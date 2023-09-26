Forres school buildings ranked against each other as Moray Council begins consultation on future of classrooms

Moray Council has published a school v school league table of Forres buildings as it begins a consultation on the future of classrooms in the area.

Only 23 of the 54 schools across the whole region currently meet with the minimum standard for school buildings.

There is an unaffordable repair list to get the rest up to standard.

A £300 million strategy has already been approved to redraw the learning estate with new builds, refurbishments, closures and mergers all possible steps.

Now Moray Council has embarked on its first detailed consultation to determine what actions are needed in the Forres area.

And as part of the process it has graded each school building in a league table with each given an overall score.

The process is expected to be repeated for each ASG (associated school group) over the next 18 months.

Moray Council’s league table of Forres schools

Moray Council has assessed each school based on its roofs, floors, ceilings, external and internal walls, windows and doors, sanitary services, decoration, electrics, fixed fittings and furniture and its outside areas.

Each area has been considered individually to give every school its own score.

Pilmuir Nursery: score 92.25, condition A

Andersons Primary School: score 73.75, condition B

Applegrove Primary School, score 72.50, condition B

Dallas Primary School, score 63.75, condition B

Pilmuir Primary School, score 62.75, condition B

Kinloss Primary School, score 56.50, condition C

Logie Primary School, score 49.75, condition C

Dyke Primary School, score 46.50, condition C

Forres Academy, score 39.75, condition D

Alves Primary School, score 39.50, condition D

What do the scores mean for future of Forres schools?

The scores for Forres schools are being used by Moray Council as part of a consultation process for the area until November 30.

Other factors are also being considered including the annual maintenance costs and how much it would cost to upgrade each school.

Figures detailing the annual cost to educate each pupil at the school have also been published with Logie at about £14,000 and Alves at £12,000 being the most expensive and Applegrove at less than £4,000 being the cheapest.

The number of out-of-catchment area pupils has also been published with Logie at 71% and Andersons at 69% having the highest and Kinloss at 9% and Pilmuir at 23% having the lowest.

Forres Academy has one of the lowest scores in the league table, but preparations have already begun on securing funding for a replacement.

Moray Council has stressed no other decisions have been made and has encouraged parents and residents to take part in the consultation to ensure local views are heard.

The local authority says the aim of the strategy is to create a “sustainable education service”.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson, who is also a Forres councillor, said: “All young people deserve to be educated in buildings which offer them the best educational opportunities. Input from our local community is vital in helping to shape our future schools.

“I would encourage everyone to get involved with the online engagement. All feedback and opinions are valued.”

Views can be shared as part of the consultation in an online survey. A community drop-in event is also being held at Forres Library on Tuesday October 24 from 11am to 8pm.