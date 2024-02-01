Humza Yousaf alarmed by poor MMR uptake in Highlands after UK measles outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf alarmed by poor MMR uptake in Highlands after UK measles outbreak

A second case of measles was confirmed in Scotland last week, and cases are rising rapidly across the UK and Europe. 

By Adele Merson
First Minister Humza Yousaf was asked

Lower levels of MMR vaccination across the Highlands are “concerning” as fears grow over a spike in measles cases in the UK, Humza Yousaf has warned.

The first minister reacted after a second case of measles was confirmed in Scotland last week, while cases rise rapidly across the rest of the UK and Europe.

Latest figures show just 84.5% of five-year-olds across the Highlands received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jab from July 1 to September 30 last year.

This is 5.1% lower than the national average and the second lowest uptake in Scotland behind NHS Shetland.

‘Worryingly low uptake’

Fergus Ewing, SNP MSP for Inverness and Nairn, blamed the low uptake on the transfer of vaccinations from GP surgeries to health boards.

He urged the first minister to ask NHS Highland to work with local practices – such as in Nairn – where there is enthusiasm to resume control of immunisations.

There has been concern about the long distances and lack of public transport for people in much of the region.

“The worryingly low uptake, both of the MMR and the flu vaccine in the Highlands, increases the risk to public health and of an outbreak of measles”, he told Mr Yousaf during first minister’s questions in Holyrood.

A total of 64% of those eligible for the flu vaccine across NHS Highland have received it, according to the latest figures from November.

This is just above the national average of 63.7%.

Fergus Ewing has been calling for GP practices to resume provision of vaccines for two years. Image: PA.

The first minister said: “I know Fergus Ewing has raised this issue before. He’s raised it with me in relation to Covid vaccinations as well.

“But I am worried about the levels of vaccination in Highland.

“We are taking up that engagement with the NHS board and we will ask the direct question for those GP practices that do want to resume, what the barrier is and we will examine whether or not the lower uptake in vaccination in Highlands is the result of the model that is in place there.”

Measles outbreak across Europe

The World Health Organisation last week issued an urgent warning after an “alarming” 30-fold rise in cases across Europe.

More than 30,000 cases were reported between January and October last year, compared with 941 cases in the whole of 2022.

Mr Yousaf said cases of measles in Europe and England continue to rise due to “under-vaccination”.

While Scotland has only seen two cases of measles confirmed in Scotland since October, the government is “acting now” to prevent the spread.

Parents are being urged to make sure their children have been vaccinated against measles. Image: PA.

The government is working with Public Health Scotland and NHS boards on a range of measures to promote vaccination uptake.

Letters have been sent to parents of children in nursery, primary school, and first year secondary pupils, to make sure their vaccines are up to date.

Health boards were asked to undertake an MMR status check of all pupils in first year of secondary school.

This check was previously performed in third year of secondary school but has been brought forward.

Conversation