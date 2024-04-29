BREAKING: Humza Yousaf resigns as first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BREAKING: Humza Yousaf resigns as first minister

The embattled SNP leader has been under intense pressure since he shocked parliament by ditching the Green party from his coalition government.

By Andy Philip & Alasdair Clark
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf is quitting his job as first minister of Scotland.

The embattled SNP leader has been under intense pressure since he shocked parliament by ditching the Green party from his coalition government on Thursday.

Today, he said: “While a route through this week’s motion of no confidence was possible, I am not willing to trade my values and principles, or do deals with whomever, simply for retaining.

“Therefore, after spending the weekend reflecting what is best for my party, for the government and for the country, I’ve concluded that repairing our relation can only be done with someone else at the helm.

“I have there informed the SNP national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader.

“It is my intention to continue as first minister until my successor has been elected.”

Humza Yousaf rallying for independence in Glasgow in April. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock

On Sunday evening, we reported that factions were starting to form inside the SNP group.

Senior party members and parliamentarians told us Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth is being floated as a potential leader.

But with panic setting in, it’s understood veteran Nationalist John Swinney was also being lined up as caretaker first minister in the event of a sudden resignation.

Flanked by his wife, Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla and deputy first minister Shona Robison, Mr Yousaf said he still beleived ending the Bute House Agreement was the right decision for the country.

But he added: “”Unfortunately in ending the Bute House Agreement, I clearly underestimated the level of hurt that caused Green colleagues.”

Humza Yousaf’s turbulent year – what happened?

Mr Yousaf, who lives in Dundee, had only been in the job for just over a year.

He took over from Nicola Surgeon in a bitter leadership contest which never really appeared to settle.

Since then, Mr Yousaf has been embroiled in damaging political rows including gender law reforms, a botched recycling scheme, contentions hate crime legislation, climate target U-turns and internal sniping over progress to independence.

In the background, he led while predecessor Ms Sturgeon was caught up in a police probe into party finances. Her husband, the former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, has since been charged in connection with embezzlement.

Greens ditched

The final straw was the April 25 decision to swiftly end the coalition deal with Green MSPs without consulting either parties’ members.

It infuriated Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, who had been given ministerial posts as part of the deal, known as the Bute House Agreement.

Scottish Green party co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie face the media after losing their government jobs. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Mr Harvie said his former ally had burned his bridges.

Ms Slater branded the SNP chief “weak and thoroughly hopeless”.

The move left the SNP as a minority group in Holyrood, which Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross seized on within hours.

He lodged a motion of no confidence in Mr Yousaf, wrong-footing the SNP leader and leaving his job hanging by a thread.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar followed with a similar ploy on the record of the entire SNP Government.

Mr Yousaf refused to bend to pressure, telling us in Dundee on Friday that he would not resign.

It is understood he had been considering his future as he spent time at home with his family as early as Thursday evening, something he denied when questioned.

This is a breaking news story. More follows.

