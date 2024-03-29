Donald Trump never intended to finish ‘£1 billion’ Menie golf resort, claims ex-director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Donald Trump never intended to finish ‘£1 billion’ Menie golf resort, claims ex-director

Neil Hobday, who was the project's director, says he feels ashamed that he "fell for" the businessman's promises.

By Graham Fleming
A former director said that Scotland was "hoodwinked" by Trump's golf course project.
A former director said that Scotland was "hoodwinked" by Trump's golf course project.

A former Donald Trump International Scotland director has claimed the country was “hoodwinked” by the ex-president’s controversial ‘£1billion’ Aberdeenshire golf course project.

Neil Hobday, who was the project’s director, has said the 2024 presidential candidate u-turned on his promise to spend a ten-figure fee on the north-east site.

Appearing on the documentary ‘Trumped,’ he explained how he felt the north-east and Scotland had been sold short on a project “he never intended to finish”.

Donald Trump at the grand opening of the course in 2012. Image: SNS Group.

Speaking to BBC Sounds, Mr Hobday said: “I felt hoodwinked and ashamed that I fell for it, and that Scotland fell for it.”

When the Trump Organization announced the project in 2006, which is now the Balmedie International Links, the businessman said the investment would ‘be in excess of £500 million’.

That figure quickly rose to ‘over $1 billion’ after appearing in front of the Scottish media.

‘He had no intention of finishing the golf course’

However, Hobday now thinks in hindsight that Trump would have said anything to get his course up and running.

“I don’t think even if he could raise the money to build the whole thing out, he wanted the golf course and that was it,” he continued.

“He was willing to fight the environmental battle and create this impression that this was a $1bn project and Scotland absolutely needed it.

“But I think he never really had the money or the intention of finishing it.

“I feel very hoodwinked and ashamed that I fell for it and Scotland fell for it. We all fell for it.

“He was never going to do it.”

Trump International Links golf course. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The original proposals for the course included a 450-room hotel, 950 holiday apartments, 36 golf villas and 500 houses for sale which have not materialised.

Latest figures revealed by the organisation say that only £100 million had been spent on the course, which is yet to turn a profit, posting £13 million in losses since it opened in 2012.

Despite the claims however, the Trump Organisation still maintain that they “delivered on its promise to build one of the greatest modern links golf courses of all time”.

Local’s fight against Donald Trump

The Menie Estate in 2006, situated only eight miles north of Aberdeen, is a picturesque stretch of sand dunes and woodland in the backdrop of Trump’s promise to build the ‘world’s greatest golf course’.

However, plans to host major tournaments such as The Open did not come as a pleasant surprise to those who live there.

Locals famously refused to sell their land to Trump and environmentalists were also concerned about the impact of the site.

Michael Forbes’ was one of Trump’s biggest opponents in opening the course.

Part of the course grounds now covers a former ‘Site of Special Scientific Interest’ which was regarded one of the best examples of a mobile sand dune system.

However, Scottish ministers at the time overruled local councillors decision to overturn the planning permission, on the grounds that the economic benefit would outweigh the environmental impact.

Trump International Links caused further controversy last year when the former US President was accused of mis-representing his wealth in a New York civil court case, which included a “false valuation” of the Aberdeenshire golf course.

The Press and Journal has reached out to the Trump Organisation for further comment but has not yet received a response.

Trump’s Aberdeenshire adversary lifts lid on battles with billionaire president as he steps down after 23 years on council

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ambulance and parked cars outside the main entrance of Peterhead community hospital.
Peterhead doctors furious over plans to close minor injury units overnight
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A sniffer dog detected ?500,000 of cocaine on its way to Aberdeen drug dealer Mark Longmuir at a Royal Mail sorting office in Mastrick. Picture shows; Mark Longmuir was snared by a sniffer dog at Royal Mail's sorting office on Whitemyres Avenue in Mastrick, Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Mark Longmuir) and Google Street View (Mastrick Royal Mail sorting office) Date; Unknown
£500k cocaine parcel sniffed out at Royal Mail sorting office in Aberdeen
Robert Gordon University.
RGU staff offered voluntary severance as bosses plan shake-up of schools
Owners of former council homes in Balnagask in Torry are demanding help to deal with the Raac crisis. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'Our homes can't be left to go to Raac and ruin': Faces of the…
2
Rosemary and Valentine Stewart shared their secret to a long and happy marriage. Supplied by Ruth Grahame.
A lifetime in love: Rosemary and Valentine celebrate 65th wedding anniversary
Thomas Pates
Tributes pour in for 'one in a million Tom' who died three weeks after…
Rose and Lauren Reid at their new shop.
'We're pinching ourselves at being here': Mum and daughter open new Lolo and Co…
Volunteers of all ages could soon take on the role of school crossing patroller in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Council leader says volunteers could take over from axed Aberdeenshire school crossing patrollers
Drilling at Arthrath.
Investors set to pour £5.5 million into north-east metals quest
The Aberdeen Beach Esplanade is set to look dramatically different. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Revealed: The 12 locations in Aberdeen about to get wild
3

Conversation