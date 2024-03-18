First minister says new Aberdeen floating wind innovation centre can help cut your energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

First minister says new Aberdeen floating wind innovation centre can help cut your energy bills

He also warns that missing out on the chance for Scotland to be at the forefront of offshore wind innovation would be "tragic and unforgivable'.

By Keith Findlay
Humza Yousaf opens the new Floating Wind Innovation Centre in Aberdeen.
Humza Yousaf opens the new Floating Wind Innovation Centre in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

First Minister Humza Yousaf dangled the carrot of cheaper energy bills for hard-pressed households as he officially opened the new Floating Wind Innovation Centre (Flowic) in Aberdeen.

He acknowledged there is a lot to do to make sure onshore infrastructure, and in particular the national grid, can handle the energy output of a wave of new windfarms being built in the North Sea.

But he also insisted grid capacity constraints can be tackled by making sure the need for huge investment in this key part of the Scottish and wider UK energy transition is “vocalised”.

Upgrading the grid

The electricity network is not currently up to the task of connecting all the energy that will be generated by new offshore wind projects to homes and businesses across Britain.

A major project is under way – the “Great Grid Upgrade” to make it fit for the future.

According to the National Grid, which builds and maintains the network, the upgrade may create as many as 130,000 jobs and deliver up to £11 billion for the UK economy.

Currently, wind farms – both on and offshore – receive “constraint” payments to cut their output at certain times of the year due to electricity grid congestion or high winds.

Ultimately, households end up paying for this through “network costs”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf being shown around the new facility.
First Minister Humza Yousaf being shown around the new facility. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Asked if consumers may also end up paying the price for transforming the grid to cope with more wind power, Mr Yousaf said Scots could, by contrast, benefit from lower energy bills “if we are able to capitalise on the opportunity” of more turbines offshore.

Flowic is believed to be the world’s first dedicated innovation centre for floating offshore wind.

The £9 million facility is the result of a partnership between the Offshore Renewable Energy (Ore) Catapult and ETZ Limited, the firm spearheading the development of Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone.

Plaque commemorating the official opening.
Plaque commemorating the official opening. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Project partners say the new centre, which has been set up with funding from both the Scottish Government and Innovate UK, can help supercharge the development of floating offshore wind technology in the seas around Britain.

Industry has estimated that floating offshore wind has the potential to deliver in excess of £43.bn in UK economic impact by 2050, while also creating more than 29,000 jobs.

‘Tragic and unforgivable’

Mr Yousaf said it would be “tragic and unforgiveable” if Scotland failed to capitalise on the opportunities of offshore wind.

Flowic “embodies the spirit of collaboration” that will drive the industry forward”, he added.

Net-zero ambitions require economic and societal transformation, with sustained investment, both public and private, to achieve them, the first minister said.

A floating offshore wind turbine in the North Sea.
A floating offshore wind turbine in the North Sea. Image: Flotation Energy

He continued: “We know the scale of the change needed.

“Flowic also epitomises the relentless pursuit of science in helping to decarbonise our economy and represents a collective determination to solve the complex challenges posed by our net-zero ambitions.

“We share a common objective to establish Scotland as a first mover in floating wind technology on an industrial scale, and by seizing this advantage we can position Scotland among the world’s leaders in this groundbreaking industry as we maximise the opportunities of our ‘just” transition.”

‘Groundbreaking step forward’

Ore Catapult chief executive Andrew Jamieson said: “This facility represents a groundbreaking step forward in the commercialisation of floating offshore wind – a sector that will be critical to meeting our net-zero targets.

“When you look at the projected global market demand for floating wind technology over the coming years, the opportunity is eye-watering.

“Others are chasing the same prize though, so the time is right to make sure Scottish and UK companies are at the front of that race, and this facility is a key part of helping that happen.”

Ore Catapult chief executive Andrew Jamieson.
Ore Catapult chief executive Andrew Jamieson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

ETZ chairman and energy industry doyen Sir Ian Wood said Flowic “marks a hugely significant milestone” for the north-east and and its ambition to be a global leader in the commercialisation of floating wind.

Sir Ian added: “Owing to its world-class oil and gas industry, this region has gained an international reputation for pioneering innovative energy solutions over the last 50 years.

Cable installation equipment specialist Osbit showcased its "first-of-a-kind" cable fatigue test rig at the launch of the new Floating Wind Innovation Centre.
Cable installation equipment specialist Osbit showcased its “first-of-a-kind” cable fatigue test rig at the launch of the new Floating Wind Innovation Centre. mage: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“The creation of this groundbreaking centre will help cement that position going forward as we seek to capitalise on the huge opportunities  presented by floating offshore wind.”

Offshore wind projects kick-started by the ScotWind leasing round are expected to deliver more than 19 gigawatts of new energy. A separate leasing round, Intog, has created an opportunity for floating wind to contribute to decarbonising North Sea energy production.

Energy industry doyen Sir Ian Wood.
Energy industry doyen Sir Ian Wood. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Sir Ian said: “A massive 17GW of planned floating wind projects are within 100 nautical miles of Aberdeen.

“This market-leading facility (Flowic) will have an internationally recognised capability to reduce the costs of energy from these developments, supporting the incubation of new products, services and businesses across the energy sector.

“We are already seeing a number of supply chain businesses actively transitioning toward offshore wind, creating jobs as they do so.

“The operation of this centre will provide greater confidence for them to scale and grow.

