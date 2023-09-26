Forres school buildings ranked against each other as Moray Council begins consultation on future of classrooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Forres school buildings ranked against each other as Moray Council begins consultation on future of classrooms

Moray Council faces a crumbling school estate with an unaffordable repair bill to bring buildings back up to minimum standards.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Exterior view of Forres Academy.
Forres Academy has been given one of the lowest gradings but is already in line for a replacement. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council has published a school v school league table of Forres buildings as it begins a consultation on the future of classrooms in the area.

Only 23 of the 54 schools across the whole region currently meet with the minimum standard for school buildings.

There is an unaffordable repair list to get the rest up to standard.

A £300 million strategy has already been approved to redraw the learning estate with new builds, refurbishments, closures and mergers all possible steps.

Now Moray Council has embarked on its first detailed consultation to determine what actions are needed in the Forres area.

Google Maps image of Andersons Primary School in Forres.
Andersons Primary School in Forres has been ranked by Moray Council as one of the best buildings. Image: Google

And as part of the process it has graded each school building in a league table with each given an overall score.

The process is expected to be repeated for each ASG (associated school group) over the next 18 months.

Moray Council’s league table of Forres schools

Moray Council has assessed each school based on its roofs, floors, ceilings, external and internal walls, windows and doors, sanitary services, decoration, electrics, fixed fittings and furniture and its outside areas.

Each area has been considered individually to give every school its own score.

Google Maps image of Alves Primary School.
Alves Primary School has one of the lowest gradings. Image: Google Maps
  • Pilmuir Nursery: score 92.25, condition A
  • Andersons Primary School: score 73.75, condition B
  • Applegrove Primary School, score 72.50, condition B
  • Dallas Primary School, score 63.75, condition B
  • Pilmuir Primary School, score 62.75, condition B
  • Kinloss Primary School, score 56.50, condition C
  • Logie Primary School, score 49.75, condition C
  • Dyke Primary School, score 46.50, condition C
  • Forres Academy, score 39.75, condition D
  • Alves Primary School, score 39.50, condition D
Moray Council’s league table of Forres school buildings. Image: Moray Council

What do the scores mean for future of Forres schools?

The scores for Forres schools are being used by Moray Council as part of a consultation process for the area until November 30.

Other factors are also being considered including the annual maintenance costs and how much it would cost to upgrade each school.

Figures detailing the annual cost to educate each pupil at the school have also been published with Logie at about £14,000 and Alves at £12,000 being the most expensive and Applegrove at less than £4,000 being the cheapest.

Kathleen Robertson wearing purple jacket in Grant Park in Forres.
Moray Council leader and Forres councillor Kathleen Robertson. Image: Scottish Conservatives

The number of out-of-catchment area pupils has also been published with Logie at 71% and Andersons at 69% having the highest and Kinloss at 9% and Pilmuir at 23% having the lowest.

Forres Academy has one of the lowest scores in the league table, but preparations have already begun on securing funding for a replacement. 

Moray Council has stressed no other decisions have been made and has encouraged parents and residents to take part in the consultation to ensure local views are heard.

The local authority says the aim of the strategy is to create a “sustainable education service”.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson, who is also a Forres councillor, said: “All young people deserve to be educated in buildings which offer them the best educational opportunities. Input from our local community is vital in helping to shape our future schools.

“I would encourage everyone to get involved with the online engagement. All feedback and opinions are valued.”

Views can be shared as part of the consultation in an online survey. A community drop-in event is also being held at Forres Library on Tuesday October 24 from 11am to 8pm.

More from Schools

Demonstrators lining the streets in Fochabers with purple and green Unison flags flying.
Moray school strikes: 'We have tables thrown at us, we're spat and sworn at…
Forres Academy has been given one of the lowest gradings but is already in line for a replacement. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Calum Petrie: Kids bear the brunt yet again as strikes close schools once more
Forres Academy has been given one of the lowest gradings but is already in line for a replacement. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's next film star? Nine-year-old Olivia makes screen debut in ITV series
The group from Fraserburgh Academy at Pittodrie stadium
Football daft Fraserburgh youngsters get Pittodrie VIP treatment thanks to literacy efforts
Forres Academy has been given one of the lowest gradings but is already in line for a replacement. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Concern as threats to school office jobs in Moray are discussed behind closed doors
Wide shot of main entrance at Forres Academy with one person walking towards building.
Funding news for Forres and Buckie schools 'won't come this year' - and RAAC…
Wide shot of main entrance at Forres Academy with one person walking towards building.
Forres Academy concrete concerns: Gym halls and offices to be converted into temporary classrooms
Forres Academy has been given one of the lowest gradings but is already in line for a replacement. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Construction under way on Camphill School Aberdeen expansion
Girl wear blue light glasses using mobile phone on dark bed in the bedroom
Gordonstoun tells pupils to hand in mobile phones overnight to curb device 'addiction'
Glashieburn School, which feeds Oldmachar Academy in Bridge of Don, is one of those safe from closure "at this time". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Bridge of Don super-school - a single-site primary and secondary - could yet be…

Conversation