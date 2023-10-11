Jamie Watt happy to continue as Inverurie Locos’ interim boss

Jamie Watt says it business as usual for him as he continues as interim manager of Inverurie Locos.

The Railwaymen face Junior club Dyce at Harlaw Park tonight in the first round of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Watt has taken charge of Inverurie since Andy Low was dismissed on September 18.

Locos advertised the position of first-team head coach last week, but Watt says nothing has changed for him.

He said: “There hasn’t been much discussion. As far as I’m concerned I just carry on doing the job I’m doing, which I’m happy to do.

“The boys have been good with me over the last few weeks, the attitude has been first class.

“We’re trying to build some momentum and hopefully if we can get through it will help do that.

“We know we’ll be in a tough game and it’s about the attitude and mindset for us.

“We had a good win on Saturday (5-0 against Strathspey Thistle). We want to build on it and the mindset needs to be right.

“I know Dyce will be right up for it, wanting to put one over on a Highland League team, so we’ve got to be ready for that and match their energy and enthusiasm.”

Youngson wants Dyce to believe

Meanwhile, Dyce boss Alfie Youngson is keen for his charges, who are second in the North Region Junior Premier League, to make a positive impression against Breedon Highland League opposition.

He added: “Inverurie have had a bad start to the season, but their squad is full of good players and they’re a big club in the Highland League.

“In terms of experience, they’re ahead of us. We’ve got some good players, but are perhaps lacking the knowhow to win games like these.

The @MorrisonMotors Aberdeenshire Shield kicks off this coming week with matches on Tuesday & Wednesday evening. See individual teams Social Media for full fixture information. pic.twitter.com/1QwJwYZk6b — ADFA (@ADFA1887) October 8, 2023

“But on the other side, it’s got to happen at some point, where we go and win one of these games and we gain experience from it.

“I believe on our day we’re capable of getting results.

“These Aberdeenshire competitions are a bonus for us and the chances of winning them are slim to none.

“But it’s good opportunity for us to showcase how good we are both individually and collectively.”