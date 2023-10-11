Video: Highland woman, 90, on staying positive while living with dementia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: Highland woman, 90, on staying positive while living with dementia

Elma O’Rourke's advice to others with dementia - make people laugh

By Brendan Duggan and Callum Main

“Is this going to help anyone?”

This is what Elma O’Rourke, 90, asked us when we sat down to interview her about what it is like to have dementia.

We had asked her to share her experiences of living with the disease as part of a Press and Journal investigation, which aims to reveal the true cost of dementia.

Elma O'Rourke, highland dementia sufferer, holding a 90th birthday card
Elma O’Rourke, lives with dementia in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Press and Journal also created a comic strip for children to help them understand how dementia can affect their loved ones.

Elma told us she loved the idea and it would be helpful for her grandchildren.

Elma’s story

We travelled to Elma’s home in Strathpeffer in the Highlands.

The mother-of-three moved to the village from Wales in 1972 with her partner.

Elma at Rogie Falls in Strathpeffer
Elma in 1989, age 55, at Rogie Falls in Strathpeffer.

Since then, Elma has become a caring member of the community. She worked as a pastry chef, and went on to work in the local Highland Hotel.

Elma was diagnosed 12 years ago and ever since then she has relied on the support of her family, including her daughter Melanie Brennan, 59, a retired nurse who lives close by.

The cost of dementia

The day before our interview, Elma celebrated her 90th birthday.

Elma O'Rourke and her daughter Melanie Brennan with 90th birthday balloons behind them
Elma O’Rourke and her daughter Melanie Brennan celebrating Elma’s 90th birthday. Supplied by Melanie Brennan

When we visited her at home, she exuded warmth and vitality, mirroring her optimistic attitude despite her dementia.

Elma focused on her abilities rather than limitations, saying: “Sometimes you can’t remember somebody’s name and you’ve known them for donkeys.

“It doesn’t disable you.”

As part of our investigation our data team discovered deaths linked to dementia and Alzheimer’s have almost quadrupled since 2002 in the Highlands.

Anyone affected by the issues raised in this article or in need of assistance can find help in the links below:

Conversation