Home News Inverness

Inverness police search for missing person Adrian Jenkins who has a distinctive neck tattoo

Adrian has a neck tattoo with the name 'Sophie'.

By Louise Glen
Adrian Jenkins has been rerported missing from Inverness. He is pictured in a beanie hat.
Adrian Jenkins has been missing from Inverness since last night. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.

Police say they are “increasingly concerned” about Adrian Jenkins who has been reported as a missing person in Inverness

Officers are now appealing for assistance from the public to help trace the 38-year-old.

Adrian was last seen about 11pm on Sunday November 19 in the Northview Green Area of Milton of Leys.

He has a distinctive neck tattoo with the name “Sophie”.

Anyone with any information on the missing person is asked to urgently contact police.

Adrian Jenkins reported as a missing person in Inverness

In a statement officers described Adrian as 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short blonde hair, wearing a grey raincoat with black sleeves, grey jogging bottoms and a green Nike beanie hat.

Adrian Jenkins has been reported as a missing person in Inverness.
Adrian Jenkins has been reported missing from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.

Sergeant Martyn Cameron, of Burnett Road Police Station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Adrian’s welfare and are asking for the help of the public to help trace him.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 3637 of Sunday November 19.”

 

