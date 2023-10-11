Jamie Watt happy to continue as Inverurie Locos’ interim boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Watt happy to continue as Inverurie Locos’ interim boss

The Railwaymen take on Dyce in round one of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

By Callum Law
Inverurie Locos' manager Jamie Watt
Jamie Watt remains in interim change of Inverurie Locos

Jamie Watt says it business as usual for him as he continues as interim manager of Inverurie Locos.

The Railwaymen face Junior club Dyce at Harlaw Park tonight in the first round of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Watt has taken charge of Inverurie since Andy Low was dismissed on September 18.

Locos advertised the position of first-team head coach last week, but Watt says nothing has changed for him.

He said: “There hasn’t been much discussion. As far as I’m concerned I just carry on doing the job I’m doing, which I’m happy to do.

“The boys have been good with me over the last few weeks, the attitude has been first class.

“We’re trying to build some momentum and hopefully if we can get through it will help do that.

“We know we’ll be in a tough game and it’s about the attitude and mindset for us.

“We had a good win on Saturday (5-0 against Strathspey Thistle). We want to build on it and the mindset needs to be right.

“I know Dyce will be right up for it, wanting to put one over on a Highland League team, so we’ve got to be ready for that and match their energy and enthusiasm.”

Youngson wants Dyce to believe

Meanwhile, Dyce boss Alfie Youngson is keen for his charges, who are second in the North Region Junior Premier League, to make a positive impression against Breedon Highland League opposition.

He added: “Inverurie have had a bad start to the season, but their squad is full of good players and they’re a big club in the Highland League.

“In terms of experience, they’re ahead of us. We’ve got some good players, but are perhaps lacking the knowhow to win games like these.

“But on the other side, it’s got to happen at some point, where we go and win one of these games and we gain experience from it.

“I believe on our day we’re capable of getting results.

“These Aberdeenshire competitions are a bonus for us and the chances of winning them are slim to none.

“But it’s good opportunity for us to showcase how good we are both individually and collectively.”

Jamie Watt remains in interim change of Inverurie Locos
Jamie Watt remains in interim change of Inverurie Locos
Jamie Watt remains in interim change of Inverurie Locos
Jamie Watt remains in interim change of Inverurie Locos
Jamie Watt remains in interim change of Inverurie Locos
Jamie Watt remains in interim change of Inverurie Locos
Jamie Watt remains in interim change of Inverurie Locos
Jamie Watt remains in interim change of Inverurie Locos
Jamie Watt remains in interim change of Inverurie Locos
Jamie Watt remains in interim change of Inverurie Locos
