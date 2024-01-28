Tom Stoltman from Invergordon crowned Britain’s Strongest Man for third time in four years

Tom Stoltman has been crowned Britain’s Strongest Man for the third time in four years.

The Invergordon native and two-time World’s Strongest Man took home title at an event held at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena last night.

As well as winning the accolade – which he also achieved in 2021 and 2022 – he wrote himself into the history books for the deadlift for reps event, managing to lift 400kg, setting a world record.

Along with the success of “The Albatross”, there were more accolades for the Stoltman family, as Tom’s brother Luke “The Highland Oak” Stoltman finished in third place.

Last night’s victory is more accolades for the Stoltman brothers, which saw Tom become the World’s Strongest Man in 2021 and 2022, whilst Luke has won Scotland’s Strongest Man five times and was Europe’s Strongest Man in 2021.

Posting on Facebook, Tom wrote: “Great sharing the podium with Luke Stoltman and Gavin “The Bull” Bilton.

“Sinead Stoltman been my absolute rock throughout the whole competition. That one was for us. Love you and onwards we go.”