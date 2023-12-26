‘Like waiting months to put out a house fire’: Golspie campaigner’s fear over eight-year mental health waits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Like waiting months to put out a house fire’: Golspie campaigner’s fear over eight-year mental health waits

Rural Scotland is facing a mental health crisis as new figures lift the lid on incredibly long waits for help in the Highlands.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Mental health campaigner Alan Bithell. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mental health campaigner Alan Bithell. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland patients have been left waiting for more than eight years before receiving vital mental health treatment, shocking new figures show.

Worrying new data shows one resident has been in the lurch for 3,129 days on a list to begin psychological therapy with the northern health board.

Another patient waited an astonishing 3,019 days before NHS Highland was finally able to offer them the treatment they needed.

It was warned rural Scotland is facing a crisis in helping those struggling with their mental health as figures also showed 69 patients have been on waiting lists for at least two years.

Golspie man Alan Bithell, who is involved with mental health charities, warned the NHS is currently unable to cope.

Responding to the worrying new figures, he said: “I’m not surprised.

“I told the NHS that their response is like dialling 999 because your house is on fire and being told, ‘That’s nice we have a slot for dealing with a house fire for three months on Wednesday.’”

Why is accessing treatment difficult in rural areas?

Mr Bithell said it can be difficult for nurses to visit patients at their homes or GP surgeries in more remote parts of the Highlands.

He also warned living in a more rural area can also pose unique challenges when it comes to being open about your mental health.

He told us: “One of the great problems is – even comparing Inverness to here in Golspie – a community psychiatric nurse is a full-time driver and part-time nurse, just by the spread out nature of people.

“And everybody in a small village knows everybody else’s business. For that reason people will try to cover up how they are.”

Mr Bithell endured his own struggles with mental health. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The statistics, obtained by the Lib Dems, show lengthy waits for help are a major problem across north.

In the Western Isles, it took 850 days before one patient was able to receive treatment.

A resident in NHS Grampian’s health board waited 780 days before starting their therapy.

A leading mental health charity warned the nation’s mental health crisis may worsen following a real-terms cut to funding in last week’s SNP budget.

Billy Watson, chief executive of the Scottish Association of Mental Health, said: “The mental health services budget faces a real-terms cut, frozen in cash terms.

“Audit Scotland’s recent report on adult mental health warned that the Scottish Government is off-track on mental health spending, and today’s budget does nothing to allay that concern.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems. Image: PA.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “I do not understand how nationalist ministers can hear stories of people in mental torment and respond with budget cuts and inaction.

“If people are put on hold for years on end, their mental state will simply deteriorate.”

For Mr Bithell, getting people in rural communities involved to fill gaps being missed by the NHS can be one solution to help.

The former RAF man, who moved to Scotland in 2009, became active with charity Spirit Advocacy after enduring his own dark battles with mental health.

He told us: What I think the NHS can do is utilise people like myself.

“It’s people who understand that feeling of utter desperation that can then step in.

“It’s good to know you’re not alone, and there’s somebody you can talk with.”

Long waits an ‘outlier’

An NHS Highland spokesperson said: “We are unable to comment on individual cases, however this is an outlier for waiting times in Highland.

“There can be reasons why any individual may remain on a single waiting list while other priority treatments are undergone.

“Waiting times for psychological therapy have been improving for Highland patients.

“We are aware of the pressures and distress long waiting times are causing the people who are waiting, and their families, and we apologise for this.”

An NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “Focusing on the longest wait does not tell the whole story.

“The average wait for psychological therapies during 2022/23 was 99 days, or a little over three months.”

More from Politics

Drivers are being hit with an average of nearly 36,000 parking tickets a day by private companies in Britain, new figures show (Alamy/PA)
Drivers handed nearly 36,000 parking tickets a day by private firms
Members of the Meynell and South Staffordshire Hunt at Lower Loxley, on the Staffordshire and Derbyshire border earlier this year (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour warned against strengthening hunt laws amid Boxing Day parades
CalMac paid out £454,165 in 2022-23, according to data obtained by Scottish Labour (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ferry compensation payouts increase by nearly eight times
10 Scottish health boards have waits of more than a year for psychological therapies (PA)
Patient has endured eight-year wait for psychological therapy, figures show
Exterior photo of Dr Gray's hospital.
'Scarcely believable': Patients waiting more than four hours at Dr Gray's A and E…
A report, commissioned by ministers, has warned of the danger of unhealthy diets in children (Chris Radburn/PA)
Ministers warned of danger of shelving anti-obesity measures
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks at a pothole in Darlington (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tories accused of overseeing ‘pothole pandemic’
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper are reportedly working on an alternative offer to the Tories’ Rwanda plan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour considering ‘offshoring’ migrant claims as Rwanda alternative – report
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during the Christmas Day Eucharist service at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Skies of Bethlehem ‘full of fear’, says archbishop in Christmas Day sermon
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes charge of the turkey at Christmas (Jacob King/PA)
Sunak and Starmer share family festive traditions

Conversation