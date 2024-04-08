1966: Buckie captain orders abandon ship in cruise liner inferno off Cuba

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
1966: Buckie captain orders abandon ship in cruise liner inferno off Cuba

The ship was off Cuba when fire broke out in the engine room. Susy Macaulay
Susy Macaulay
Image: DCT/Shutterstock/Roddie Reid
Image: DCT/Shutterstock/Roddie Reid

It’s the order every ship’s master must dread and hopes never to come to pass: ‘Abandon Ship!’

But Norwegian-born Captain Otto Thoresen, 51, had to utter the fateful words on April 8, 1966.

Captain Thoresen was married to Buckie native Mary, and lived in the town at Brevik, 34 West Church Street.

He was master of the Norwegian ship Viking Princess, and president of Flagship Line, the booking agency for luxury liner.

Viking Princess after her fire at sea in April 1966.
Sorry sight: Viking Princess after her fire at sea in April 1966. Image: Lynn Pelham/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Viking Princess was moored off Cuba when fire broke out in the engine-room of the liner and swept through the vessel on this day in 1966.

Five people were reported dead and up to four missing as the drama unfolded.

Viking Princess fire survivors taken to Guantanamo

Nearby vessels picked up 490 survivors and took them to the US Navy base at Guantanamo.

Most arrived aboard the German freighter Cap Norte, while a Liberian tanker, Navigator picked up 80 and Taiwan freighter Chunking Victory took 13 aboard.

The cruise ship after the fire.
Viking Princess after the fire. Image: Lynn Pelham/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

The passengers were mostly Americans, on a Caribbean cruise.

Captain Thoresen, with 30 years experience, gave the order to abandon ship, and the passengers were ordered from their air-conditioned cabins and staterooms into lifeboats.

Terrifying ordeal in Hurricane Alley

It must have been terrifying as they plunged down in darkness towards the sea in an area known as Hurricane Alley.

Half the crew of 260 also abandoned ship, leaving the rest to fight the fire.

But they too were driven into the boats by the advancing flames.

Workers climb aboard Viking Princess after the fire at Port Royal, Jamaica.
Port Royal, Jamaica. Workers climb aboard Viking Princess after the fire. Image: Lynn Pelham/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

At one stage the fire was reported to have enveloped the ship’s superstructure, but she remained afloat.

The captain had two children, Charlotte, aged 20 and Otto, 9. He’d last been home in Buckie the previous October.

Narrow escape for the family

The family had a narrow escape — they’d all spent the previous summer aboard the Viking Princess on a cruise.

The ship was later taken to Port Royal, Jamaica for recovery work.

Yarmouth Castle fire not far away

The P&J reminded readers that only four months earlier, another cruise ship, the 5000-ton Yarmouth Castle went down in flames off the Bahamas, not far from the Viking Princess inferno.

And at Christmas three years earlier in 1963, a Greek cruise ship Lakonia caught fire and sank in the Atlantic with the loss of 125 lives.

