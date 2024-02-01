Humza Yousaf alarmed by poor MMR uptake in Highlands after UK measles outbreak

Lower levels of MMR vaccination across the Highlands are “concerning” as fears grow over a spike in measles cases in the UK, Humza Yousaf has warned.

The first minister reacted after a second case of measles was confirmed in Scotland last week, while cases rise rapidly across the rest of the UK and Europe.

Latest figures show just 84.5% of five-year-olds across the Highlands received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jab from July 1 to September 30 last year.

This is 5.1% lower than the national average and the second lowest uptake in Scotland behind NHS Shetland.

‘Worryingly low uptake’

Fergus Ewing, SNP MSP for Inverness and Nairn, blamed the low uptake on the transfer of vaccinations from GP surgeries to health boards.

He urged the first minister to ask NHS Highland to work with local practices – such as in Nairn – where there is enthusiasm to resume control of immunisations.

There has been concern about the long distances and lack of public transport for people in much of the region.

“The worryingly low uptake, both of the MMR and the flu vaccine in the Highlands, increases the risk to public health and of an outbreak of measles”, he told Mr Yousaf during first minister’s questions in Holyrood.

A total of 64% of those eligible for the flu vaccine across NHS Highland have received it, according to the latest figures from November.

This is just above the national average of 63.7%.

The first minister said: “I know Fergus Ewing has raised this issue before. He’s raised it with me in relation to Covid vaccinations as well.

“But I am worried about the levels of vaccination in Highland.

“We are taking up that engagement with the NHS board and we will ask the direct question for those GP practices that do want to resume, what the barrier is and we will examine whether or not the lower uptake in vaccination in Highlands is the result of the model that is in place there.”

Measles outbreak across Europe

The World Health Organisation last week issued an urgent warning after an “alarming” 30-fold rise in cases across Europe.

More than 30,000 cases were reported between January and October last year, compared with 941 cases in the whole of 2022.

Mr Yousaf said cases of measles in Europe and England continue to rise due to “under-vaccination”.

While Scotland has only seen two cases of measles confirmed in Scotland since October, the government is “acting now” to prevent the spread.

The government is working with Public Health Scotland and NHS boards on a range of measures to promote vaccination uptake.

Letters have been sent to parents of children in nursery, primary school, and first year secondary pupils, to make sure their vaccines are up to date.

Health boards were asked to undertake an MMR status check of all pupils in first year of secondary school.

This check was previously performed in third year of secondary school but has been brought forward.