On This Day 1915: Aberdeen local hero commemorated with memorial in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

On This Day 1915: Aberdeen local hero commemorated with memorial in England

A granite memorial cross was raised in St Neots to remember the Aberdeen teenager who lost his life saving a young local girl. Susy Macaulay reports.
Susy Macaulay
Image: DCT Design/Archant/Roddie Reid.
Image: DCT Design/Archant/Roddie Reid.

Photos from World War One appeared regularly in the Aberdeen Weekly Journal as the Great War was unfolding.

On this day in 1915, there was an image of a Celtic-style memorial in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, with the headline, English Tribute To An Aberdeen Gunner.

A spot of investigation revealed that memorial was to commemorate the bravery of Gunner Walter R D Taylor of Aberdeen, who was stationed in St Neots in 1914.

He was on his way to serve with the 1st Highland Brigade in the killing fields of France.

Walter was 17, and with the 3rd City of Aberdeen Battery.

He was destined never to reach France, for he died in the River Great Ouse while rescuing a teenage girl from drowning.

The 1st Highland Brigade was stationed in St Neots before heading to war in France in 1914.
The 1st Highland Brigade was stationed in St Neots before heading to war in France in 1914. Image: Archant

That act of bravery was commemorated with a memorial erected by the inhabitants of St Neots and the officers and men of the 1st Highland Brigade.

Poignantly, the woman whose life Walter saved would later be buried as close to him as possible after her death some 34 years later.

How the tragedy unfolded

The tragic incident took place in August 1914.

Walter and three fellow soldiers of the 1st Highland from Aberdeen had gone to the River Great Ouse for a swim.

In those days there was a bathing shed for changing, but the men couldn’t use it as it was already occupied by women, so they had to wait on the bank.

Three girls got into difficulties

At that point, three teenage girls, Florence Peacock (18), Maud Andrew and Alice Mead (both 16) were attempting to swim to the opposite bank.

When they got into difficulties, Walter and his friends rushed to their rescue, managing to get Florence and Alice to safety.

Walter and Maud weren’t far from safety when they both went under, reappearing again in each other’s arms before again disappearing below the surface.

Maud Andrew, who was saved from drowning by a young Aberdeen gunner Walter R D Taylor in St Neots in 1914.
Maud Andrew, who was saved from drowning by a young Aberdeen gunner Walter R D Taylor in St Neots in 1914. Image: Archant

A punt arrived and the two were raised, using a pole. Maud was dragged onto the bank and successfully revived.

But Walter’s legs had become entangled in the weeds, and he was dragged down and drowned.

Grief-stricken

Walter’s comrades, and the townspeople of St Neots were stricken with grief at the events.

Walter was laid to rest at St Mary’s Church, in a military funeral and upon a hearse drawn by the soldiers, with those who were with him at the time acting as pallbearers.

Floral tribute from the girls

Among the many floral tributes from his comrades, local groups and individuals, was one which read: “In life long gratitude and deepest regret, Maud Andrew, Florence Peacock, Alice Mead.”

Walter became a local hero, and soldiers and townsfolk alike dug deep into their pockets to raise the £23 (almost £3k today) needed for the memorial.

The memorial for Gunner Walter R D Taylor of Aberdeen pictured in the Aberdeen Weekly Journal on Feb 19, 1915.
The memorial was pictured in the Aberdeen Weekly Journal on Feb 19, 1915.

The 7ft cross of Aberdeen granite was raised over his grave just a few months later.

The 110 year old story has a moving modern sequel.

Over time, the memorial fell into disrepair, before being restored by volunteer town council workers in 2004.

A service was held at the time to bless and rededicate the gravestone.

Maud’s daughter visited Gunner Walter Taylor’s grave

It also emerged that Maud’s daughter, Rosemary Henderson, made regular pilgrimages to Walter’s grave from her home in Southampton.

She was honouring a vow she made to her mother on her deathbed in 1948 to carry on paying her respects to Walter.

She was able to tell local researchers what had become of Maud.

Maud became a seamstress

She became a seamstress at the local department store and married a Londoner.

She moved to East Sussex, and died of cancer, aged 50.

No doubt scarcely a day went by when she didn’t think of the young Aberdonian who had sacrificed his life for hers.

The memorial reads:

Erected by the inhabitants of St Neots and Eynesbury and the officers. NCOs and men of the 1st Highland Brigade, RFA

In grateful memory of the noble deed of Gunner Walter R D Taylor 3rd City of Aberdeen Battery, who in helping save another’s life from drowning, lost his own on August 31, 1914 aged 17 years.

Whether we live or die, we are the Lord’s.

More from our On This Day series:

 

More from Past Times

1985: Scouts of the 55th (Kincorth) Aberdeen Troop washing a car at Fine Fare's Bridge of Dee car park. They washed around 200 cars during Scout Job Week that April. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Adventures of Girl Guides and Scouts across the north-east in the 1980s and…
The Glen Affric tartan is the oldest in Scotland. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.
Scotland's oldest known tartan: Can you help identify the men who found it in…
This medal belonging to an overlooked Aberdeen hero will soon go under the hammer. Images: British Newspaper Archive/Noonan's Mayfair.
Emily Duncan: Pioneering ambulance driver from Aberdeen saved lives on WW1 front line
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Mariana Menezes went through the P&J to successfully track down her mother Claudia's old pen pal, Donald Finlayson from Nairn. Picture shows; Left to right: Mariana Menezes, her mother Claudia, and Claudia's penpal Donald Finlayson of Nairn. n/a. Supplied by Finlayson Family/Mariana Menezes/DCT Design Roddie Reid Date; Unknown
Tears of joy as Mariana in Brazil united with mum's long-lost teenage penpal from…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Feature image for On This Day, Past Times Picture shows; Dennis Nilsen and his mother Betty Scott. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Michael McCosh Date; 11/02/1983
On This Day, 1983: When Dennis Nilsen was first charged with murder
1977: A very 1970s scene at the newly-refurbished St Clements Bar in Aberdeen. Dons striker Joe Harper poured a pint to officially reopen St Clements Bar on St Clement Street, which had been closed for modernisation. Behind Joe are joint owners Bryan McHugh (left) and Mr Norman Stafford. Image: DC Thomson
Black-outs, bowling and the Beach Baths: Photos of February days in Aberdeen
Robbie Williams, photographed by our photographer Kami Thomson at the AECC in 1999. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson/Roddie Reid
Photos: When Aberdeen fans queued in snow for NINE hours to see Robbie Williams…
A prison officer seen trying to persuade an inmate at Craiginches to come down from a chimney during a rooftop drama which was captured on film by an Evening Express photographer in 1967. Image: DC Thomson
The final years of Craiginches Prison in Aberdeen, from demonstrations to demolition
A view of Craiginches Prison in Torry showing the city in the distance and new housing under construction in 1934. Image: DC Thomson
In photos: The early days of Craiginches Prison in Aberdeen
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. OTD about Madame Scotia who toured the world with her clarsach Picture shows; F.I for OTD. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Roddie Reid Date; 01/02/2024
On This Day 1939: Madame Scotia, the Port Appin woman who spent her life…