Donald Trump never intended to finish ‘£1 billion’ Menie golf resort, claims ex-director

A former Donald Trump International Scotland director has claimed the country was “hoodwinked” by the ex-president’s controversial ‘£1billion’ Aberdeenshire golf course project.

Neil Hobday, who was the project’s director, has said the 2024 presidential candidate u-turned on his promise to spend a ten-figure fee on the north-east site.

Appearing on the documentary ‘Trumped,’ he explained how he felt the north-east and Scotland had been sold short on a project “he never intended to finish”.

Speaking to BBC Sounds, Mr Hobday said: “I felt hoodwinked and ashamed that I fell for it, and that Scotland fell for it.”

When the Trump Organization announced the project in 2006, which is now the Balmedie International Links, the businessman said the investment would ‘be in excess of £500 million’.

That figure quickly rose to ‘over $1 billion’ after appearing in front of the Scottish media.

‘He had no intention of finishing the golf course’

However, Hobday now thinks in hindsight that Trump would have said anything to get his course up and running.

“I don’t think even if he could raise the money to build the whole thing out, he wanted the golf course and that was it,” he continued.

“He was willing to fight the environmental battle and create this impression that this was a $1bn project and Scotland absolutely needed it.

“But I think he never really had the money or the intention of finishing it.

“I feel very hoodwinked and ashamed that I fell for it and Scotland fell for it. We all fell for it.

“He was never going to do it.”

The original proposals for the course included a 450-room hotel, 950 holiday apartments, 36 golf villas and 500 houses for sale which have not materialised.

Latest figures revealed by the organisation say that only £100 million had been spent on the course, which is yet to turn a profit, posting £13 million in losses since it opened in 2012.

Despite the claims however, the Trump Organisation still maintain that they “delivered on its promise to build one of the greatest modern links golf courses of all time”.

Local’s fight against Donald Trump

The Menie Estate in 2006, situated only eight miles north of Aberdeen, is a picturesque stretch of sand dunes and woodland in the backdrop of Trump’s promise to build the ‘world’s greatest golf course’.

However, plans to host major tournaments such as The Open did not come as a pleasant surprise to those who live there.

Locals famously refused to sell their land to Trump and environmentalists were also concerned about the impact of the site.

Part of the course grounds now covers a former ‘Site of Special Scientific Interest’ which was regarded one of the best examples of a mobile sand dune system.

However, Scottish ministers at the time overruled local councillors decision to overturn the planning permission, on the grounds that the economic benefit would outweigh the environmental impact.

Trump International Links caused further controversy last year when the former US President was accused of mis-representing his wealth in a New York civil court case, which included a “false valuation” of the Aberdeenshire golf course.

The Press and Journal has reached out to the Trump Organisation for further comment but has not yet received a response.