Hundreds of Brechin homes could be evacuated amid life-threatening Storm Babet flooding

People living in the Angus town, which is also within the red weather warning, are preparing to leave their homes for several days.

By Live news team
Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Brechin residents could be evacuated as the town prepares for Storm Babet.

Angus Council could evacuate 360 homes on Thursday, with authorities set to make a decision later this afternoon.

Evacuations have yet to be confirmed, but the council is preparing for all eventualities.

A rare red weather warning is in place across parts of Aberdeenshire, Angus and Tayside.

Sepa flood unit manager Pascal Lardet told the BBC: “We will try to anticipate as much as we can.

“There’s a specific focus in the Brechin area which has flooded in the past.”

Flood defences

Brechin’s £16.3m flood defence scheme officially opened in 2016.

It was built to protect parts of the town from the River South Esk during periods of severe flooding.

Residents in the River Street area endured decades of flood misery when the river burst its banks.

And a year into the construction project, locals had to be evacuated from their homes when Storm Frank struck in 2015.

The Brechin scheme was one of the biggest civil engineering projects of its kind in Angus at the time.

It includes a flood wall along River Street and three submerged pumping stations along the stretch.

Storm Babet live updates: North east suffers power cuts as trains and ferries cancelled ahead of life-threatening torrential rain

