout came to Aberdeen in 1970
People at The Nancy commemorations at Dornoch
The horror of The Nancy commemorated in Dornoch
Bust-out at Peterhead Prison, a Busy Lizzie mystery and Enoch Powell was being inflammatory again. On This Day, Evening Express Sept 25, 1973. Image: DCT Design/ Shutterstock
On This Day 1992: Interest rates through the roof, no to condoms in schools…
Bust-out at Peterhead Prison, a Busy Lizzie mystery and Enoch Powell was being inflammatory again. On This Day, Evening Express Sept 25, 1973. Image: DCT Design/ Shutterstock
Gallery: Memories of September days in and around Aberdeen since 1939
Oliver Cave as Art and Will Sharp as Paul in The Simon & Garfunkel Story in Inverness
Review: The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Eden Court, Inverness
Descendants of the first boy who laid a wreath at the Lord Byron statue in 1923 gathered around the statue during the ceremony.
Aberdeen Grammar School ceremony marks 100 years of Lord Byron statue with special guests
Bust-out at Peterhead Prison, a Busy Lizzie mystery and Enoch Powell was being inflammatory again. On This Day, Evening Express Sept 25, 1973. Image: DCT Design/ Shutterstock
Spandau Ballet legend Martin Kemp bringing 1980s classics to Aberdeen
Bust-out at Peterhead Prison, a Busy Lizzie mystery and Enoch Powell was being inflammatory again. On This Day, Evening Express Sept 25, 1973. Image: DCT Design/ Shutterstock
On This Day, 1980: the P&J's beauty contest, a Nairn man's heart transplant and…
Bust-out at Peterhead Prison, a Busy Lizzie mystery and Enoch Powell was being inflammatory again. On This Day, Evening Express Sept 25, 1973. Image: DCT Design/ Shutterstock
Gallery: Decades of delegates and displays at Offshore Europe
Bust-out at Peterhead Prison, a Busy Lizzie mystery and Enoch Powell was being inflammatory again. On This Day, Evening Express Sept 25, 1973. Image: DCT Design/ Shutterstock
Ness Islands miniature railway has been putting smiles on faces for 40 years

Conversation