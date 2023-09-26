North-east MSP Maurice Golden rebels in party split over Rishi Sunak’s climate climbdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

North-east MSP Maurice Golden rebels in party split over Rishi Sunak’s climate climbdown

The Conservative spoke out while Douglas Ross’s party falls in line behind the prime minister’s controversial U-turns on reaching environment targets.

By Alasdair Clark
Maurice Golden MSP
Maurice Golden MSP. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

North-east Tory Maurice Golden is rebelling against the Tory leadership in an embarrassing swipe at the prime minister’s multiple U-turns on environmental pledges.

Mr Golden criticised Rishi Sunak for changing UK Government policy on “net zero” commitments, including delaying a ban on new petrol car sales from 2030 to 2035.

The MSP said the “regressive” U-turn would “polarise communities” and pit people who believe in tackling climate change against those who do not.

He spoke out as party colleagues offered formal support for the UK Tories’ new position before a vote at the Scottish Parliament.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak has watered down key net zero pledges. Image: PA

Mr Golden said his party should have focused on what he said are Scottish Government failures to meet climate targets.

He said: “It very simple in my view. Let’s not forget we’re a devolved parliament. We deal with devolved issues.”

Discussing a vote in Holyrood on Tuesday, he questioned the logic of bringing the prime minister’s interventions into the debate.

“Why are we debating two interventions into the net zero debate from the Prime Minister that will not have any or, worst case scenario, will have a minor impact on meeting our climate change targets? I would have focused it on those.

MSP ‘sad’ to vote against his party

“The SNP don’t have a policy to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars. Their policy is to phase out the need for it. So it doesn’t actually change anything.”

Mr Golden says he is “sad” to break from his party in a vote for the first time.

“There was a way in which the motion could have been constructed, but that was not taken,” he added.

What did Rishi Sunak say?

Speaking in Downing Street on September 20, Mr Sunak said previous governments tried to reach “net zero” climate impact “simply by wishing it”.

He claimed that sticking with existing climate pledges would “risk losing the consent of the British people”.

As well as changing targets for cars, he weakened plans to strip out polluting gas and oil boilers and scrapped policies forcing landlords to upgrade the energy efficiency of homes.

Mr Sunak insisted the UK was already ahead of allies in reducing emissions and could not impose “unacceptable costs” on British families.

Listen to our full interview with Maurice Golden on climate targets and his views on the leadership in The Stooshie podcast, coming on Wednesday afternoon.

Catch up on all our previous Stooshie politics podcast episodes here.

More from Politics

The UNCRC will be reconsidered by the Scottish Parliament (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UNCRC amendments could leave ‘significant gaps’ in child legal protections
Home Secretary Suella Braverman is in Washington DC, where she gave a speech on illegal migration (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Fear of being branded ‘racist’ hindering global asylum reform, says Braverman
Suella Braverman delivers a keynote address on global migration challenges at the American Enterprise Institute (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
West faces existential threat if global asylum rules not tightened – Braverman
Pupils and parents outside St Leonard’s Catholic School in Durham which has largely closed due to the reinforced concrete crisis (Tom Banks/PA)
School hit by concrete crisis wants lockdown-style GCSE and A-level assessments
A general view of a 20mph speed limit sign (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
20mph speed limits defended by Welsh First Minister
Women should be ‘shaming companies’ that do not listen to what they have to say (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Women should be ‘shaming firms’ that ignore female health concerns, says MP
The comments were made in front of a joint hearing of three Holyrood committees (Jane Barlow/PA)
Drug consumption room evaluation should not delay others opening, MSPs told
Home Secretary Suella Braverman is set to express concern about the Refugee Convention (Peter Byrne/PA)
What is the Refugee Convention and how does it influence UK asylum policy?
The charity Cancer Research UK has hit out at ‘unacceptable’ tratment times, as new figures showed more than a quarter of patients referred wait longer than the target time to start receiving help(Christopher Furlong/PA)
Cancer waiting times branded ‘unacceptable’ as target missed for over a decade
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (left) with British Ambassador to the US Karen Pierce after her arrival on Monday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Facing discrimination for being gay should not justify asylum in UK – Braverman

Conversation