Anas Sarwar challenged to face oil and gas industry at Offshore Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Anas Sarwar challenged to face oil and gas industry at Offshore Europe

The Scottish Labour leader is facing calls to attend the major industry event following concerns over Labour's plan to end North Sea exploration.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is facing pressure to “walk the talk” and meet oil and gas workers at Offshore Europe in Aberdeen.

Thousands of people are set to arrive at the city’s P&J Live this week as one of Europe’s largest oil events kicks off on Tuesday.

The five-day industry platform celebrates its 50th anniversary year at a time when the future of oil and gas dominates the political agenda.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer confirmed in June his party would not grant licences to explore new fields in the North Sea if it won the next election.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA

He was expected to visit the north-east this summer to discuss Labour’s energy vision but almost three months on has yet to make the trip.

Now, Mr Sarwar is under pressure to attend the event following comments he made to a group of business leaders in Glasgow last week.

The Scottish Labour leader claimed there will be “no cliff edge” for oil and gas following concerns about Sir Keir’s plans for the sector.

‘Shameful’

Barney Crockett, former Labour leader of Aberdeen City Council, sensationally quit the party, following the launch of the party’s North Sea strategy in June.

Speaking to the P&J, he said it is “shameful that Aberdeen doesn’t feature on Scottish Labour’s agenda”.

He added: “Neither Starmer or Sarwar is at Offshore Europe. They should be here to face the music and explain how they will handle the huge social repercussions of such a policy.”

Former Labour leader of Aberdeen City Council Barney Crockett. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, called for all political parties to attend the major industry event.

He said: “Given that energy has rarely been off the front pages for 18-months, I would have expected representation from every political party at Offshore Europe 2023.

“However, it appears that many have decided to give it a wide berth, which is surprising given the exhibition’s sole focus is on accelerating the transition to net zero.

“Over 200,000 jobs are reliant upon our politicians making pragmatic and informed decisions about our energy industry. I can’t see how they do that without meaningful engagement with the industry and this region.”

‘Walk the talk’

Douglas Lumsden, Tory energy spokesman, who will be attending Offshore Europe, hit out at Labour, the SNP and the Greens for their stance on oil and gas.

He said: “Anas Sarwar is attempting to the pull the wool over the industry’s eyes by trying to distance himself from his leader, Keir Starmer, who wants to throw tens of thousands of skilled workers under the bus.

“If he really means what he says, then he should walk the talk by attending Offshore Europe this week and meet the workers whose livelihoods would be put in jeopardy by his party’s deplorable stance on the matter.”

The future of the oil and gas industry has dominated political dicussion in recent months. Image: Shutterstock.

Speaking in Glasgow last week, Mr Sarwar promised there would be “no cliff edge” and “no turning off the tap”. 

Councillor Tauqeer Malik, who leads Aberdeen City Council’s Labour group, accused the Tories of “running scared of Labour”.

He added: The truth of the matter is Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer will be coming to Aberdeen shortly to talk to those employed in the oil and gas industry about Labour’s plans to make Aberdeen and Scotland a clean energy superpower.”

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “Labour’s transformational plans will make Scotland a world-leader in the industries of the future, creating jobs, driving down bills and delivering energy security.

“Oil and gas production in the North Sea will be with us for decades to come, and we will continue to work with the industry to ensure there is a phased and responsible transition that protects jobs and communities.

“The skills and experience of oil and gas workers will be key to a successful and transition and Labour will always ensure that they are at the heart of our plans.”

More from Politics

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.
Hunt on for new A9 contractor to dual Moy-Tomatin link
The Government’s employment support system needs to be reformed, a think tank said (Philip Toscano/PA)
Employment support services failing businesses and jobseekers, says think tank
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (PA)
Pressure on Gillian Keegan mounts over crumbling concrete in schools
Moving people away from private cars and onto public transit is necessary for reaching the Paris Agreement goals, researchers have said (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Rich countries will take more than 200 years to cut emissions to zero –…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sunak and Keegan under growing pressure over crumbling concrete in schools
The Rt Hon Theresa May MP, painting by Saied Dai (UK Parliament)
Picture of Tory PM May unveiled in Parliament
Matthew Hedges with his wife Daniela Tejada (Daniela Tejada/ PA)
Foreign Office apologises to academic for failing to spot torture signs
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan headed to Spain before the school closures announcement (Danny Lawson/PA)
Education Secretary defends holidaying in Spain as concrete crisis unfolded
Sir Gavin Williamson and Wendy Morton (PA)
Gavin Williamson apologises to MPs for bullying former chief whip
Chris Heaton-Harris faced several questions from MPs about the cost implications of the data breach (Liam McBurney/PA)
MPs urge UK Government to secure resources for PSNI after data breach

Conversation