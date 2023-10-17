9 pledges from Humza Yousaf’s SNP conference speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

9 pledges from Humza Yousaf’s SNP conference speech

The SNP leader made multimillion-pound promises to support households, the NHS and the economy.

Humza Yousaf listed millions of pounds of new pledges at SNP conference.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie & Andy Philip

Households across Scotland will have their council tax frozen next year as part of a series of SNP conference spending plans announced by Humza Yousaf.

The SNP leader reeled off a list of eye-catching and expensive promises for the NHS, the energy sector and arts during his first party conference speech in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Independence was at the centre of Mr Yousaf’s rallying call to SNP supporters, as were swipes at Conservatives and Labour.

Here are nine big pledges announced by the first minister as he attempts to make his mark in the top job.

1. Council tax freeze next year

Mr Yousaf said his government will freeze council tax in all 32 local authorities next April.

It means rates will not rise during a cost-of-living crisis, nearly two years after the policy was scrapped.

In July, we revealed 100,000 households across the north and north-east of Scotland were at risk of being hit by “bombshell” tax rises.

The move immediately rang alarm bells by council leaders who were caught by surprise.

Patrick Harvie. Image: PA

They will now have to negotiate with the government to receive a fair funding settlement to balance heavily strained budgets.

It also tees up a fight between the SNP and Scottish Greens – who share power in the Scottish Government.

Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, the Green co-leaders who hold ministerial posts, were not consulted in advance and only learned about the surprise hours before it was announced.

2. Extra £100 million each year to tackle NHS waiting times

Waiting lists will be tackled with £300 million over the next three years.

Patients in Scotland regularly face long delays before they receive crucial care.

Mr Yousaf announced £100 million each year to improve resilience and strengthen capacity.

He admitted: “Too many people are still waiting too long for treatment.”

3. £500 million for new offshore wind supply chain

Mr Yousaf announced he will provide £500 million for a chain of new offshore wind farms.

The investment is a boost for the north-east, which Mr Yousaf said it being treated as a cash cow by Westminster.

The SNP leader admitted oil and gas jobs remain vital to the economy but said renewables will offer “sustainable” opportunities for the future.

4. £500,000 for women to leave abusive partners

Women’s support groups will get half a million pounds to support victims of domestic abuse.

He told the audience: “All of us in this hall care about equality.

“But often, women feel they cannot leave their abusive partner because they do not know how they will feed themselves or their children.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf.

5. Arts budget doubles over five years

Arts and cultural groups will benefit from plans to more than double investment in the over the next five years – around £100 million in total.

Mr Yousaf’s show of support comes after a £6.6 million cut to arts agency Creative Scotland was re-imposed last month.

The first minister said the major cash boost was a “huge vote of confidence” in the country’s creative industries.

6. £400,000 to improve Union Street

As revealed by the P&J, Aberdeen’s Union Street will be given £400,000 as part of a big campaign to improve the city centre.

Confirming the cash injection, Mr Yousaf described the historic shopping street as the “silver mile” of the country’s energy capital.

Local business chiefs said they were “absolutely delighted” with the funding support.

Aberdeen’s Union Street.

7. International bond market

Mr Yousaf is changing the way money is borrowed for big infrastructure projects in Scotland, in a move he framed as building the foundations of a nation state.

Bonds are used to raise money, with buyers owed the value of the bond plus interest over a set period.

Mr Yousaf said this would be “subject of course to due diligence and market testing” and would enable the Scottish Government to fund “vital infrastructure” such as affordable housing.

He said: “In doing so, we will show the world not only that we are a country to invest in today – we will also demonstrate the credibility to international markets that we will need when we become an independent country.”

Aberdeen City Council issued £370 million of bonds on the London Stock Exchange in 2016 using powers not open at the time to the government.

8. Help refugees from Gaza

Mr Yousaf spoke to party members about the plight of his relatives currently stuck in Gaza. The horrific situation has been a difficult backdrop to the run-up to conference.

His wife Nadia El-Nakla’s parents, who live in Dundee, remain trapped in the devastated city.

Humza Yousaf embraces wife Nadia El-Nakla after she spoke on an emergency motion on Israel-Palestine during SNP conference. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Talking about the situation again, Mr Yousaf called on a worldwide refugee programme to be launched for Palestinians forced to flee their home country due to the conflict.

He said Scotland was eager to offer sanctuary to those in need – but blasted “extremist” Tory ministers who have talked tough on migration.

9. Independence plans

At the heart of Mr Yousaf’s speech was his desire to see Scotland become an independent nation.

On Sunday, the first minister’s new strategy for exiting the union was approved by the SNP grassroots.

The SNP leader wants to begin negotiations for independence if his party wins a majority of Scottish seats at the next Westminster election.

Ending his speech, he urged everyone to continue the push for the party’s ultimate goal – declaring: “let us make it happen”.

More from Politics

Ministers expect anti-obesity drugs to be ‘adopted like statins’ (PA)
Anti-obesity drugs will be ‘adopted like statins’ – minister
The Government has agreed to meet with consultants with a view to end current strikes in England (PA)
Consultants to meet with Government with a view to end strikes
Lord Evans spoke about standards in public life at an Institute for Government event (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Nolan principles ‘under pressure’ after much political turbulence – Lord Evans
The Senedd building in Cardiff Bay (Ben Birchall/PA)
Farage blasts ‘totalitarian’ decision to ban GB News from Senedd TVs
£500m to anchor new offshore supply chain as Humza Yousaf looks beyond oil and…
Professor Neil Ferguson gave evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
Neil Ferguson denies stepping over the line when advising Government in pandemic
The programme to dual the A9 is now not expected until after the Holyrood elections in 2026 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
SNP conference backs pledge to complete A9 dualling project as ‘priority’
David Kennedy, General Secretary of the Scottish Police Federation at SNP conference in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
North-east plan to stop probing some crimes will be 'disastrous', warns senior police rep
Richard Madeley was criticised over his interview with Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (Ian West/PA)
Madeley ‘sorry viewers were upset’ by Gaza question to MP Layla Moran
Easing food and clothing price inflation was expected to contribute to a fall in inflation last month (Yui Mok/PA)
Inflation set to cool again as food price rises ease

Conversation